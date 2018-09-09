Week 1 NFL DFS Strategy: Picks, advice, values for DraftKings, FanDuel

Finding value each week is crucial to success in NFL DFS, and Week 1 has gifted us plenty of value options at each position. I typically take a cash game approach to finding value picks, and many times you don’t need to overthink rostering value plays in DraftKings and FanDuel tournaments -- as long as you look to diversify your lineup in other areas. Be sure to check out the RotoQL Trending Players Tool to quickly identify who the top daily fantasy football plays are each week.

NFL DFS Picks Week 1: Quarterback values

QB Ryan Fitzpatrick, Buccaneers @ Saints (DK: $5,000 | FD: $6,200)

I always like to try and spend down at the quarterback position whenever possible, and this week we have plenty of decent options under $6,000 on DraftKings. You can make a great case for Andy Dalton, who has the best matchup of the week against a Colts secondary that projects to be one of the worst units in the league. The Browns new QB Tyrod Taylor is also an intriguing option, as his rushing ability provides the kind of floor that we are looking for in cash games.

However, it’s veteran Ryan Fitzpatrick who gets the nod here despite having the most difficult matchup of the bunch in New Orleans. The Bucs-Saints matchup features the second-highest over/under of the week at 49.5 points. Tampa is one of the largest underdogs on the slate (+9.5) and will likely be forced to throw the ball late into the fourth quarter, providing Fitzpatrick plenty of garbage-time opportunities. The Bucs offense is loaded with weapons on the outside for Fitzpatrick, who played well in his four starts for Tampa Bay last season, posting a plus-minus of plus-4.0. Fitzpatrick also has the second-highest NumberFire Projection among quarterbacks under $6,000 on DraftKings at 16.8 points, which is more than enough to meet his 3x salary expectations.

Other QB Values: Tyrod Taylor, Andy Dalton (GPP)

Daily Fantasy Football Week 1 Advice: Running back values

RB Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Texans (DK: $4,200 | FD: $6,300)

Burkhead was a popular mid-round draft pick in redraft leagues and opens up the season as the clear top value of the week regardless of position. Burkhead is set to assume the lead back role for the Patriots to open the season against the Texans despite missing the majority of the preseason with a knee injury. Burkhead is solidified in his role as the goal-line back and is going to be game-script independent due to his excellent pass-catching ability out of the backfield.

The Patriots wide receiving core is possibly the worst it’s been during Tom Brady’s entire tenure, so don’t be surprised to see the team use both Burkhead and fellow pass-catching RB James White frequently out of the slot. Expect Burkhead to be one of the most popular plays on the slate, but he is the clear top option for cash games and an excellent value to free up salary in a GPP lineup. If all of that wasn’t enough of a case for Burkhead, the Patriots-Texans game has the highest O/U on the slate at 51 points.

Other RB Values: Carlos Hyde, Royce Freeman, Mike Gillislee (GPP), James Conner

Week 1 Daily Fantasy Football Picks, Values: Wide receiver

WR Keelan Cole, Jaguars @ Giants (DK: $3,900 | FD: $4,500)

The wide receiver position is loaded with excellent values this week. Danny Amendola and Kenny Stills are set to see an added workload against the a poor Titans secondary with DeVante Parker already ruled out with a finger injury. Speedster John Ross showed his home run upside in the preseason and has a great matchup with the Colts horrendous cornerback unit. And the Chargers have both Mike Williams and Tyrell Williams, who have a great matchup against the Chiefs.

However, it’s the injury to Jags WR Marqise Lee that has opened the door for the top WR value of the week; Keelan Cole. Cole flashed his big-time ability late late last season for the Jaguars, and the RotoQL models project him to receive seven targets against a poor Giants defense. Cole’s price point of $3,900 on DraftKings frees up plenty of salary for elite wideouts, such as Antonio Brown and Micheal Thomas.

Other WR Values: Danny Amendola, John Ross, Tyrell Williams (GPP), Chris Godwin

Week 1 NFL DFS Picks: Tight end values

TE Jack Doyle, Colts vs. Bengals (DK: $3,600 | FD: $5,600)

The tight end position is typically where we see a lot of solid value opportunities, and this week is no different with numerous cheap tight ends in great spots. Doyle was a consistent performer last year, even with having to deal with subpar quarterback play. Doyle posted a great plus/minus of plus-3.7 with an average salary of $4,200 on DraftKings and sees his price actually dip down to $3,600 despite the return of a healthy Andrew Luck.

The matchup with the Bengals is also excellent, as they are a a team that likes to funnel targets to the tight end position, posting a 24th DvP against TE vs. a third DvP ranking against WR. The RotoQL Trending Players Tool currently lists Doyle as the most popular tight end play of the week and third-highest overall trending player.

Other TE Values: Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Ricky Seals-Jones

