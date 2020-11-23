Week 11 Fantasy Football Wrap: Packers @ Colts

Indianapolis Colts hold strong against Green Bay Packers, 34-31

The Packers scored 28 points in the first half but were held to just three in the second half, which included an overtime possession that abruptly ended with a Marquez Valdes-Scantling softly-lost fumble (such an MVS move). The odd game also included a ton of holding penalties and a sequence late that saw the Colts run just 1:41 off the clock over 14 snaps ... Sunday morning reports suggested Nyheim Hines (six carries, two yards) might take over Indy’s backfield, but it was Jonathan Taylor who dominated the work with 26 touches. Taylor entered ranked bottom-five in YPC after contact and elusive rating, so this was certainly an encouraging development. The rookie had a 20+ yard TD run called back by a penalty as well, although admittedly the hold helped … Michael Pittman Jr. needs to be seeing more than three targets.

Highlight of the game

There goes Michael Pittman, Jr! 45 yards for his first career touchdown.



📺: #GBvsIND on FOX

📺: #GBvsIND on FOX

📱: NFL app // Yahoo Sports app: https://t.co/tUoK0wsA9N pic.twitter.com/bweqh0Nwg7 — NFL (@NFL) November 22, 2020

