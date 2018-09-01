Week 1 Fantasy Football Rankings: Running back

Sporting News
Injuries are already affecting our fantasy running back rankings. We try to figure out which RBs are going to be on the field in Week 1, and, even more important, which are going to excel in their opening matchups.

There's an elephant in the room with our Week 1 fantasy running back rankings -- or, perhaps more accurately, there's an elephant not in the room. Le'Veon Bell's holdout is becoming more of a worry, and even if he's back and active for Week 1, rust could be an issue like last year (47 total yards vs. Cleveland in Week 1). Of course, you're still going to start him, but his relatively low ranking in a favorable matchup reminds us that anything can happen with RBs early in the season

Bell isn't the only worry. LeSean McCoy, Jerick McKinnon, Jay Ajayi, and Marlon Mack are dealing with injuries, and there are plenty of unsettled committee situations that figure to drive fantasy owners nuts. Nothing is easy at this position, and with matchups (and the strength of offensive lines) still a relative question mark in many cases, defaulting to known studs is usually the preferred strategy.

But we know there will be breakouts. Royce Freeman? Jamaal Williams? Kerryon Johnson? Bilal Powell? Adrian Peterson? Could be anyone. We do our best to break down fantasy's most important position ahead of fantasy's craziest week.


These rankings are for standard, non-PPR leagues

1

Todd Gurley, Rams @ Raiders

2

Alvin Kamara, Saints vs. Bucs

3

Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys @ Panthers

4

David Johnson, Cardinals vs. Redskins

5

Leonard Fournette, Jaguars @ Giants

6

Kareem Hunt, Chiefs @ Chargers

7

Melvin Gordon, Chargers vs. Chiefs

8

Le'Veon Bell, Steelers @ Browns

9

Joe Mixon, Bengals @ Colts

10

Dalvin Cook, Vikings vs. 49ers

11

Saquon Barkley, Giants vs. Jaguars

12

Jordan Howard, Bears @ Packers

13

Alex Collins, Ravens vs. Bills

14

Derrick Henry, Titans @ Dolphins

15

Carlos Hyde, Browns vs. Steelers

16

Kenyan Drake, Dolphins vs. Titans

17

Peyton Barber, Bucs @ Saints

18

Christian McCaffrey, Panthers vs. Cowboys

19

Lamar Miller, Texans @ Patriots

20

Marshawn Lynch, Raiders vs. Rams

21

LeSean McCoy, Bills @ Ravens

22

Devonta Freeman, Falcons @ Eagles

23

Isaiah Crowell, Jets @ Lions

24

Jay Ajayi, Eagles vs. Falcons

25

Jamaal Williams, Packers vs. Bears

26

Royce Freeman, Broncos vs. Seahawks

27

Chris Carson, Seahawks @ Broncos

28

Rex Burkhead, Patriots vs. Texans

29

Adrian Peterson, Redskins @ Cardinals

30

Alfred Morris, 49ers @ Vikings

31

Bilal Powell, Jets @ Lions

32

Duke Johnson Jr., Browns vs. Steelers

33

Dion Lewis, Titans @ Dolphins

34

James White, Patriots vs. Texans

35

Kerryon Johnson, Lions vs. Jets

36

C.J. Anderson, Panthers vs. Cowboys

37

Marlon Mack, Colts vs. Bengals

38

LeGarrette Blount, Lions vs. Jets

39

Ty Montgomery, Packers vs. Bears

40

Tevin Coleman, Falcons @ Eagles

41

Devontae Booker, Broncos vs. Seahawks

42

Rashaad Penny, Seahawks @ Broncos

43

Frank Gore, Dolphins vs. Titans

44

Matt Breida, 49ers @ Vikings

45

Buck Allen, Ravens vs. Bills

46

Ronald Jones, Bucs @ Saints

47

Corey Clement, Eagles vs. Falcons

48

Tarik Cohen, Bears @ Packers

49

Chris Thompson, Redskins @ Cardinals

50

Jordan Wilkins, Colts vs. Bengals

51

Latavius Murray, Vikings vs. 49ers

52

Theo Riddick, Lions vs. Jets

53

Phillip Lindsey, Broncos vs. Seahawks

54

Giovani Bernard, Bengals @ Colts

55

Rob Kelley, Redskins @ Cardinals

56

Nick Chubb, Browns vs. Steelers

57

Doug Martin, Raiders vs. Rams

58

Chris Ivory, Bills @ Ravens

