Week 10 Fantasy QB Rankings: Jared Goff, Dak Prescott on start-or-sit bubble
This week's six-team actually isn't overly harsh on quarterbacks, as three usual starters (Tom Brady, Carson Wentz, Deshaun Watson) are idle, same as last week (Drew Brees, Matt Ryan, Jared Goff). Still, that's three studs most fantasy football teams rely on, meaning we have to dig deep for replacements. Given the matchups, that makes for some odd-looking Week 10 fantasy QB rankings.
For some owners, this week might come down to a decision like this: Would you rather play a mediocre QB, such as Sam Darnold (vs. Giants), in a good matchup or a good QB, such as Matthew Stafford (@ Bears), in a bad one? You can play this game with Daniel Jones (@ Jets) and Jared Goff (@ Steelers) or Ryan Tannehill (vs. Chiefs) and Dak Prescott (vs. Vikings), too.
Most fantasy owners are likely going to stick with the better QBs. We're getting to the point in the season where it's more difficult to leave your playoff fate in the hands of a boom-or-bust quarterback. Sure, any of the aforementioned guys -- or Brian Hoyer (vs. Dolphins) if he starts in place of Jacoby Brissett or Mitchell Trubisky (vs. Lions), etc. -- could have solid games, but Stafford feels like a safer bet for a high floor. Goff is probably the one exception given his up-and-down season and road struggles, but even he feels safer given his weapons.
Speaking of "safe", Jameis Winston (vs. Cardinals) and Kyler Murray (@ Buccaneers) rarely are, but they're both in our top 10 this week because of the matchups. Murray has yet to throw a touchdown in four road starts, accounting for just one overall, so he's very much a risk at Tampa, but given the matchup, we think he's due for some of that positive regression we always hear about.
Week 10 Fantasy QB Rankings
These rankings are for standard leagues with 4-point passing TDs.
Rank
Player
1
Lamar Jackson, BAL @ CIN
2
Patrick Mahomes II, KC @ TEN
3
Drew Brees, NO vs. ATL
4
Matt Ryan, ATL @ NO
5
Russell Wilson, SEA @ SF
6
Jameis Winston, TB vs. ARZ. Winston put up 335 yards and two scores without throwing an INT in Seattle last week, so we're not particularly worried about him finally back at home against an Arizona defense allowing the most fantasy points per game (FPPG) to QBs.
7
Philip Rivers, LAC @ OAK
8
Josh Allen, BUF @ CLE
9
Kyler Murray, ARZ @ TB. Murray hasn't thrown a touchdown in four road games, so it's tough to feel safe with him, but given Tampa's tough run defense (No. 1) and porous pass defense (No. 31), Arizona should be airing it out early and often. It's also nice that Murray can pad his stats in the run game, too.
10
Aaron Rodgers, GB vs. CAR. The Rodgers hype train crashed and burned last week, and this week he gets a slightly better (but still below-average) matchup against Carolina. This game is at home, though, so it's reasonable to assume he'll be a little sharper. With Davante Adams back and both RBs active in the receiving game, Rodgers still has enough upside to merit a start in a tough week like this.
11
Derek Carr, OAK vs. LAC. The Chargers allow the sixth-fewest FPPG to QBs, so this is a tough spot for Carr, but he's really turned it on as of late, throwing for at least 285 yards and two TDs in each of his past three games. This feels like a potential shootout, so don't be surprised if Carr puts up numbers somewhere along the lines of what Matthew Stafford (245 yards, two TDs), Deshaun Watson (351 yards, three TDs) and Ryan Tannehill (312 yards, two TDs) put up against L.A.
12
Dak Prescott, DAL vs. MIN. Prescott has been all over the board this season, tearing up bad teams and turning in generally mediocre performances against good teams. Minnesota is slightly above average in terms of limiting fantasy points to QBs, allowing just 15.4 FPPG. Prescott has a slightly higher floor than most pocket passers because of his running ability, and he could have a game similar to Carson Wentz's (306 yards, two TDs, 23 rushing yards). Either way, he's on the start-sit bubble, but in a week with less options, he'll likely be started in most leagues.
13
Matthew Stafford, DET @ CHI. Stafford has been one of the hottest fantasy QBs over the past three games, throwing for 1,112 yards and 10 TDs. He's had at least three TDs in five of his nine games this year, so there's a good argument for him being higher in these rankings. A matchup in Chicago just feels like a letdown spot, though. The Bears defense hasn't been the same since losing Akiem Hicks, but it's still limited QBs fairly well. Philip Rivers and Carson Wentz managed a combined 440 yards and two TDs the past two weeks, and for the season, Chicago has allowed one or fewer touchdown passes in all but two games. Clearly, Stafford has a solid floor, but we're not quite as high on him as usual.
14
Jared Goff, LAR @ PIT. Goff is once again struggling on the road (82.8 QB rating compared to 91.2 at home), and even with the Steelers allowing a fair amount of touchdown passes lately (two to Philip Rivers and Ryan Fitzpatrick, three to Brian Hoyer), we still worry about Goff putting up big stats. Pittsburgh is allowing just 228 passing yards per game, and with Brandin Cooks (concussion) out, Goff will have slightly less big-play potential.
15
Jimmy Garoppolo, SF vs. SEA. The Seahawks have allowed some headscratching games to QBs this year, including 418 yards and two TDs to Andy Dalton in Week 1, 460 yards and a score to Matt Schaub, and 112 yards and two TDs in just over a half to Mason Rudolph. They also allowed 335 yards and two TDs (with no INTs) to Jameis Winston in Seattle last week. Garoppolo is coming of his best game of the year (317 yards, four TDs), and clearly has some some upside here. However, his average of 225.8 yards and 1.6 TDs per game is more indicative of what he's likely to do.
16
Daniel Jones, NYG @ NYJ. Jones is a walking turnover, but the Jets are in the top half of the league in FPPG allowed to QBs. Given his rushing upside (54 yards last week), Jones isn't a bad bye-week fill-in here.
17
Ryan Tannehill, TEN vs. KC. Patrick Mahomes (knee) is expected back, so there should be a decent amount of points in this one. The Titans will try to establish the run early, but Tannehill, who's thrown more in every start, will still get his opportunities against a mediocre defense.
18
Sam Darnold, NYJ vs. NYG. The Giants allow the ninth-most FPPG to QBs, so even with all of Darnold's struggles, he should at least be on your radar this week.
19
Brian Hoyer, IND vs. MIA. Hoyer impressed with three TDs last week, and the Miami defense is far from intimidating (sixth-most FPPG allowed to QBs), but we saw last week when Darnold flopped against them that QB production isn't a sure thing, so Hoyer is merely a desperation bye-week fill-in.
20
Mitchell Trubisky, CHI vs. DET. Detroit allows the seventh-most FPPG to QBs, so, on paper, this isn't a bad matchup. But if you've watched Trubisky play this year, you probably feel worse about him than every QB not named Baker Mayfield. Play him at your own risk.
21
Kirk Cousins, MIN @ DAL. The trend is to play Cousins against bad defenses and sit him against good ones. Dallas qualifies as a good, allowing just 12.1 FPPG to QBs.
22
Ryan Fitzpatrick, MIA @ IND
23
Baker Mayfield, CLE vs. BUF
24
Kyle Allen, CAR @ GB
25
Mason Rudolph, PIT vs. LAR
26
Ryan Finley, CIN vs. BAL