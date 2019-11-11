Week 11 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Tight end
Every week we try to come up with something interesting to say in our TE PPR rankings that we haven't already said in our standard fantasy tight end rankings, and every week, there isn't much to add. Oh, there's plenty of TE drama this week with Austin Hooper (knee) out and George Kittle (knee) questionable, at best, but the top-tier TEs are the top-tier TEs, regardless of format. The matchups in Week 11 help us spot a few risers and fallers, but there are no earth-shattering secrets here (sorry to disappoint).
If there's one stat that stands out for PPR owners compared to standard owners it's TE catches allowed. A few teams allow a high number of tight end catches, likely by design, but haven't allowed many TE touchdowns, thus limiting total TE fantasy points allowed. That can create some "hidden PPR sleepers". Two such teams are Minnesota (third in total TE catches, zero TE touchdowns allowed) and Denver (13th, one TD allowed). Noah Fant (@ Vikings) is typically a low-catch player, but he broke out with over 100 yards in Week 9, so he's moving up in our rankings this week. The same goes for Kyle Rudolph (vs. Broncos), who's been on a touchdown streak lately with Adam Thielen (hamstring) banged up.
As far as standard sleepers go, Vance McDonald (@ Browns), Tyler Eifert (@ Raiders), T.J. Hockenson (vs. Cowboys), and Jason Witten (@ Lions) are your top matchup-based options. All but Eifert is owned in more than 50 percent of Yahoo leagues, so you might be fighting it out with other owners for Eifert and possibly Ross Dwelley (vs. Cardinals) on the wire. Dwelley would be a top play if Kittle is out given his plus-plus-plus matchup.
The TD-or-bust types are the same as always, even in mediocre matchups: Darren Fells (@ Ravens), Eric Ebron (vs. Jaguars), O.J. Howard (vs. Saints), etc. Ebron is coming off a 12-target game, but if Jacoby Brissett (knee) is back under center, don't expect as many targets going Ebron's way.
These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
George Kittle, SF vs. ARZ
2
Travis Kelce, KC vs. LAC (in Mexico)
3
Hunter Henry, LAC vs. KC (in Mexico)
4
Darren Waller, OAK vs. CIN
5
Mark Andrews, BAL vs. HOU
6
Gerald Everett, LAR vs. CHI
7
Jared Cook, NO @ TB
8
Zach Ertz, PHI vs. NE
9
Greg Olsen, CAR vs. ATL
10
Vance McDonald, PIT @ CLE
11
Tyler Eifert, CIN @ OAK
12
Kyle Rudolph, MIN vs. DEN
13
Jason Witten, DAL @ DET
14
T.J. Hockenson, DET vs. DAL
15
Darren Fells, HOU @ BAL
16
Noah Fant, DEN @ MIN
17
Eric Ebron, IND vs. JAX
18
Jack Doyle, IND vs. JAX
19
O.J. Howard, TB vs. NO
20
Mike Gesicki, MIA vs. BUF
21
Demetrius Harris, CLE vs. PIT
22
Luke Stocker, ATL @ CAR
23
Ryan Griffin, NYJ @ WAS
24
Dallas Goedert, PHI vs. NE
25
Benjamin Watson, NE @ PHI
26
Tyler Kroft, BUF @ MIA
27
Irv Smith Jr., MIN vs. DEN
28
Trey Burton, CHI @ LAR