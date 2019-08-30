Week 1 PPR Rankings: WR

What an exciting time it is: Football is back. Pretty soon, those of you in PPR fantasy leagues will be extra excited about one-yard receptions for your WRs, TEs, and RBs. The beauty of PPR leagues is more points; the beast is that some catches are pretty meaningless in reality but can shift those matchups just enough to change a Week 1 win into a loss, or vice versa. But many of you play in various PPR formats, so we have Week 1 wide receiver rankings just for you.

The majority of this table resembles our standard WR table, but there's been adjustments made throughout -- big and small -- to help you best adjust for your personal scoring system. Some familiar faces move up, like Julian Edelman (vs. Steelers) and Emmanuel Sanders (@ Raiders). Some younger players might also have surprise PPR value this season, and in Week 1 that could be Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook (vs. Chiefs) or Washington's Trey Quinn (@ Eagles).

Week 1 Non-PPR Rankings and Player Analysis:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker Week 1 PPR Rankings: WRs 7 Antonio Brown, OAK vs. DEN.



These rankings have been put together for full-point PPR leagues. If you're in some variation, such as half-point PPR, you can split the difference on the guys named above and on guys who move down, like big-play threat DeSean Jackson. Ultimately, it's mostly mid-tier receivers who really see big adjustments. You're not gonna sit Tyreek Hill or even drop him to WR3 level just because he can be boom-or-bust. So, check out the rankings, and if you have any lineup questions, you can always reach out to us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week, and check out our standard wide receiver rankings for player analysis.

WEEK 1 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Tight end

Kicker

Week 1 PPR Rankings: WRs

