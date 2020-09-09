Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings: Sleepers, busts, waiver-wire D/ST streamers to target

Be honest: Did you actually do any research on fantasy football defenses before your draft? It's okay if you didn't. D/ST is one of the hardest positions to draft, but it certainly qualifies as the easiest to stream. Often, fantasy owners can land one of the year's top D/ST units on the waiver wire because certain teams emerge as surprisingly solid stop units, and teams with good injury luck often field solid depth. Of course, all of that doesn't make putting our Week 1 fantasy defense rankings together any easier, as we only know so much about scheme and matchups.

We can still make some educated guesses, though. The Eagles (@ Washington), Colts (@ Jaguars), and Jaguars (vs. Colts) look like some of the best Week 1 streaming options if they're available in your league. All are facing teams that have either a mediocre offensive line (Washington and Jacksonville) or a quarterback prone to turning the ball over (Indianapolis). That will give each team a chance to rack up points and potentially work their way into the top 10 defenses this week.

If you picked the Chiefs or Saints defenses, both of which are ranked in the top 10 of our D/ST rankings for 2020, then you might one to consider streaming right out of the games. The Chiefs are taking on the Texans and Deshaun Watson in what could be a shootout, while the Saints are taking on Tom Brady, who just doesn't turn the ball over much. Both have enough playmakers that they could generate a big play and pay off, but they're a bit risky to trust, at least in Week 1.

Until we see teams on the field, it will be tough to fully project which defenses have the best matchups, but based on what we know, these are how our D/ST rankings shake out for Week 1.

NOTE: Check back for updates throughout the week.

8San Francisco 49ers vs. Cardinals. The Cardinals have made some improvements to their offense this year -- notably the arrival of DeAndre Hopkins -- but Kyler Murray was still sacked a league-high 48 times last year and the team made few improvements to the offensive line. Nick Bosa and the San Francisco defensive line should take advantage of that, but they'll need to force Murray into some turnovers after failing to do so in two games last year.

Week 1 Fantasy Defense Rankings