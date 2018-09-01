There's an elephant in the room with our Week 1 fantasy running back rankings -- or, perhaps more accurately, there's an elephant not in the room. Le'Veon Bell's holdout is becoming more of a worry, and even if he's back and active for Week 1, rust could be an issue like last year (47 total yards vs. Cleveland in Week 1). Of course, you're still going to start him, but his relatively low ranking in a favorable matchup reminds us that anything can happen with RBs early in the season

Bell isn't the only worry. LeSean McCoy, Jerick McKinnon , Jay Ajayi, and Marlon Mack are dealing with injuries, and there are plenty of unsettled committee situations that figure to drive fantasy owners nuts. Nothing is easy at this position, and with matchups (and the strength of offensive lines) still a relative question mark in many cases, defaulting to known studs is usually the preferred strategy.

But we know there will be breakouts. Royce Freeman? Jamaal Williams? Kerryon Johnson? Bilal Powell? Adrian Peterson? Could be anyone. We do our best to break down fantasy's most important position ahead of fantasy's craziest week.





Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues

1 Todd Gurley, Rams @ Raiders 2 Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Bucs 3 Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Panthers 4 David Johnson, Cardinals vs. Redskins 5 Leonard Fournette, Jaguars @ Giants 6 Kareem Hunt, Chiefs @ Chargers 7 Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Chiefs 8 Le'Veon Bell, Steelers @ Browns 9 Joe Mixon, Bengals @ Colts 10 Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. 49ers 11 Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Jaguars 12 Jordan Howard, Bears @ Packers 13 Alex Collins, Ravens vs. Bills 14 Derrick Henry, Titans @ Dolphins 15 Carlos Hyde, Browns vs. Steelers 16 Kenyan Drake, Dolphins vs. Titans 17 Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Saints 18 Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Cowboys 19 Lamar Miller, Texans @ Patriots 20 Marshawn Lynch, Raiders vs. Rams 21 LeSean McCoy, Bills @ Ravens 22 Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Eagles 23 Isaiah Crowell, Jets @ Lions 24 Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Falcons 25 Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Bears 26 Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Seahawks 27 Chris Carson, Seahawks @ Broncos 28 Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Texans 29 Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Cardinals 30 Alfred Morris, 49ers @ Vikings 31 Bilal Powell, Jets @ Lions 32 Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Steelers 33 Dion Lewis, Titans @ Dolphins 34 James White, Patriots vs. Texans 35 Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Jets 36 C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Cowboys 37 Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Bengals 38 LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Jets 39 Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bears 40 Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Eagles 41 Devontae Booker, Broncos vs. Seahawks 42 Rashaad Penny, Seahawks @ Broncos 43 Frank Gore, Dolphins vs. Titans 44 Matt Breida, 49ers @ Vikings 45 Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Bills 46 Ronald Jones, Bucs @ Saints 47 Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Falcons 48 Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Packers 49 Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Cardinals 50 Jordan Wilkins, Colts vs. Bengals 51 Latavius Murray, Vikings vs. 49ers 52 Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Jets 53 Phillip Lindsey, Broncos vs. Seahawks 54 Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Colts 55 Rob Kelley, Redskins @ Cardinals 56 Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Steelers 57 Doug Martin, Raiders vs. Rams 58 Chris Ivory, Bills @ Ravens