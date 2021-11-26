Week 12 DFS Preview: A good week for contrarian plays

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Forecast

Matt Harmon and TJ Hernandez from 4for4 find you the best high-price and bargain basement values at each position from Week 12 of the NFL season. In a week with a lot of even games and road favorites, it’s the perfect time to make some contrarian plays.

