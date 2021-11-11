The Week 10 NFL TV schedule in Kansas City, along with broadcast teams for each game
The appetizers this week are not all that appealing before Sunday’s main course of football.
The Chiefs will play the Raiders in Las Vegas on “Sunday Night Football,” and the games that precede it on television in Kansas City are not of the can’t-miss variety.
In Kansas City, fans will see two noon games: the Browns at Patriots game on CBS (Ch. 5) and Falcons at Cowboys on Fox (Ch. 4). The second game of the CBS doubleheader will be the Seahawks at Packers game at 3:25 p.m. on CBS.
The “Thursday Night Football” game between the Dolphins and Ravens kicks off at 7:20 p.m. and will air on Fox 4 with Joe Buck, Troy Aikman, Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi providing coverage.
The Rams face the 49ers on “Monday Night Football,” which airs on ESPN. No word on whether the Manning brothers will be back for the game.
Here is the full list of broadcast teams for Sunday’s NFL games.
Browns at Patriots,noon on CBS: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (reporter)
Falcons at Cowboys, noon on Fox: Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen and Pam Oliver
Saints at Titans, noon on CBS: Kevin Harlan, Trent Green and Melanie Collins
Buccaneers at Washington, noon on Fox: Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth and Shannon Spake
Jaguars at Colts, noon on CBS: Andrew Catalon, James Lofton and Sherree Burruss
Lions at Steelers, noon on Fox: Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston and Jen Hale
Bills at Jets, noon on CBS: Spero Dedes and Jay Feely
Vikings at Chargers, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez and Laura Okmin
Panthers at Cardinals, 3:05 p.m. on Fox: Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma and Sara Walsh
Seahawks at Packers, 3:25 p.m. on CBS: Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson
Eagles at Broncos, 3:25 p.m.: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta and AJ Ross
Chiefs at Raiders, 7:20 p.m. on NBC: Al Michaels, Cris Collinsworth and Michele Tafoya