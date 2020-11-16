Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Washington @ Lions

Matthew Stafford finally had a good game without Kenny Golladay, although the Lions still required a 59-yard field goal at the buzzer to record their first home win of the season despite leading 24-3 in the second half, because coaching.

Alex Smith completed a career-high 38 passes while constantly checking down, targeting J.D. McKissic another 15 times (and missing the wide-open back for an easy touchdown on one throw), as the RB has quickly become a PPR machine. Antonio Gibson saw four targets and added two scores himself, as Detroit has allowed the most fantasy points to running backs this season (Christian McCaffrey would get a home matchup in Week 11 if he can return). My guess would be this is the first time a quarterback has ever thrown for 390 yards without a single completion going for 30.

D’Andre Swift got the start and took over Detroit’s backfield, dominating carries and also seeing the second-most targets on the team. The rookie looks highly impressive, and while Matt Patricia will no doubt make things more difficult, Swift has legit top-10 RB fantasy upside down the stretch.

Highlight of the game

D’Andre Swift really balling out today. pic.twitter.com/ckiq8SDP8s — DawgPost (@Dawg_Post) November 15, 2020

