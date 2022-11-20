Week 12 college football winners and losers: Michigan, TCU survive close calls; Central Florida stumbles

Paul Myerberg, USA TODAY
·6 min read

Two kicks: one with nine seconds left, one with zeroes on the clock. Just one miss would've rewritten this year's predictable College Football Playoff picture; had both gone awry, the playoff race would've imploded into chaos just steps from the finish line of the regular season.

No team in the Bowl Subdivision is more adept at winning close games than No. 4 TCU, which has mounted an out-of-nowhere playoff charge with unshakeable confidence in Sonny Dykes' offensive scheme and a seemingly unstoppable run of late-game heroics.

Down 28-20 to Baylor with under seven minutes left, the Horned Frogs drove 90 yards to draw within 28-26 but missed the two-point conversion. After getting a stop on the Bears' ensuing possession, TCU marched 45 yards to set up the game-winning field goal from 40 yards as time expired.

TCU has spent this entire season on the brink — seven of eight Big 12 wins and eight of 10 wins against FBS competition have come by 10 or fewer points, including memorable comeback victories against Oklahoma State, No. 17 Kansas State and the Bears.

But every win brings the Horned Frogs one step closer to the playoff. TCU can complete the most unexpected berth in the format's history with wins against Iowa State next Saturday and in the likely rematch with Kansas State in the conference championship game.

Another team currently in the top four of the playoff rankings, No. 3 Michigan, was pushed to the limit for the first time this season.

Michigan kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates with tight end Joel Honigford and other teammates after Moody kicked the winning field goal against Illinois at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.
Michigan kicker Jake Moody (13) celebrates with tight end Joel Honigford and other teammates after Moody kicked the winning field goal against Illinois at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022.

Illinois had coughed up the Big Ten West lead with two losses in a row but stepped up as underdogs against the Wolverines, taking a 17-10 lead into the fourth quarter before Michigan kicker Jake Moody secured All-America honors for the second consecutive season with three field goals in the final 15 minutes, the last with nine seconds remaining.

BiG LOSS: Michigan star RB Blake Corum departs early with injury

MAJOR MATCHUPS: Scores and analysis from every Top 25 games in Week 12

This is new for Michigan, and maybe a reflection of the attention already being paid to next week's win-or-go-home rivalry game against No. 2 Ohio State. Only Maryland had stayed within single digits of the Wolverines, who went into Saturday with an average margin of victory in Big Ten play of 21.9 points per game.

How the games were won doesn't matter. That they were won at all keeps the Horned Frogs and Wolverines in the thick of the playoff picture and continues what had been a very uncontentious and controversy-free postseason race.

No. 9 Clemson, No. 19 Notre Dame and others join Michigan and TCU on this week's list of winners and losers:

Winners

Clemson

With all due respect to the RedHawks, who have as many wins as the Hurricanes since the start of last season, Clemson routinely makes Miami (Fla.) look like Miami (Ohio). Including Saturday's 40-10 win, the past four meetings between the pair have gone 196-30 in the Tigers' favor, helpfully illustrating the gargantuan gap separating the best program in the ACC from one sitting somewhere in the bottom half of the pack. In addition to keeping Clemson in the mix for the playoff, the win marked another solid start for DJ Uiagalelei, who threw for 227 yards, ran for a team-high 89 yards and was responsible for three scores.

Ohio State and Georgia

No team in the top four had it easy. No. 1 Georgia's offense sputtered in the red zone and gained a season-low 361 yards in a 16-6 win against Kentucky. No. 2 Ohio State was stressed out by Maryland, which led 13-10 at halftime and climbed within a field goal at 33-30 five minutes into the fourth quarter. The Buckeyes were able to win 43-30 thanks to a career-high 146 rushing yards from freshman Dallan Hayden and a late defensive touchdown after the Terrapins took over with 42 seconds left.

