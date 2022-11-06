Week 10 college football winners and losers: TCU stays on playoff path as Tennessee falls back

Every week finds No. 7 TCU responding to a challenge during Big 12 play and inching one step closer to an absolutely out-of-left-field bid to the College Football Playoff.

That's been the case for more than a month for the Horned Frogs, who get pushed deep into the second half but always seem to respond with a key defensive stop and a barrage of points from one of the top offenses in the Bowl Subdivision.

On Saturday, TCU trailed Texas Tech 17-13 entering the fourth quarter but put together three scoring drives in under eight minutes to win 34-24 and move to 9-0 for the first time since 2010.

There's an aspect to this brilliant start under coach Sonny Dykes that seems untenable. TCU has trailed in the second half in four of six Big 12 wins, explaining in part why the Horned Frogs slotted in behind one-loss Alabama in the debut playoff rankings. Any single one of the three teams left in November — Texas, Baylor and Iowa State — seem capable of ending this unbeaten streak.

But asking whether TCU is good enough to reach the national semifinals misses the point. While conference races in the SEC and Big Ten will eventually be decided by head-to-head matchups between some of the best teams in the FBS, the Horned Frogs can punch a ticket to the playoff regardless of beauty points.

As the only unbeaten team in the Big 12, TCU is basically a lock to reach the conference championship game and at least play for a spot in one of the New Year's Six bowls. There's the potential for much more given the Horned Frogs' ability to flip a switch in the fourth quarter and turn close games into double-digit wins.

This latest win puts TCU atop the list of Saturday's winners and losers:

Winners

Georgia

Two months after christening the regular season with a 46-point win against Oregon, the top-ranked Bulldogs made another huge statement by pushing around No. 3 Tennessee in a 27-13 win that essentially locks down the SEC East. Not nearly as close as even the score suggests, Georgia set the tone early with three touchdown drives and led 24-6 at halftime. Up front, the Bulldogs upset Tennessee's offensive tempo and held quarterback Hendon Hooker in check — becoming the first team this season to slow down what had been the most explosive and prolific group in the country. There's no longer any question over which team is the best in the FBS: Georgia is the undisputed No. 1 and the current favorites to repeat as national champions.

Liberty

No. 23 Liberty has a convoluted and pretty unlikely path to the New Year's Six as an Bowl Subdivision independent, since the access-bowl bid is saved for Group of Five conference champions. Given the state of things in the very top-heavy American, for example, where it seems unlikely that any team will finish with fewer than two losses, the Flames have a chance to factor into the New Year's Six debate after holding on to beat Arkansas 21-19 and move to 8-1 under coach Hugh Freeze. With games against Connecticut, Virginia Tech and New Mexico State to end November, the Flames should be 11-1 heading into the postseason — though they may go to a bowl without Freeze, one of the top names for the opening at Auburn.

Air Force

After topping Navy earlier this season, the Falcons will officially take home the Commander-in-Chief's Trophy for the first time since 2016 and the fifth time overall under coach Troy Calhoun with a 13-7 win against Army. Winning this three-way series takes some sting out of what had been a somewhat disappointing first two months for a team pegged to factor into the Group of Five bid to the New Year's Six — the Falcons have lost three games by a combined 15 points to fall behind in the Mountain West. Overall, Air Force has won the service-academy rivalry 21 times, most coming during a dominant run under former coach Fisher DeBerry from 1990-2002.

Losers

Tennessee

Losing to Georgia isn't fatal to Tennessee's playoff hopes, though the Volunteers will need to run the table in style and get some help to factor into the top four. However, there is a question of how the committee will view the loss considering the Bulldogs' wall-to-wall dominance. Will that outweigh Tennessee's overall resume of quality wins against ranked competition, led by Alabama? There's also the impact the loss has on Hooker, who was set to put a headlock on the Heisman Trophy with a strong showing. The Heisman race is more wide open after Hooker threw for 195 yards and an interception on just 5.9 yards per attempt.

Virginia Tech

The Hokies are finding new lows and taking the express elevator to the bottom of the Power Five. Ahead 20-10 late in the second quarter and 27-16 after three, Virginia Tech suffered an epic fourth quarter meltdown and lost 28-27 to Georgia Tech for a sixth loss in a row, the program's longest streak since 1987. In the final quarter alone, the Hokies committed multiple turnovers, including one deep inside Georgia Tech territory, and allowed the Yellow Jackets' offense to score twice behind freshman quarterback Zach Pyron, who was making his first career start. While the Hokies have been horrible since the opener under new coach Brent Pry, this specific loss represents the program's lowest point in decades.

Texas A&M

Every week is different for A&M, even if every Saturday ends the same way: in a loss. This time, the undermanned Aggies led Florida 24-20 at halftime by relying on running back Devon Achane, who accounted for 104 yards of total offense and all three touchdowns heading into the break. In the second half, Achane touched the ball just seven times for 17 total yards as A&M coughed up the lead and lost 41-24. Countless times this season, Jimbo Fisher has made decisions on offense — ranging from personnel matters to in-game play calling — that boggle the mind and severely damage the Aggies' chances. They're 3-6 and likely going to miss a bowl game, a stunning conclusion to a season when they started in the top 10.

Ohio State

The No. 2 Buckeyes can exhale after a 21-7 win against Northwestern that wasn't officially sealed until a short touchdown run by Miyan Williams with four minutes left. Favored by nearly 40 points against a bottom-rung conference opponent but hampered by wet and windy conditions, Ohio State's offense was sidelined by the Wildcats' ball-control game plan and effective pass defense. While the weather played a huge role, it's worth asking if this combination can be replicated by Michigan and others: Ohio State managed just 4.6 yards per play and an eye-opening 2.9 yards per pass, with C.J. Stroud hitting on just 10 of 26 attempts for a career-low 76 yards without a touchdown.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: TCU, Tennessee headline college football's Week 10 winners and losers