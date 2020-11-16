Week 10 Fantasy Football Wrap: 49ers @ Saints

Drew Brees suffered an injury during one of the softest roughing the passer penalties you’ll ever see, and the Saints offense mostly struggled throughout Sunday’s game (they benefited from starting three drives inside SF territory during a game that featured four fumbles on special teams). Jameis Winston’s style is so different — and Sean Payton would insist on using Taysom Hill even more — making it tough to gauge how the Saints would perform should Brees be forced to miss time. Michael Thomas looked out of sync again Sunday despite seeing a lot of Emmanuel Moseley, who’s allowed among the most fantasy points per route this season. Emmanuel Sanders, Jared Cook, and Tre’Quan Smith combined for one catch for five yards. Of course, Alvin Kamara scored three touchdowns and the Saints still won easily to go 7-2 on the year (the team has now gone an NFL-record 52 straight games without allowing a 100-yard rusher).

The 49ers don’t have much going right for them this season, but at least they appear to have hit a home run with Brandon Aiyuk, who should remain a must-start in fantasy leagues down the stretch.