BUCKEYES SURVIVE: Ohio State outlasts Maryland to stay unbeaten

Notre Dame

Losses to Marshall and Stanford threatened to engulf Notre Dame's season and cast a negative spotlight on coach Marcus Freeman just six games into his tenure. With very little fanfare, however, the Fighting Irish have spent more than a month among the hottest teams in the Bowl Subdivision and enter the regular-season finale against No. 6 Southern California in range of a New Year's Six bowl berth. Saturday's 44-0 shutout of Boston College continues a run of strong play that really began with a 45-32 win against No. 11 North Carolina on Sept. 24.

Texas

Texas put together a dominant performance on both sides and battered Kansas in a 55-14 win that might stand as the Longhorns' best effort on the year. At various points this season, including in losses to Alabama and TCU, the Longhorns have looked the part of a program close to breaking through under second-year coach Steve Sarkisian. While it will take some help to get into the Big 12 championship game — the Jayhawks would have to beat Kansas State and Texas has to get past Baylor — this season is beginning to represent a noticeable step forward for the Longhorns.

Losers

Central Florida

Losing 17-14 to Navy is bad news for the No. 18 Knights and potentially worse news for the American, which was scheduled to send another champion to the New Year's Six but could now lose out on that access-bowl bid to a one-loss or two-loss team from the Sun Belt. The loss isn't necessarily fatal: UCF can still get into the American championship game depending on the result of next weekend's game between No. 22 Tulane and No. 21 Cincinnati. But the three-loss Knights could beat South Florida next Saturday, beat one of the Green Wave or Bearcats and still get squeezed of the New Year's Six out by No. 23 Coastal Carolina, for example, should the Chanticleers finish with just one loss.

Florida

Inconsistency wasn't unexpected in coach Billy Napier's debut. Since beating No. 10 Utah in the season opener, Florida has alternated between hot streaks and losing streaks, seemingly landing somewhere in the middle of the SEC after last week's obliteration of South Carolina. Then what should we make of the Gators' 31-24 loss to Vanderbilt? No matter how you might try to write it off — that this is Napier's first year, that the Commodores have been improving, that every week is unpredictable given the early stage of this rebuilding project, that the Gators basically gave the win away with multiple careless errors — there's simply no excuse for Florida to lose to this game, even if Vanderbilt has turned a corner under coach Clark Lea.

Michigan State

At this time a year ago, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker was being feted as one of the hottest names in the business and just days away from inking one of the most lucrative deals in coaching history. One year later, the Spartans will very likely fall short of bowl eligibility after losing 39-31 in double overtime to Indiana. The Hoosiers crawled out of a 17-point hole at halftime and won despite having no business doing so: MSU outgained IU by more than 250 yards, gave up just 33 passing yards, had 17 more first downs and had possession for more than 36 minutes. Now 5-6, the Spartans will need to score a major upset against No. 12 Penn State to reach the postseason.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Michigan, TCU lead college football Week 12 winners, losers with wins

Latest Stories

  • No. 3 Michigan avoids major upset, gets past Illinois with field goal in final seconds

    Michigan somehow found a way to get it done and remain undefeated.

  • Former Hallmark Fans Can't Stop Applauding GAC Family's Lori Loughlin News On IG

    GAC Family announced Lori Loughlin will star in 'Fall in Winter,' her first movie since Hallmark cut ties with her. She joins the same network as Candace Cameron Bure.

  • Germany goalkeeper Neuer to defy FIFA on captains' armbands

    Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer is set to defy FIFA’s campaign for captains to wear only official armbands with selected slogans at World Cup games. “Yes,” the veteran goalkeeper said when asked at the Germany training camp about overriding a new FIFA project backed by United Nations agencies. Denmark is also not backing down, playmaker Christian Eriksen said Saturday.

