Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings: Should you start or sit JuJu Smith-Schuster this week?

Whenever six teams are on bye, like this week, you generally don't have a lot of options. Sure, there are certain guys you'd like to sit because of bad matchups, but you just can't. We had a similar feeling with our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings -- there are certain players we'd like to move even lower, but it's tough. Even if we think JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to get swallowed up by Jalen Ramsey and do next-to-nothing, just how low can we put him?

It doesn't help that injuries continue to cloud the rankings. We didn't even bother ranking Adam Thielen (hamstring) or T.Y. Hilton (calf), and the jury is still out on A.J. Green (ankle) and Brandin Cooks (concussion). Green is currently out of our rankings, but after the trade deadline has passed, it would seem as if now's the time for him to return. If he doesn't, he'll get a neutral matchup against Baltimore, so look for him to be in our WR2 tier.

Back to JuJu. He hasn't done much in several games this year, so it's tempting to think he'll get completely shut out against Ramsey and the Rams this week. But Pittsburgh does move him around quite a bit, so he probably won't see Ramsey all game. That gives him a chance to put up numbers, and as we've seen in past weeks, if he gets the ball, he can make big plays. That's why he's (barely) in the WR3 tier, but he's behind several sleepers, such Zach Pascal (vs. Miami), DeVante Parker (@ Colts), Christian Kirk (@ Buccaneers), and A.J. Brown (vs. Chiefs). It will be tough to actually start these guys ahead of Smith-Schuster, but it's probably the right move.

Overall, this is the type of week where you will have to take a few chances. Maybe that's on one of the Jets receivers (vs. Giants), Colts receivers (vs. Dolphins), or a big-play guy like Ted Ginn (vs. Falcons) in a good matchup. The options are limited, so don't be afraid to work the wire and get what you can.

Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.

