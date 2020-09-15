Week 1 Fantasy Football Bad Beats: The dreaded kneel-down loss strikes early this season

Did you suffer a crushing loss in Week 1, by way of a last-second defeat or a blowout?

Well, we here at Yahoo Fantasy are here for you, yet again, and always. We want to know all about it (so we can laugh at you) so we can help you get through it. Judge Andy Behrens can assist you through these troubled times, in Week 1 and every week of the 2020 fantasy football season.

Speaking of Week 1, there were some high-scoring affairs that no doubt resulted in some blowout fantasy losses in Sunday’s NFL action, but things calmed down a bit on Monday, setting up for some close finishes.

Few closer than perhaps the matchup Andy highlights this week in the video above, where a player ended up winning thanks to a Ben Roethlisberger kneel-down (a right-of-passage in fantasy is to lose by a kneel-down, as Andy calls it) — and his opponent lost by literally .08 points!

And we have our honorable mention this week courtesy of none other than Andy’s actual boss at Yahoo Sports, who suffered under the weight of Stephen Gostkowski’s leg on Monday night ...