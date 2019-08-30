Week 1 Fantasy PPR Rankings: Tight end

Is it easier or harder for PPR fantasy owners to find a worthwhile tight end? Based on our Week 1 PPR rankings, it's really about the same. There's still the "Big Three" (Travis Kelce, Zach Ertz, George Kittle), then a couple automatic starts below them...and then a massive pile of question marks you'll have to wade through every week of the season. If you're like the majority of your league, you're without one of those studs, though, so you might be facing a difficult start 'em, sit 'em decisions.

Delanie Walker (@ Browns) and Austin Hooper (@ Vikings) are the most prominent players who should have increased value in PPR leagues in Week 1. The Browns allowed 100 catches to tight ends in 2018, and Walker is known for compiling a lot of his value on short receptions from Marcus Mariota. Since Walker looked healthy in his return from an ankle injury, he's a definite start this week for PPR players. Hooper was seventh in TE targets last season, so even though he's a bit of a boom-or-bust option, he could still be in position to haul in more catches.

Week 1 Non-PPR Rankings and Player Analysis:

Quarterback | Running back | Wide receiver | Tight end | D/ST | Kicker



Scroll to continue with content Ad

Another player that might gain PPR value, although it's hard to say since he'll be making his team debut, is Darren Waller (vs. Broncos). Derek Carr loves to throw short, so his tight end should have potential for a good amount of receptions. Last year, Jared Cook was fifth in TE targets with 101, so the precedent is there (though Antonio Brown wasn't on that team).

For the most part, you're probably playing the tight end you drafted in Week 1, where you're in a standard or PPR league. Enjoy the "certainty" while you can.

Story continues

Reminder: Check back for updates during the week, and check out our standard TE rankings for player analysis.

WEEK 1 PPR RANKINGS: Running back | Wide receiver

Week 1 PPR Rankings: TEs

8 Hunter Henry, LAC vs. IND.

These rankings are for full-point PPR leagues.