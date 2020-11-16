Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Ravens @ Patriots

Cam Newton tossed his first touchdown since Week 3, ran in another score, and remains on pace to record a career-high (and NFL record if Kyler Murray slows down) 16 rushing touchdowns despite missing a game this season (and having not played much over the previous years) … Lamar Jackson countered with two TD strikes and led Baltimore in rushing but didn’t exactly light up a New England defense that Joe Flacco ripped last week and was again without Stephon Gilmore, with Marquise Brown once again a non-factor.

Mark Ingram’s return makes Baltimore yet another untenable fantasy RB situation, while Damien Harris ran all over a Ravens rush defense that entered ranked #1 in DVOA. Harris is highly impressive and now just needs to prove he can stay healthy … Rex Burkhead has three touchdowns over the last two weeks and has clearly overtaken James White as New England’s passing-down back. He’s worth using in fantasy leagues moving forward.

Highlight of the game

