Fantasy Football: Week 12 Kicker rankings

If you're on Team "Kickers don't matter" in fantasy football, well, Week 11 might've delivered a big blow to your campaign. Not only did a whopping 13 kickers reach double-digit fantasy points in Week 11, but two of them put up RB1 numbers. In fact, six of those 13 boots delivered 14+ points in a week where a plethora of fantasy stars at positions of need disappointed.

The two aforementioned kickers who delivered star RB numbers? Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass and Dallas Cowboys kicker Brett Maher.

Bass, like the Bills team as a whole, dealt with a lot the past week, but the kicker was unfazed. He hit on all six of his field-goal attempts — including a huge 56-yarder — and his extra-point try.

Maher may have scored one less point than Bass, but his day was just as impressive — perhaps even more so.

Brett Maher #19 of the Dallas Cowboys has fantasy value
Brett Maher had a huge fantasy day in Week 11. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Maher hit all four of his field goals and all four of his extra points, but his most incredible feat came toward the end of the first half.

Maher hit a massive 60-yarder as time expired only for the field goal to get erased by a super-late replay call. The call was eventually upheld but the FG wasn't, forcing Maher back onto the field to try the 60-yarder again.

He hit it like it was nothing. Most kickers would be lucky to hit one 60-yard field goal, let alone two essentially back-to-back.

There are some out there who might think kickers aren't important in fantasy, but if you had any of those 13 kickers in Week 11, you weren't mad at the points they provided!

Here are the kickers — check out how Bass, Maher and the rest of the kicker position shakes out for Week 12 in our expert rankings!

