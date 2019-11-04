Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings: Should you start or sit JuJu Smith-Schuster this week?
Whenever six teams are on bye, like this week, you generally don't have a lot of options. Sure, there are certain guys you'd like to sit because of bad matchups, but you just can't. We had a similar feeling with our Week 10 fantasy WR rankings -- there are certain players we'd like to move even lower, but it's tough. Even if we think JuJu Smith-Schuster is going to get swallowed up by Jalen Ramsey and do next-to-nothing, just how low can we put him?
It doesn't help that injuries continue to cloud the rankings. We didn't even bother ranking Adam Thielen (hamstring) or T.Y. Hilton (calf), and the jury is still out on A.J. Green (ankle) and Brandin Cooks (concussion). Green is currently out of our rankings, but after the trade deadline has passed, it would seem as if now's the time for him to return. If he doesn't, he'll get a neutral matchup against Baltimore, so look for him to be in our WR2 tier.
Back to JuJu. He hasn't done much in several games this year, so it's tempting to think he'll get completely shut out against Ramsey and the Rams this week. But Pittsburgh does move him around quite a bit, so he probably won't see Ramsey all game. That gives him a chance to put up numbers, and as we've seen in past weeks, if he gets the ball, he can make big plays. That's why he's (barely) in the WR3 tier, but he's behind several sleepers, such Zach Pascal (vs. Miami), DeVante Parker (@ Colts), Christian Kirk (@ Buccaneers), and A.J. Brown (vs. Chiefs). It will be tough to actually start these guys ahead of Smith-Schuster, but it's probably the right move.
Overall, this is the type of week where you will have to take a few chances. Maybe that's on one of the Jets receivers (vs. Giants), Colts receivers (vs. Dolphins), or a big-play guy like Ted Ginn (vs. Falcons) in a good matchup. The options are limited, so don't be afraid to work the wire and get what you can.
Note: We'll continue to update these rankings all week, so check back for the latest and individual player analysis.
Week 10 Fantasy WR Rankings
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues.
Rank
Player
1
Michael Thomas, NO vs. ATL
2
Julio Jones, ATL @ NO
3
Chris Godwin, TB vs. ARZ
4
Tyreek Hill, KC @ TEN
5
Mike Evans, TB vs. ARZ
6
Keenan Allen, LAC @ OAK
7
Cooper Kupp, LAR @ PIT
8
Allen Robinson, CHI vs. DET
9
Davante Adams, GB vs. CAR
10
Tyler Lockett, SEA @ SF
11
Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. LAC
12
Amari Cooper, DAL vs. MIN
13
John Brown, BUF @ CLE
14
Golden Tate, NYG @ NYJ
15
Stefon Diggs, MIN @ DAL
16
Mike Williams, LAC @ OAK
17
Emmanuel Sanders, SF vs. SEA
18
Kenny Golladay, DET @ CHI
19
Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. NYG
20
Calvin Ridley, ATL @ NO
21
Tyler Boyd, CIN vs. BAL
22
Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ @ TB
23
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. BUF
24
Marquise Brown, BAL @ CIN
25
Sterling Shepard, NYG @ NYJ
26
Zach Pascal, IND vs. MIA
27
Robert Woods, LAR @ PIT
28
D.J. Moore, CAR @ GB
29
DeVante Parker, MIA @ IND
30
Christian Kirk, ARZ @ TB
31
Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. BUF
32
A.J. Brown, TEN vs. KC
33
Auden Tate, CIN vs. BAL
34
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT vs. LAR
35
Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. ATL
36
Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. NYG
37
Brandin Cooks, LAR @ PIT
38
DK Metcalf, SEA @ SF
39
Sammy Watkins, KC @ DEN
40
Michael Gallup, DAL vs. MIN
41
Cole Beasley, BUF @ CLE
42
Marvin Jones, DET @ CHI
43
Curtis Samuel, CAR @ GB
44
Parris Campbell, IND vs. MIA
45
Corey Davis, TEN vs. KC
46
Taylor Gabriel, CHI vs. DET
47
Chester Rogers, IND vs. MIA
48
Russell Gage, ATL @ NO
49
Demaryius Thomas, NYJ vs. NYG
50
Alex Erickson, CIN vs. BAL
51
Deebo Samuel, SF vs. SEA
52
Josh Gordon, SEA @ SF
53
Danny Amendola, DET @ CHI
54
Olabisi Johnson, MIN @ DAL
55
Diontae Johnson, PIT vs. LAR
56
Darius Slayton, NYG @ NYJ
57
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB vs. CAR
58
Allen Hurns, MIA @ IND
59
Breshad Perriman, TB vs. ARZ
60
Laquon Treadwell, MIN @ DAL
61
Kendrick Bourne, SF vs. SEA
62
Willie Snead, BAL @ CIN
63
Adam Humphries, TEN vs. KC
64
Tajae Sharpe, TEN vs. KC
65
Mecole Hardman, KC @ TEN
66
Anthony Miller, CHI vs. DET
67
Marquise Goodwin, SF vs. SEA
68
Geronimo Allison, GB vs. CAR
69
Zay Jones, OAK vs. LAC
70
Dante Pettis, SF vs. SEA
71
Demarcus Robinson, KC @ TEN
72
Randall Cobb, DAL vs. MIN
73
James Washington, PIT vs. LAR