  • Argos quarterback Bethel-Thompson looks to cap breakout season with Grey Cup win

    REGINA — McLeod Bethel-Thompson has had a meandering journey through professional football, but he’s not about to get caught up what a Grey Cup championship would mean to his career. The 34-year-old Toronto Argonauts quarterback joined the professional ranks in 2011, playing in the Arena Football League with the San Jose Saber Cats and the United Football League with the Sacramento Mountain Lions before bouncing around the NFL on the practice rosters of the San Francisco 49ers (three times), Mia

  • Fred VanVleet says Kyle Lowry still watches every Raptors game

    Kyle Lowry watches more Raptors games than most Toronto fans do.

  • Ottawa Senators sale: Everything you need to know, latest updates

    The process to sell the Ottawa Senators is underway. Here's what you need to know.

  • Reliever Robert Suarez, Padres finalize $46M, 5-year deal

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Reliever Robert Suarez and the San Diego Padres finalized a $46 million, five-year contract on Thursday, a deal that could be worth $61 million if he closes regularly and stays healthy. Suarez gets $10 million in each of the next three seasons and after the 2025 World Series must decide whether to exercise $8 million player options for 2026 and 2027, which must be exercised together. He can earn $3 million annually in performance bonuses for games finished: $250,000 each for 20,

  • Canadian ice dancers Fournier Beaudry, Soerensen lead at NHK Trophy

    Canadians Laurence Fournier Beaudry and Nikolaj Soerensen lead the way in the ice dance competition at the NHK Trophy in Sapporo, Japan. Skating to Gloria Estefan and the Miami Sound Machine's "Conga," the duo scored 85.66 in the rhythm dance to stay just ahead of American counterparts Madison Chock and Evan Bates (85.00). Competition continues Saturday, which streams live on CBCSports.ca and on CBC Gem. WATCH | Fournier Beaudry and Soerensen waltz into lead at NHK Trophy: Fournier Beaudry and S

  • Chiefs RB Pacheco, a 7th-rounder, making most of his chances

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs' Isiah Pacheco is the poster child for why NFL general managers don’t spend early draft picks on running backs. The fact that the seventh-round selection has supplanted a 2020 first-round pick underscores the point. After showing flashes of brilliance in training camp, Pacheco has moved ahead of Clyde Edwards-Helaire on the unofficial depth chart in Kansas City, getting the bulk of the carries on game day. He had season highs of 16 carries for 82 yards last wee

  • Redblacks defensive lineman Mauldin IV named CFL's top defensive player

    REGINA — Defensive end Lorenzo Mauldin IV of the Ottawa Redblacks was named the CFL's top defensive player Thursday night. The announcement was made during the CFL's awards banquet in voting conducted by the Football Reporters of Canada and nine league head coaches. The six-foot-four, 259-pound Mauldin IV was one of the few bright spots for Ottawa (4-14), which finished last in the East Division. Mauldin IV had a breakout '22 campaign, his first with Ottawa, registering a CFL-high 17 sacks. He a

  • Alex Killorn scores in OT, Lightning beat Stars 5-4

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Alex Killorn scored from the left circle on a 2-on-1 at 3:43 of overtime and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Dallas Stars 5-4 on Tuesday night. Lightning captain Steve Stamkos got the second assist on the goal, making him the second Tampa Bay player to reach 500 assists. Martin St. Louis holds the team record with 588. Radek Faksa made it 4-4 with 4:42 left in the third period, picking up the Stars' fourth short-handed goal after stealing the puck from Mikhail Sergachev deep

  • Hornets stop 8-game slide with 112-105 win against Magic

    ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — LaMelo Ball had 17 points and nine assists, and the Charlotte Hornets stopped an eight-game slide with a 112-105 victory over the Orlando Magic on Monday night. Charlotte had seven players score in double figures, including its starting lineup. Mason Plumlee had 18 points and 10 rebounds. Terry Rozier scored 17 points, and Kelly Oubre Jr. had 16. Franz Wagner scored 23 points and Wendell Carter Jr., added 20 for Orlando, but the Magic had 22 turnovers. Ball, who missed the H

