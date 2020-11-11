Week 10 fantasy football metrics: Buy in on these wide receivers rest-of-season

Big-name WRs set to thrive rest-of-season

Easiest Pass Defense Efficiency Strength of Schedule ROS:

The good news here is that there are many teams sporting top-level receivers with clear roles and a handful of sleepers worth holding out hope for. If you’re looking for your buy list for wideouts before fake football trade deadlines, it starts here. Let’s go through the list.

-We know Allen Robinson is the star of the Chicago Bears. He’s tied for second in the NFL in targets (86) despite ranking outside the top-10 in yards per game (79.1). Youngsters Darnell Mooney and Anthony Miller have each collected 24 targets over the last three weeks. Mooney is the vertical threat (15.6 air yards per target) while Miller has more catchers (16).

-The Colts don’t have any receivers that have stepped up yet.

-Jarvis Landry is coming off an 11-target game for the Browns in their first week sans Odell Beckham Jr. Landry could be healthier coming off their Week 9 bye. Rashard Higgins was one of many Browns victimized by the nightmare weather in Week 8 but is a clear starter, running a route on 80 percent of Mayfield’s dropbacks.

-Marquise Brown remains a buy-low with a 41 percent share of his team’s air yards. More on him in the last section.

-It’s hard to say if the market has caught up to the reality that Keenan Allen is a clear-cut WR1 the rest of the way. He’s tied for second in the NFL in targets but has just started to get cooking with Justin Herbert. Mike Williams is boom or bust but we’ve seen Herbert trusts him in crucial situations.

-Tua Tagovailoa looked awesome in his second start. Given his play, the schedule, and the fact Preston Williams just hit IR, DeVante Parker could cruise as the clear WR1 in Miami the rest of the way.

-Terry McLaurin is a star. He’s the alpha of this team without another consistent receiver to speak of. He currently ranks as a WR1 and we don’t expect that to change.

-You know the deal with the Rams. Neither Robert Woods (WR14) nor Cooper Kupp (WR24) has the ceiling to hit the top-12 at the position since the offense just doesn’t throw enough or with the requisite juice. However, they’re ultra-safe plays.

-We’ll cover the Eagles in detail below.

-The Broncos have the most aggressive quarterback in the NFL with Drew Lock throwing 20-plus yards down the field on 18 percent of his throws while averaging 10 air yards per toss. That’s great news for Jerry Jeudy, who looks to be finally unleashed as a WR1. Jeudy has 24 targets over the last two weeks and has run just 4.5 routes per game from the slot. He’s just the WR36 on the season but I’d bet he cracks the Top-20 by year’s end.

Jerry Jeudy looks poised for an awesome second half. (Photo by AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images) More

Kyler Murray has officially entered Top-10 QB territory

Completion percentage over expectation: 4th

EPA per dropback: 7th

Success rate: 8th

Of course, Kyler Murray is already well-established as much more than a Top-10 quarterback in fantasy football. Not only was he drafted as such in 2020, he currently sits atop the quarterback scoring leaderboard with 240.5 points.

What we’re talking about here is that Kyler Murray has already established himself as a Top-10 real-life NFL quarterback.

Doubters will be quick to point out that he’s had some ups and downs as a thrower in 2020. No doubt, the entire Cardinals passing attack has been a bit rocky at times. However, he’s been lights-out as a passer since Week 5, with a 9:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and a 9.6 adjusted yards per attempt mark.

Even so, three of the above metrics were purposefully included because his running plays positively influence his EPA and success rate as a player. Among his 76 rush attempts on the year, 24 of them have been scrambles and those plays truly feel like the lifeblood of the Cardinals offense. You can argue the wisdom of relying on such plays, but you can’t dispute that it’s turned Arizona into a Top-10 offense based on a variety of efficiency metrics.

