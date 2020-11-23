Week 11 Fantasy Football Booms and Busts: Taysom Hill silences the doubters (for now)

For most of his NFL career, Taysom Hill has been more curiosity than anything else. He’s been a package player, an Internet meme, and a Twitter joke.

But Sunday against Atlanta, in his first start directing the Saints, Hill looked like a bonafide professional quarterback.

Taysom Hill passes the test

Hill was the second-best fantasy QB in Week 11’s early window, playing well in a 24-9 victory over Atlanta. Hill threw for 233 yards, ran for 51 more, and picked up a couple of rushing touchdowns. He clicked on 18-of-23 pass attempts, a tidy 78 percent.

There were occasional hiccups, to be fair — Hill lost a fumble, took three sacks, and threw a sure pick at the goal line that the Falcons charitably dropped. But you can make any quarterback look bad if you cherry-pick a few select plays. Hill’s body of work was effective and passed the two tests that matter to us: The stat test, and the eye test.

Oh, Hill passed the eye test, all right. Head coach Sean Payton ran Hill on several power packages, often on third and fourth down. Hill’s first touchdown came on a fourth-and-goal play, where the offense plowed straight ahead and asked Hill to decisively plunge off tackle. Mission accomplished. Payton knows the Saints have a chain-moving weapon here.

Hill’s second touchdown came on a broken play, an against-his-body scramble when the Falcons covered everything downfield. After the design touchdown in the first half, Hill posted an athletic clip for his second score.

Hill’s game was also the magic elixir Michael Thomas was looking for. Thomas was targeted early and often (12 of the 23 passes were for him), en route to a nine-catch, 104-yard afternoon. The Saints were proactive with Thomas, and not just on shallow routes. He could have posted an even bigger afternoon, if not for one dropped pass and one missed connection that drew a defensive penalty. Finally, Thomas looks back in form, closing in on 100 percent.

How healthy was Alvin Kamara? That’s open to question. Kamara was limited to 45 yards on 13 carries, and he dropped his only target, a screen play that the Falcons blew up. Kamara missed some time during the practice week, nursing a sore foot. He didn’t look notably compromised Sunday, but perhaps the Saints didn’t want to push him.

It’s the first time in Kamara’s career he’s gone without a catch. A short touchdown run buoyed his fantasy value but was little consolation to his managers; Hill, after all, had two rushing scores. Kamara wasn’t even on the field when Hill plowed in for his first touchdown.

Latavius Murray was active, getting a healthy snap share. He ran 12 times for 49 yards and turned two well-designed screens into 36 yards. No one mistakes Murray’s game for Kamara’s electric skills, but both backs are capable of contributing.

The only other Saints player to click was Emmanuel Sanders, who posted a solid 66-yard afternoon. He would have smashed his projection if not for a penalty — Sanders had a 57-yard touchdown wiped out by an offensive holding penalty. Jared Cook had just one catch, while two other plays were wiped out by flags (one on the defense, one on him).

Too long, didn’t read? The stock is certainly up for Hill and Thomas. Sanders at least held his value. Kamara, we’ll have to check on the foot.

Denver’s defense (and thin air) is a challenge in Week 12, but Hill looked good enough to start anywhere. It’s the beginning of a three-game road trip for the Saints; the Atlanta rematch is in Week 13, then a Philadelphia visit in Week 14.

More to come ...