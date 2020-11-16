Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: Kyler Murray, DeAndre Hopkins deliver the play of the year

Dalton Del Don recaps all the Sunday action in the Week 10 fantasy football slate. Click on any and all games you’d like to check out below, and remember to follow Dalton on Twitter @daltondeldon!

This instant classic included multiple highlights and a “Hail Murray” in the wildest ending of the season. Kyler Murray hadn’t recorded a touchdown through the air before the game’s deciding play, but he’s now on pace to run for 18 touchdowns after adding another two Sunday (Cam Newton set the NFL record with 14 during his rookie season). Murray has gotten at least 7.5 YPA in seven of eight games since Week 1, and fantasy managers are getting spoiled with him attempting 10+ rushes in four straight contests. Remember, he’s almost a year younger than Joe Burrow ...

DeAndre Hopkins had arguably the play and catch of the year. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri) More

Matthew Stafford finally had a good game without Kenny Golladay, although the Lions still required a 59-yard field goal at the buzzer to record their first home win of the season despite leading 24-3 in the second half, because coaching ...

Poor weather continues to affect Browns’ games the most, with Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield combining to throw for fewer than 300 yards, as there were many fantasy disappointments in this low-scoring game ...

Jared Goff played well but failed to meet fantasy expectations against a historically bad pass defense thanks to the team scoring all their touchdowns on the ground. Cam Akers led LA in carries but watched the touchdowns go to Darrell Henderson and Malcolm Brown (two), as the Rams’ backfield has become a disastrous fantasy situation (the team also lost Andrew Whitworth Sunday, who’s one of the league’s best left tackles) …

Aaron Rodgers doubled (9.6) Jake Luton’s YPA (4.8), and the veteran QB has remarkably put Marquez Valdes-Scantling back on the fantasy scene, as the frustrating wideout suddenly has 200+ yards and three TDs over his last two games (10 targets) …

Carson Wentz and Daniel Jones entered with the most giveaways (and sacks taken) among quarterbacks this season, so naturally, they combined for zero turnovers.

Unfortunately, zero was also the same number of touchdowns they tossed, although Jones turned into “Danny Wheels” during this touchdown run ...

Tom Brady produced four touchdowns and 46 points on the road, putting up a big fantasy game despite his rushing attack going off for 200+ yards, including a Ronald Jones TD that tied for the third-longest run in NFL history ...

While Derek Carr managed just 154 passing yards without a TD, Drew Lock countered by getting 5.5 YPA and throwing four picks against a bottom-three defense in DVOA. Carr wasn’t needed much in the blowout win, while Darren Waller dropped a would-be 55-yard touchdown. There’s no defense for Lock, who has the worst CPAE in the NFL (minimum 200 attempts) and almost certainly won’t be starting for Denver next season ...

Justin Herbert had his worst game as a pro, which still resulted in three touchdowns, revealing such a bright fantasy future … Despite spending all week with the practice squad, Kalen Ballage dominated LA’s backfield work, with Troymaine Pope completely missing ...

