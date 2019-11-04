Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings: Should you start or sit JuJu Smith-Schuster this week?

Whenever six teams are on bye, like this week, you generally don't have a lot of options. Sure, there are certain guys you'd like to sit because of bad matchups, but you just can't. We had a similar feeling with our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings -- there are certain players we'd like to move even lower, but it's tough. Even if we think JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to get swallowed up by Jalen Ramsey and do next-to-nothing, just how low can we put him?

It doesn't help that injuries continue to cloud the rankings. We didn't even bother ranking Adam Thielen (hamstring) or T.Y. Hilton (calf), and the jury is still out on A.J. Green (ankle) and Brandin Cooks (concussion). Green is currently out of our rankings, but after the trade deadline has passed, it would seem as if now's the time for him to return. If he doesn't, he'll get a neutral matchup against Baltimore, so look for him to be in our WR2 tier.

Back to JuJu. He hasn't done much in several games this year, so it's tempting to think he'll get completely shut out against Ramsey and the Rams this week. But Pittsburgh does move him around quite a bit, so he probably won't see Ramsey all game. That gives him a chance to put up numbers, and as we've seen in past weeks, if he gets the ball, he can make big plays. That's why he's (barely) in the WR3 tier, but he's behind several sleepers, such Zach Pascal (vs. Miami), DeVante Parker (@ Colts), Christian Kirk (@ Buccaneers), and A.J. Brown (vs. Chiefs). It will be tough to actually start these guys ahead of Smith-Schuster, but it's probably the right move.

Overall, this is the type of week where you will have to take a few chances. Maybe that's on one of the Jets receivers (vs. Giants), Colts receivers (vs. Dolphins), or a big-play guy like Ted Ginn (vs. Falcons) in a good matchup. The options are limited, so don't be afraid to work the wire and get what you can.

Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.

Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.

Rank

Player

1

Michael Thomas, NO vs. ATL

2

Julio Jones, ATL @ NO

3

Chris Godwin, TB vs. ARZ

4

Tyreek Hill, KC @ TEN

5

Mike Evans, TB vs. ARZ

6

Keenan Allen, LAC @ OAK

7

Cooper Kupp, LAR @ PIT

8

Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DET

9

Davante Adams, GB vs. CAR

10

Tyler Lockett, SEA @ SF

11

Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. LAC

12

Amari Cooper, DAL vs. MIN

13

John Brown, BUF @ CLE

14

Golden Tate, NYG @ NYJ

15

Stefon Diggs, MIN @ DAL

16

Mike Williams, LAC @ OAK

17

Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. SEA

18

Kenny Golladay, DET @ CHI

19

Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. NYG

20

Calvin Ridley, ATL @ NO

21

Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. BAL

22

Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ TB

23

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. BUF

24

Marquise Brown, BAL @ CIN

25

Sterling Shepard, NYG @ NYJ

26

Zach Pascal, IND vs. MIA

27

Robert Woods, LAR @ PIT

28

D.J. Moore, CAR @ GB

29

DeVante Parker, MIA @ IND

30

Christian Kirk, ARZ @ TB

31

Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. BUF

32

A.J. Brown, TEN vs. KC

33

Auden Tate, CIN vs. BAL

34

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. LAR

35

Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. ATL

36

Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. NYG

37

Brandin Cooks, LAR @ PIT

38

DK Metcalf, SEA @ SF

39

Sammy Watkins, KC @ DEN

40

Michael Gallup, DAL vs. MIN

41

Cole Beasley, BUF @ CLE

42

Marvin Jones, DET @ CHI

43

Curtis Samuel, CAR @ GB

44

Parris Campbell, IND vs. MIA

45

Corey Davis, TEN vs. KC

46

Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. DET

47

Chester Rogers, IND vs. MIA

48

Russell Gage, ATL @ NO

49

Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. NYG

50

Alex Erickson, CIN vs. BAL

51

Deebo Samuel, SF vs. SEA

52

Josh Gordon, SEA @ SF

53

Danny Amendola, DET @ CHI

54

Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ DAL

55

Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. LAR

56

Darius Slayton, NYG @ NYJ

57

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CAR

58

Allen Hurns, MIA @ IND

59

Breshad Perriman, TB vs. ARZ

60

Laquon Treadwell, MIN @ DAL

61

Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. SEA

62

Willie Snead, BAL @ CIN

63

Adam Humphries, TEN vs. KC

64

Tajae Sharpe, TEN vs. KC

65

Mecole Hardman, KC @ TEN

66

Anthony Miller, CHI vs. DET

67

Marquise Goodwin, SF vs. SEA

68

Geronimo Allison, GB vs. CAR

69

Zay Jones, OAK vs. LAC

70

Dante Pettis, SF vs. SEA

71

Demarcus Robinson, KC @ TEN

72

Randall Cobb, DAL vs. MIN

73

James Washington, PIT vs. LAR

