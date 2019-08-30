Week 1 PPR Rankings: WR

What an exciting time it is: Football is back. Pretty soon, those of you in PPR fantasy leagues will be extra excited about one-yard receptions for your WRs, TEs, and RBs. The beauty of PPR leagues is more points; the beast is that some catches are pretty meaningless in reality but can shift those matchups just enough to change a Week 1 win into a loss, or vice versa. But many of you play in various PPR formats, so we have Week 1 wide receiver rankings just for you.

The majority of this table resembles our standard WR table, but there's been adjustments made throughout -- big and small -- to help you best adjust for your personal scoring system. Some familiar faces move up, like Julian Edelman (vs. Steelers) and Emmanuel Sanders (@ Raiders). Some younger players might also have surprise PPR value this season, and in Week 1 that could be Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook (vs. Chiefs) or Washington's Trey Quinn (@ Eagles).

These rankings have been put together for full-point PPR leagues. If you're in some variation, such as half-point PPR, you can split the difference on the guys named above and on guys who move down, like big-play threat DeSean Jackson. Ultimately, it's mostly mid-tier receivers who really see big adjustments. You're not gonna sit Tyreek Hill or even drop him to WR3 level just because he can be boom-or-bust. So, check out the rankings, and if you have any lineup questions, you can always reach out to us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.

1

DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ NO.

2

Michael Thomas, NO vs. HOU.

3

Mike Evans, TB vs. SF.

4

JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ NE.

5

Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. TEN.

6

Julio Jones, ATL @ MIN.

7

Antonio Brown, OAK vs. DEN.

8

Davante Adams, GB @ CHI.

9

Tyreek Hill, KC @ JAX.

10

Adam Thielen, MIN vs. ATL.

11

Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. ATL.

12

Keenan Allen, LAC vs. IND.

13

Amari Cooper, DAL vs. NYG.

14

Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARZ.

15

Julian Edelman, NE vs. PIT.

16

Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. CIN.

17

Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. TEN.

18

Chris Godwin, TB vs. SF.

19

Calvin Ridley, ATL @ MIN.

20

Tyler Boyd, CIN @ SEA.

21

Cooper Kupp, LAR @ CAR.

22

Brandin Cooks, LAR @ CAR.

23

Will Fuller V, HOU @ NO.

24

Sterling Shepard, NYG @ DAL.

25

Robert Woods, LAR @ CAR.

26

T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LAC.

27

Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. WAS.

28

Mike Williams, LAC vs. IND.

29

Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. KC.

30

Corey Davis, TEN @ CLE.

31

Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. DET.

32

John Brown, BUF @ NYJ.

33

Allen Robinson, CHI vs. GB.

34

D.J. Moore, CAR vs. LAR.

35

Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ OAK.

36

Sammy Watkins, KC @ JAX.

37

DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. WAS.

38

Donte Moncrief, PIT @ NE.

39

Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ.

40

Courtland Sutton, DEN @ OAK.

41

Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. BUF.

42

Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET.

43

Willie Snead, BAL @ MIA.

44

Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. BUF.

45

Jaron Brown, SEA vs. CIN.

46

Dante Pettis, SF @ TB.

47

Keke Coutee, HOU @ NO.

48

Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. LAR.

49

Anthony Miller, CHI vs. GB.

50

Josh Gordon, NE vs. PIT

51

Zay Jones, BUF @ NYJ

52

Trey Quinn, WAS @ PHI.

53

Trent Taylor, SF @ TB.

54

Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. DEN.

55

Geronimo Allison, GB @ CHI.

56

Eli Rogers, PIT @ NE.

57

Preston Williams, MIA vs. BAL.

58

Marqise Lee, JAX vs. KC.

59

Devin Funchess, IND @ LAC.

60

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI.

61

Michael Gallup, DAL vs. NYG.

62

Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. HOU.

63

Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ.

64

Adam Humphries, TEN @ CLE.

65

Marquise Goodwin, SF @ TB.

66

KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. DET.

67

James Washington, PIT @ NE.

68

Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. HOU.

69

Paul Richardson, WAS @ PHI.

70

DeVante Parker, MIA vs. BAL.

