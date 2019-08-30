Week 1 PPR Rankings: WR
What an exciting time it is: Football is back. Pretty soon, those of you in PPR fantasy leagues will be extra excited about one-yard receptions for your WRs, TEs, and RBs. The beauty of PPR leagues is more points; the beast is that some catches are pretty meaningless in reality but can shift those matchups just enough to change a Week 1 win into a loss, or vice versa. But many of you play in various PPR formats, so we have Week 1 wide receiver rankings just for you.
The majority of this table resembles our standard WR table, but there's been adjustments made throughout -- big and small -- to help you best adjust for your personal scoring system. Some familiar faces move up, like Julian Edelman (vs. Steelers) and Emmanuel Sanders (@ Raiders). Some younger players might also have surprise PPR value this season, and in Week 1 that could be Jacksonville's Dede Westbrook (vs. Chiefs) or Washington's Trey Quinn (@ Eagles).
These rankings have been put together for full-point PPR leagues. If you're in some variation, such as half-point PPR, you can split the difference on the guys named above and on guys who move down, like big-play threat DeSean Jackson. Ultimately, it's mostly mid-tier receivers who really see big adjustments. You're not gonna sit Tyreek Hill or even drop him to WR3 level just because he can be boom-or-bust. So, check out the rankings, and if you have any lineup questions, you can always reach out to us on Twitter @SN_Fantasy.
1
DeAndre Hopkins, HOU @ NO.
2
Michael Thomas, NO vs. HOU.
3
Mike Evans, TB vs. SF.
4
JuJu Smith-Schuster, PIT @ NE.
5
Odell Beckham Jr., CLE vs. TEN.
6
Julio Jones, ATL @ MIN.
7
Antonio Brown, OAK vs. DEN.
8
Davante Adams, GB @ CHI.
9
Tyreek Hill, KC @ JAX.
10
Adam Thielen, MIN vs. ATL.
11
Stefon Diggs, MIN vs. ATL.
12
Keenan Allen, LAC vs. IND.
13
Amari Cooper, DAL vs. NYG.
14
Kenny Golladay, DET @ ARZ.
15
Julian Edelman, NE vs. PIT.
16
Tyler Lockett, SEA vs. CIN.
17
Jarvis Landry, CLE vs. TEN.
18
Chris Godwin, TB vs. SF.
19
Calvin Ridley, ATL @ MIN.
20
Tyler Boyd, CIN @ SEA.
21
Cooper Kupp, LAR @ CAR.
22
Brandin Cooks, LAR @ CAR.
23
Will Fuller V, HOU @ NO.
24
Sterling Shepard, NYG @ DAL.
25
Robert Woods, LAR @ CAR.
26
T.Y. Hilton, IND @ LAC.
27
Alshon Jeffery, PHI vs. WAS.
28
Mike Williams, LAC vs. IND.
29
Dede Westbrook, JAX vs. KC.
30
Corey Davis, TEN @ CLE.
31
Larry Fitzgerald, ARZ vs. DET.
32
John Brown, BUF @ NYJ.
33
Allen Robinson, CHI vs. GB.
34
D.J. Moore, CAR vs. LAR.
35
Emmanuel Sanders, DEN @ OAK.
36
Sammy Watkins, KC @ JAX.
37
DeSean Jackson, PHI vs. WAS.
38
Donte Moncrief, PIT @ NE.
39
Marvin Jones, DET @ ARZ.
40
Courtland Sutton, DEN @ OAK.
41
Robby Anderson, NYJ vs. BUF.
42
Christian Kirk, ARZ vs. DET.
43
Willie Snead, BAL @ MIA.
44
Jamison Crowder, NYJ vs. BUF.
45
Jaron Brown, SEA vs. CIN.
46
Dante Pettis, SF @ TB.
47
Keke Coutee, HOU @ NO.
48
Curtis Samuel, CAR vs. LAR.
49
Anthony Miller, CHI vs. GB.
50
Josh Gordon, NE vs. PIT
51
Zay Jones, BUF @ NYJ
52
Trey Quinn, WAS @ PHI.
53
Trent Taylor, SF @ TB.
54
Tyrell Williams, OAK vs. DEN.
55
Geronimo Allison, GB @ CHI.
56
Eli Rogers, PIT @ NE.
57
Preston Williams, MIA vs. BAL.
58
Marqise Lee, JAX vs. KC.
59
Devin Funchess, IND @ LAC.
60
Marquez Valdes-Scantling, GB @ CHI.
61
Michael Gallup, DAL vs. NYG.
62
Tre'Quan Smith, NO vs. HOU.
63
Cole Beasley, BUF @ NYJ.
64
Adam Humphries, TEN @ CLE.
65
Marquise Goodwin, SF @ TB.
66
KeeSean Johnson, ARZ vs. DET.
67
James Washington, PIT @ NE.
68
Ted Ginn Jr., NO vs. HOU.
69
Paul Richardson, WAS @ PHI.
70
DeVante Parker, MIA vs. BAL.