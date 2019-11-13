Week 11 PPR Rankings: WR

Sporting News

The Week 11 WR PPR rankings are an exercise in determining just how much a prototypical PPR wide receiver can move up in the rankings thanks to good matchups. From Julian Edelman to Russell Gage, basically every WR who would normally get a small boost in PPR formats also had a positive Week 11 matchup and deserved even more moving up the board than usual. The question, as it always is, is 'How much?' That's what we'll try to determine here.

First, to lay out some of the good matchups I'm referring to: Edelman (@ Eagles), Jamison Crowder (@ Redskins), Mohamed Sanu (@ Eagles), Cole Beasley (@ Dolphins), Deebo Samuel (vs. Cardinals), Hunter Renfrow (vs. Bengals) and Gage (@ Panthers).

WEEK 11 NON-PPR RANKINGS:
Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

For example, Crowder and Sanu leap several players compared to our standard rankings, but we didn't push the pair ahead of Marquise Brown and Terry McLaurin, players who will get decent volume and have bigger-play upside. You might have similar decisions on your roster this week, and maybe it comes down to lineup composition. Especially in good matchups, some of these PPR studs have great floors. You'd expect that against bad pass defenses, receivers who consistently rack up catches would do so at an even greater rate. So, if your lineup has question marks at running back or quarterback, maybe you take the sure thing at WR.

WEEK 11 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Tight end

It's not that there'd be anything wrong with playing Calvin Ridley over Cole Beasley. It's a risk-reward proposition. There's probably a better chance of Ridley exceeding 20 fantasy points in Week 11, but in a weird reality of ceiling vs. floor, Beasley probably has a better chance of exceeding 10 fantasy points. Further down the rankings, the same contrast might be true of Renfrow and Gage versus Steelers big-play rookie Diontate Johnson.

WEEK 11 DFS LINEUPS:
Y! cash | Y! GPP | DK cash | DK GPP | FD cash | FD GPP

It's obviously also a matter of knowing your league's scoring. All the guys that receive a bump in these rankings did so with full-PPR in mind. It's obviously not quite as much in 0.5 PPR or whatever variation you play. Hopefully, these rankings give you a good enough idea that you can make the right calls for Week 11.

MORE WEEK 11:
Waiver wire | FAAB planner | Trade values | Snap counts | Fantasy playoff SOS

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week. For our standard league WR player analysis, click here.

MORE WEEK 11 DFS: Values | Stacks | Lineup Builder

Week 11 PPR Rankings: WRs

11 Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. CIN

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Michael Thomas, NO @ TB

2

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ BAL

3

Tyreek Hill, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)

4

Chris Godwin, TB vs. NO

5

Julio Jones, ATL @ CAR

6

Julian Edelman, NE @ PHI

7

Amari Cooper, DAL @ DET

8

Mike Evans, TB vs. NO

9

Keenan Allen, LAC vs. KC (in Mexico)

10

John Brown, BUF @ MIA

11

Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. CIN

12

DJ Chark, JAX @ IND

13

Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. ARZ

14

Cooper Kupp, LAR vs. CHI

15

Courtland Sutton, DEN @ MIN

16

Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. PIT

17

D.J. Moore, CAR vs. ATL

18

Marquise Brown, BAL vs. HOU

19

Terry McLaurin, WAS vs. NYJ

20

Jamison Crowder, NYJ @ WAS

21

Tyler Boyd, CIN @ OAK

22

Mohamed Sanu, NE @ PHI

23

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. PIT

24

Kenny Golladay, DET vs. DAL

25

Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. DEN

26

Mike Williams, LAC vs. KC (in Mexico)

27

Michael Gallup, DAL @ DET

28

Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. ATL

29

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ CLE

30

Cole Beasley, BUF @ MIA

31

Christian Kirk, ARZ @ SF

32

Auden Tate, CIN @ OAK

33

Zach Pascal, IND vs. JAX

34

Calvin Ridley, ATL @ CAR

35

Robert Woods, LAR vs. CHI

36

DeVante Parker, MIA vs. BUF

37

Dede Westbrook, JAX @ IND

38

Allen Robinson, CHI @ LAR

39

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ @ WAS

40

Will Fuller V, HOU @ BAL

41

Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. NE

42

Marvin Jones, DET vs. DAL

43

Sammy Watkins, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)

44

Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ SF

45

Alex Erickson, CIN @ OAK

46

Robby Anderson, NYJ @ WAS

47

Deebo Samuel, SF vs. ARZ

48

Ted Ginn Jr., NO @ TB

49

Phillip Dorsett, NE @ PHI

50

Chester Rogers, IND vs. JAX

51

Tre'Quan Smith, NO @ TB

52

Hunter Renfrow, OAK vs. CIN

53

Randall Cobb, DAL @ DET

54

Russell Gage, ATL @ CAR

55

Diontae Johnson, PIT @ CLE

56

Danny Amendola, DET vs. DAL

57

Mecole Hardman, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)

58

James Washington, PIT @ CLE

59

Josh Reynolds, LAR vs. CHI

60

Taylor Gabriel, CHI @ LAR

61

Olabisi Johnson, MIN vs. DEN

62

Allen Hurns, MIA vs. BUF

63

Chris Conley, JAX @ IND

64

Breshad Perriman, TB vs. NO

65

Laquon Treadwell, MIN vs. DEN

66

Willie Snead, BAL vs. HOU

67

DaeSean Hamilton, DEN @ MIN

68

Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. ARZ

69

Zay Jones, OAK vs. CIN

70

Kenny Stills, HOU @ BAL

71

Anthony Miller, CHI @ LAR

72

Demarcus Robinson, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)

73

Nelson Agholor, PHI vs. NE

74

Marquise Goodwin, SF vs. ARZ

75

Paul Richardson, WAS vs. NYJ

76

Dante Pettis, SF vs. ARZ

77

Trey Quinn, WAS vs. NYJ

What to Read Next

Back