Week 1 Fantasy Sleepers: Adrian Peterson, James Conner among worthwhile 'starts'

It's Week 1. No need to dig deep for sleepers in your fantasy lineup, right? Well, if Le'Veon Bell wasn't holding out and other players weren't injured or had what look to be risky matchups, maybe that would be true. But this is fantasy football, where start 'em/sit 'em questions are impossible to avoid whether you had a good draft or a bad one. Rankings only help so much, as we all know fantasy owners often want to "go with their gut" -- and you probably have a certain kind of feeling this week when it comes to players like James Conner, Adrian Peterson, and Keelan Cole, among others.

And maybe you should. Why not? Even if you bomb this week, you have at least 12 more chances to get it right. We know crazy things happen in Week 1, so maybe you'll guess right and be the toast of your league. Sure, there's a better chance things go horribly wrong and you wind up a poster child for our "How You'll Lose" list, but isn't that part of the fun?

As we always caution, just because we think someone will be a sleeper this week doesn't mean you should start them. It always depends on your other options and league scoring. But the players below are at least tempting, and if you don't own them in your season-long league, you can always take a chance with them in DFS contests.

Week 1 fantasy sleepers: Running backs

James Conner, Steelers @ Browns (Jacob Camenker). Le’Veon Bell seems likely to hold out into the first week of the season. If he’s out, Conner will be the lead back and could have a chance to see 20-plus touches. That makes him an intriguing sleeper candidate, as he is a potential RB2 that you got for dirt cheap.

Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Cardinals (Vinnie Iyer). Arizona's run defense will be different without safety support, and Peterson will be motivated to do something with high volume against his former team.

Bilal Powell, Jets @ Lions (Matt Lutovsky). It's still unclear whether Powell or Isaiah Crowell will be the "lead back" for the Jets. Coach Todd Bowles has said the team will go with the dreaded "hot-hand" approach, but Powell started the third preseason game. Either way, Powell will likely get more touches that people think, and against the Lions' porous run defense, that could mean good things.

Week 1 fantasy football sleepers: Quarterbacks

Andy Dalton, Bengals @ Colts (Camenker). Dalton was working well with A.J. Green during the preseason, and the Colts have one of the weaker secondaries in the NFL. Dalton should have a chance to perform at a high level and could be a solid streaming option if your starter has a bad matchup.

Marcus Mariota, Titans @ Dolphins (Iyer). Miami is an absolute mess, and Mariota should get a couple combined scores with 200-plus yards.

Tyrod Taylor, Browns vs. Steelers (Lutovsky). Taylor has a built-in solid floor because of his rushing ability, and now he has legitimate weapons in the receiving game. Pittsburgh's defense doesn't figure to be as good as people think, making Taylor is a sneaky Week 1 play.

Week 1 fantasy football sleepers: Wide receivers

Keelan Cole, Jaguars @ Giants (Camenker). Cole is going to be the No. 1 receiver in Jacksonville with Marqise Lee out for the season. While Blake Bortles might spread the ball around, Cole is the big-play threat and will have a chance to break some big ones against the Giants spotty defense. He may draw some coverage from Janoris Jenkins, but Cole still has the speed to beat him at times.

Cooper Kupp, Rams at Raiders. (Iyer). All of L.A's wideouts have cake matchups, but Kupp has the best one to exploit as the primary attention goes to Brandin Cooks.

John Ross, Bengals @ Colts (Lutovsky). The Colts couldn't cover anyone last year, and Ross the type of vertical speed threat who only needs one play to pay off. With A.J. Green commanding a ton of attention, it would be surprising to see Ross get loose for a big gain or two.

Week 1 fantasy football sleepers: Tight ends

Ben Watson, Saints vs. Bucs (Camenker). Watson figures to be the top TE on the Saints, and while the Bucs defense fared well against TEs last season (5.0 fantasy points per game), Watson could end up seeing a lot of targets as the No. 2 or No. 3 option in the Saints passing attack. He’s a threat to put up some yardage and even score, so don't overlook the 37-year-old veteran.

David Njoku, Browns vs. Steelers (Iyer). It's a tough matchup to cool off his buzz as Cleveland's wideouts will get the bigger early love.

Ricky Seals-Jones, Cardinals vs. Redskins (Lutovsky). Jacksonville's Austin Seferian-Jenkins (core) would be the pick here if we knew he was going to suit up, but we'll play it safe and go with RSJ. The Redskins were one of the worst defenses at covering TEs last year (9.3 FPPG allowed), and not much on paper has changed.

Week 1 fantasy sleepers: Defenses

Washington Redskins @ Cardinals (Camenker). The Redskins tied for seventh best in the NFL with 42 sacks last year. The Cardinals have a weak offensive line, and they allowed 52 sacks last year, good for third-worst in the league. If the 'Skins can consistently pressure Sam Bradford, they could get a few points from sacks, which will make the Redskins a solid streaming unit.

Tennessee Titans @ Dolphins (Iyer). Dean Pees' debut will have Tennessee getting after a Miami offense going through some rust and kinks.

Detroit Lions vs. Jets (Lutovsky). The Jets can definitely rack up yards and maybe even some points against the Lions, but the one thing the Lions can do is create turnovers. With a rookie quarterback making his first career start (on the road...in a dome...in prime time), we like the Lions to make enough big plays to provide fantasy value.