  • International ski race kicks off at Mount Sima in Whitehorse

    An international ski race kicks off Friday at Whitehorse's Mount Sima. The Coaches Cup Race is sanctioned by International Ski Federation, abbreviated in all languages as FIS. The organization is the highest governing body for international winter sports, and its responsibilities include setting international competition rules. It's the first time Mount Sima will play host to this competition. For the organizers, this has been a dream come true. Over the next two days, the ski hill will showcase

  • Adebayo scores 30 points as Heat rally past Suns 113-112

    MIAMI (AP) — Bam Adebayo scored 30 points, including a pair of free throws to put Miami up for good with 35 seconds left, and the Heat rallied from a 13-point deficit in the fourth quarter to beat the Phoenix Suns 113-112 on Monday night. Phoenix had three shots to win on its final possession — a missed layup by Cameron Payne, a jumper from Devin Booker that Jimmy Butler blocked, and then a 3-pointer from Booker that fell short. Butler finished with 16 points, 13 rebounds and seven assists for M

  • Gavrikov scores in OT, Blue Jackets beat Flyers 5-4

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored at 3:14 of overtime to give the Columbus Blue Jackets a 5-4 victory over Philadelphia on Tuesday night, sending the Flyers to their fourth straight loss. Gavrikov connected off a tic-tac-tie feed from Cole Sillinger to Yegor Chinakhov. Boone Jenner scored twice, Eric Robinson had a goal and an assist, Sean Kuraly added a goal and Gavrikov also had an assist for Columbus, which picked up points in its third straight game. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 15

  • Raiders-Broncos rematch is mirror image of struggling teams

    DENVER (AP) — Their veteran quarterback is unexpectedly struggling under a new coach who came in with plenty of fanfare but has already prompted ownership to weigh in with a vote of confidence. They've shown a knack for losing close games and star players alike. That describes both the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) and the Denver Broncos (3-6), who square off Sunday in Denver in a tussle to stay out of the AFC West basement. The Derek Carr-Josh McDaniels pairing in Las Vegas has been a bust so far, as

  • Ducks beat Wings, snap 3-game skid on Strome's OT goal

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Ryan Strome scored on a pass from Trevor Zegras with 49 seconds left in overtime and the Anaheim Ducks snapped a three-game losing streak with a 3-2 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Tuesday night. After John Klingberg scored his first goal for his new team with 46 seconds left in regulation to force overtime, the Ducks earned only their fifth win of the season when a backhand clearing attempt by Detroit's Tyler Bertuzzi accidentally hit Strome in front of the net. Zeg

  • Kings overpower Nets 153-121 for 4th straight victory

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis scored 31 points and sparked a big second-quarter run that helped the Sacramento Kings race past the New Jersey Nets 153-121 on Tuesday night for their fourth straight victory. Kevin Huerter had 19 points and Domantas Sabonis added 17 as the Kings had their highest-scoring game in nearly 30 years. Sacramento has won seven of nine following an 0-4 start to coach Mike Brown’s first season. Kevin Durant scored 27 points to lead Brooklyn, but the Nets had no a

  • Doncic, Mavs blow big lead, hang on to beat Clippers 103-101

    DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 35 points, Dorian Finney-Smith added 21 and the Dallas Mavericks held on for a 103-101 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers after blowing a 25-point lead Tuesday night. Reggie Bullock broke out of a shooting slump with four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter, including two in a row to put Dallas ahead for good at 99-93 with less than two minutes remaining. With the Mavericks leading by one in the final 30 seconds, Doncic grabbed an errant pass that was headed out

  • Packers release two 2021 picks in Amari Rodgers, Kylin Hill

    GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — The Green Bay Packers have released wide receiver/punt returner Amari Rodgers one year after they traded up in the third round to draft the former Clemson star. Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst announced on Tuesday the roster moves involving Rodgers and running back/kick returner Kylin Hill, a 2021 seventh-round pick from Mississippi State. Green Bay sent the No. 92 and No. 135 picks in the 2021 draft to the Tennessee Titans for the right to select Rodgers at No. 85