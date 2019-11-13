Week 11 PPR Rankings: WR
The Week 11 WR PPR rankings are an exercise in determining just how much a prototypical PPR wide receiver can move up in the rankings thanks to good matchups. From Julian Edelman to Russell Gage, basically every WR who would normally get a small boost in PPR formats also had a positive Week 11 matchup and deserved even more moving up the board than usual. The question, as it always is, is 'How much?' That's what we'll try to determine here.
First, to lay out some of the good matchups I'm referring to: Edelman (@ Eagles), Jamison Crowder (@ Redskins), Mohamed Sanu (@ Eagles), Cole Beasley (@ Dolphins), Deebo Samuel (vs. Cardinals), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Bengals) and Gage (@ Panthers).
For example, Crowder and Sanu leap several players compared to our standard rankings, but we didn't push the pair ahead of Marquise Brown and Terry McLaurin, players who will get decent volume and have bigger-play upside. You might have similar decisions on your roster this week, and maybe it comes down to lineup composition. Especially in good matchups, some of these PPR studs have great floors. You'd expect that against bad pass defenses, receivers who consistently rack up catches would do so at an even greater rate. So, if your lineup has question marks at running back or quarterback, maybe you take the sure thing at WR.
It's not that there'd be anything wrong with playing Calvin Ridley over Cole Beasley. It's a risk-reward proposition. There's probably a better chance of Ridley exceeding 20 fantasy points in Week 11, but in a weird reality of ceiling vs. floor, Beasley probably has a better chance of exceeding 10 fantasy points. Further down the rankings, the same contrast might be true of Renfrow and Gage versus Steelers big-play rookie Diontate Johnson.
It's obviously also a matter of knowing your league's scoring. All the guys that receive a bump in these rankings did so with full-PPR in mind. It's obviously not quite as much in 0.5 PPR or whatever variation you play. Hopefully, these rankings give you a good enough idea that you can make the right calls for Week 11.
Rank
Player
1
Michael Thomas, NO @ TB
2
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ BAL
3
Tyreek Hill, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)
4
Chris Godwin, TB vs. NO
5
Julio Jones, ATL @ CAR
6
Julian Edelman, NE @ PHI
7
Amari Cooper, DAL @ DET
8
Mike Evans, TB vs. NO
9
Keenan Allen, LAC vs. KC (in Mexico)
10
John Brown, BUF @ MIA
11
Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. CIN
12
DJ Chark, JAX @ IND
13
Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. ARZ
14
Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. CHI
15
Courtland Sutton, DEN @ MIN
16
Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. PIT
17
D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ATL
18
Marquise Brown, BAL vs. HOU
19
Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NYJ
20
Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ WAS
21
Tyler Boyd, CIN @ OAK
22
Mohamed Sanu, NE @ PHI
23
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. PIT
24
Kenny Golladay, DET vs. DAL
25
Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. DEN
26
Mike Williams, LAC vs. KC (in Mexico)
27
Michael Gallup, DAL @ DET
28
Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ATL
29
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ CLE
30
Cole Beasley, BUF @ MIA
31
Christian Kirk, ARZ @ SF
32
Auden Tate, CIN @ OAK
33
Zach Pascal, IND vs. JAX
34
Calvin Ridley, ATL @ CAR
35
Robert Woods, LAR vs. CHI
36
DeVante Parker, MIA vs. BUF
37
Dede Westbrook, JAX @ IND
38
Allen Robinson, CHI @ LAR
39
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ WAS
40
Will Fuller V, HOU @ BAL
41
Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NE
42
Marvin Jones, DET vs. DAL
43
Sammy Watkins, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)
44
Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ SF
45
Alex Erickson, CIN @ OAK
46
Robby Anderson, NYJ @ WAS
47
Deebo Samuel, SF vs. ARZ
48
Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ TB
49
Phillip Dorsett, NE @ PHI
50
Chester Rogers, IND vs. JAX
51
Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ TB
52
Hunter Renfrow, OAK vs. CIN
53
Randall Cobb, DAL @ DET
54
Russell Gage, ATL @ CAR
55
Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CLE
56
Danny Amendola, DET vs. DAL
57
Mecole Hardman, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)
58
James Washington, PIT @ CLE
59
Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. CHI
60
Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ LAR
61
Olabisi Johnson, MIN vs. DEN
62
Allen Hurns, MIA vs. BUF
63
Chris Conley, JAX @ IND
64
Breshad Perriman, TB vs. NO
65
Laquon Treadwell, MIN vs. DEN
66
Willie Snead, BAL vs. HOU
67
DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ MIN
68
Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. ARZ
69
Zay Jones, OAK vs. CIN
70
Kenny Stills, HOU @ BAL
71
Anthony Miller, CHI @ LAR
72
Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)
73
Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. NE
74
Marquise Goodwin, SF vs. ARZ
75
Paul Richardson, WAS vs. NYJ
76
Dante Pettis, SF vs. ARZ
77
Trey Quinn, WAS vs. NYJ