Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back
There's an elephant in the room with our Week 1 fantasy running back rankings -- or, perhaps more accurately, there's an elephant not in the room. Le'Veon Bell's holdout is becoming more of a worry, and even if he's back and active for Week 1, rust could be an issue like last year (47 total yards vs. Cleveland in Week 1). Of course, you're still going to start him, but his relatively low ranking in a favorable matchup reminds us that anything can happen with RBs early in the season
Bell isn't the only worry. LeSean McCoy,
Jerick McKinnon, Jay Ajayi, and Marlon Mack are dealing with injuries, and there are plenty of unsettled committee situations that figure to drive fantasy owners nuts. Nothing is easy at this position, and with matchups (and the strength of offensive lines) still a relative question mark in many cases, defaulting to known studs is usually the preferred strategy.
But we know there will be breakouts. Royce Freeman? Jamaal Williams? Kerryon Johnson? Bilal Powell? Adrian Peterson? Could be anyone. We do our best to break down fantasy's most important position ahead of fantasy's craziest week.
Week 1 Rankings:
Quarterback | Wide Receiver | Tight End | D/ST | Kicker
Reminder: We'll update our rankings throughout the week and add player analysis, so please check back often.
Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back
7 Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Chiefs
These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues
1
Todd Gurley, Rams @ Raiders
2
Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Bucs
3
Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Panthers
4
David Johnson, Cardinals vs. Redskins
5
Leonard Fournette, Jaguars @ Giants
6
Kareem Hunt, Chiefs @ Chargers
7
Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Chiefs
8
Le'Veon Bell, Steelers @ Browns
9
Joe Mixon, Bengals @ Colts
10
Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. 49ers
11
Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Jaguars
12
Jordan Howard, Bears @ Packers
13
Alex Collins, Ravens vs. Bills
14
Derrick Henry, Titans @ Dolphins
15
Carlos Hyde, Browns vs. Steelers
16
Kenyan Drake, Dolphins vs. Titans
17
Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Saints
18
Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Cowboys
19
Lamar Miller, Texans @ Patriots
20
Marshawn Lynch, Raiders vs. Rams
21
LeSean McCoy, Bills @ Ravens
22
Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Eagles
23
Isaiah Crowell, Jets @ Lions
24
Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Falcons
25
Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Bears
26
Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Seahawks
27
Chris Carson, Seahawks @ Broncos
28
Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Texans
29
Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Cardinals
30
Alfred Morris, 49ers @ Vikings
31
Bilal Powell, Jets @ Lions
32
Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Steelers
33
Dion Lewis, Titans @ Dolphins
34
James White, Patriots vs. Texans
35
Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Jets
36
C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Cowboys
37
Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Bengals
38
LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Jets
39
Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bears
40
Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Eagles
41
Devontae Booker, Broncos vs. Seahawks
42
Rashaad Penny, Seahawks @ Broncos
43
Frank Gore, Dolphins vs. Titans
44
Matt Breida, 49ers @ Vikings
45
Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Bills
46
Ronald Jones, Bucs @ Saints
47
Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Falcons
48
Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Packers
49
Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Cardinals
50
Jordan Wilkins, Colts vs. Bengals
51
Latavius Murray, Vikings vs. 49ers
52
Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Jets
53
Phillip Lindsey, Broncos vs. Seahawks
54
Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Colts
55
Rob Kelley, Redskins @ Cardinals
56
Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Steelers
57
Doug Martin, Raiders vs. Rams
58
Chris Ivory, Bills @ Ravens