Week 10 FanDuel Picks: NFL DFS lineup advice, strategy for daily fantasy football GPP tournaments

Last week's NFL DFS "Core Four" surprisingly didn't crash and burn due to the inclusion of Brandon Allen, so we're going back to another value for Week 10 daily fantasy football action. We're assuming that Le'Veon Bell will be out and plugging in sleeper Bilal Powell, which allows us to jam a bunch of high-priced studs in to our GPP lineup in hopes of winning a FanDuel tournament.

If you're new to this article, we pick four players every week we'll be overweight in our lineup builds. Then, we give an example of how we'd fill in around them in tournaments. Our "Core Four" this week is Powell, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas and DeVante Parker. This isn't an "optimal lineup"; rather, it's an example of one you could build if you start with our "Core Four". If you're looking for more great NFL, NBA, or MLB, or PGA DFS advice, check me out on Twitter (@DFSBenj).

FanDuel Picks Week 10: NFL DFS example lineup for GPPs

QB: Jameis Winston, Buccaneers vs. Cardinals ($7,900)

For my GPP lineup example, we are going to stack the Bucs-Cardinals matchup. I’ve looked to stack against the Cardinals virtually every week this season, and that isn’t going to change this week as they head to Tampa to face one of the most fantasy-friendly offenses in the league in the Bucs.

CORE PLAY: RB: Christian McCaffrey, Panthers @ Packers ($10,500)

I feel like a complete square including McCaffrey in this week’s core plays, but there will be plenty of people out there who decide to fade him in both cash games and GPPs based on his sky-high price tag of $10,500. The thing is, even at that price he might still be underpriced. Consider that McCaffrey has met or exceeded his salary expectations in every game he has played this season aside from an early-season Thursday night matchup against the Buccaneers, who are ranked in the top five in virtually every defensive rushing metric.

His matchup this week is also elite against a Green Bay defense that ranks in the bottom five against running backs and just made Melvin Gordon look good for the first time all year. CMC is the first name I’m locking in for cash games, and thanks to our next core play, there is more than enough value to jam him into as many GPP lineups as possible, as well.

CORE PLAY: RB: Bilal Powell, Jets vs. Giants ($4,500)

Jets starting RB Le’ Veon Bell emerged with a knee injury following their Week 9 matchup and was sent for an MRI on Monday. At the time of this writing, an official injury has not been announced, but the team immediately went out and signed RB Josh Adams, which is a bad sign for Bell’s health. Given Bell’s long injury history, I’m going to project that he is out at least for this week, which opens the door for ol’ reliable Powell to take the lead role in the Jets backfield at a stone minimum price of $4,500 on FanDuel.

Powell has been the only running back other than Bell to see carries in the last two weeks, and while Ty Montgomery might see some passing work, I’m projecting Powell to see the lion's share of touches should Bell be out. We’ve seen Powell be more than serviceable over the last few seasons when he has gotten the lead role, and his price tag alone opens up access to CMC, two elite wide receiving options, and a top-end quarterback. Should Bell be out, Powell becomes this week’s Jaylen Samuels.

CORE PLAY: WR: Michael Thomas, Saints vs. Falcons ($8,700)

With Bilal Powell (likely) opening up plenty of value for us, we have the luxury of being able to afford a few top wide receivers to pair with McCaffrey. For me, I’m going all the way up to the top and prioritizing Thomas in cash games. Thomas has easily been the most consistent wide receiver in football this year, and he has a real shot at taking down Marvin Harrison’s NFL record for receptions in a season. It hasn’t mattered who is at quarterback for the Saints this season, but we can’t say that Thomas’ upside is lower with Drew Brees back at QB.

Thomas and the rest of the Saints passing attack have the best possible matchup -- at home against the Falcons. Atlanta’s defense is pathetic, and I don’t think that it has the talent in the secondary to show much improvement coming out of its bye week. Thomas has at least 89 yards or a touchdown in every game this season, and this is a spot so good that it is hard to see a path where he completely busts a cash game lineup.

CORE PLAY: WR: DeVante Parker, Dolphins @ Colts ($5,800)

FanDuel always offers some nice value at wide receiver, and this week the top option, at least in terms of projected target share, is Parker, who will see his role in the offense bump up after Preston Williams was ruled out for the season because of a knee injury. Parker has been decent for Miami when Ryan Fitzpatrick has been under center and has seen some nice volume in the offense with 24 targets over the past three games to go along with four touchdowns over the past five games. Williams’ absence should open up a few more targets for Parker in a neutral matchup against the Colts. At $5,800, he is the best value wide receiver on the slate and is viable in both cash games and GPPs.

WR: Chris Godwin, Buccaneers vs. Cardinals ($8,200)

The biggest decision that you’ll have to make is who to stack with Winston in this game. Mike Evans has been on fire over the last few weeks, but I’m going to go with Godwin, who has the better matchup working out of the slot. I know that Patrick Peterson has been mediocre this season and was torched in his last game against the Saints, but I feel like this is the ideal spot for Godwin, who will likely come in at lower ownership.

TE: O.J. Howard, Buccaneers vs. Cardinals ($5,000)

I’m going to keep the cheap Howard in my lineup in the hopes that this is a four-touchdown outing for Jameis Winston, and Howard can finally get on the board against a Cardinals defense that has allowed nine touchdowns to tight ends already this season.

FLEX: WR Christian Kirk, Cardinals @ Buccaneers ($5,700)

It’s hard to trust any Cardinals WR given how much they spread the ball and their low average depth of target, but Kirk is the most explosive Cardinal wide receiver, and you have to think that one of them has a big game against an atrocious Bucs’ secondary.

D/ST: Cleveland Browns vs. Bills ($3,500)

We spent down from the Jets in our cash lineup to be able to fit in Kirk at the FLEX position. Josh Allen is turnover prone, so we'll bet on a few takeaways.