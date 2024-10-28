Week 10 high school football rankings: Arlington Bowie, Keller, SGP, more moving up

Aledo’s Kaydon Finley and the Bearcats remain at No. 1 in the Class 5A area rankings.

Week 10 of the Texas high school football season is here.

Plenty of teams are playing for playoff positioning, and others hope to clinch playoff spots. There are six rising teams in this week’s edition of the Fort Worth-area high school football rankings: Mansfield, Arlington Bowie, Keller, South Grand Prairie, Azle and Brownwood.

North Crowley, Aledo and Stephenville stay in the top spot in their respective classifications. The Aledo Bearcats survived Richland in overtime to stay undefeated and extend their district win streak to 125 games.

See the full 6A, 5A and 4A rankings.

Class 6A

1. North Crowley (8-0, Prev. 1)

2. Southlake Carroll (9-0, Prev. 2)

3. Euless Trinity (7-1, Prev 3)

4. Byron Nelson (6-2, Prev 4)

5. Crowley (6-3, Prev 5)

6. Mansfield (7-1, Prev 7)

7. Arlington Bowie (5-3, Prev 8)

8. Justin Northwest (6-2, Prev 6)

9. Keller (4-5, Prev. NA)

10. South Grand Prairie (6-2, Prev. NA)

Districts eligible: 3-6A, 4-6A, 8-6A

Class 5A

1. Aledo (7-1, Prev. 1)

2. Denton Ryan (7-1, Prev. 2)

3. Richland (7-2, Prev. 3)

4. Argyle (7-1, Prev. 4)

5. Colleyville Heritage (6-2, Prev. 5)

6. Mansfield Summit (4-4, Prev. 6)

7. Mansfield Timberview (5-4, Prev. 7)

8. Arlington Seguin (6-3, Prev. 8)

9. Azle (7-1, Prev. 10)

10. Saginaw (8-0, Prev. 9)

Districts eligible: 3-5A D1, 4-5A D1, 3-5A D2

Class 4A

1. Stephenville (7-1, Prev. 1)

2. Brock (8-0, Prev. 2)

3. Alvarado (8-0, Prev. 3)

4. Springtown (8-1, Prev. 4)

5. Glen Rose (6-2, Prev. 5)

6. Graham (7-1, Prev. 6)

7. Decatur (5-3, Prev. 7)

8. Brownwood (4-3, Prev. 9)

9. Lampasas (7-2, Prev. 8)

10. Benbrook (8-0, Prev. 10)

Districts eligible: 4-4A D1, 5-4A D1, 6-4A D1, 3-4A D2, 4-4A D2