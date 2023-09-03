Week 1 college football winners and losers: TCU flops vs. Colorado; Michael Penix shines

Colorado's 45-42 win against No. 16 TCU is one of the most eye-opening results from a season opener in recent Football Bowl Subdivision history.

Hyped and criticized in nearly equal measure amid a transformative offseason makeover, Deion Sanders delivered a victory that justifies his decision to bring in more than 60 new scholarship players and immediately overhaul what had been one of the worst rosters in the Power Five.

Should this continue beginning with next week's matchup with historic rival Nebraska, the Buffaloes' unique blueprint may become the new standard for first-year coaches looking to quickly turn lemons into lemonade.

On the other hand, the narrow loss for TCU sucks some of the life out of last year's Cinderella run from the bottom half of the Big 12 preseason rankings to the national championship game against Georgia. Almost a three-touchdown favorite, the Horned Frogs were stymied by mistakes, turnover and an inability to capitalize on opportunities in the red zone.

In his first game back in the starting lineup after losing his spot early last season, quarterback Chandler Morris completed 24 of 42 attempts for 279 yards, an average of 6.6 yards per throw, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. Last year's primary starter and Heisman Trophy finalist, Max Duggan, averaged fewer than 6.9 yards per attempt just once last season.

TCU running back Emani Bailey (9) fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Colorado at Amon G. Carter Stadium.

No one expected TCU to make a return trip to the College Football Playoff — no one expected the same last year, to be fair. But for everything the win says about Colorado, the loss doubles with a statement about the Horned Frogs: this team is not currently deserving of a national ranking and needs to make huge strides in the passing game and on defense to play any sort of role in determining the Big 12, let alone factoring into the playoff race.

Sonny Dykes' impressive track record across multiple strongly suggests the passing game will get rolling, even if the receiver corps needs to rely on depth instead of one single standout, such as Quintin Johnston a year ago.

The defense gave up 565 yards, 30 first downs and 10.9 yards per pass attempt. That's just not going to fly against the caliber of offenses found in Big 12 play.

Colorado and TCU lead the list of Saturday's biggest winners and losers:

Winners

Deion Sanders

Forget the hype: Colorado proved it on the field against the defending national runner-up, and Sanders deserves tremendous credit for the way he flipped the roster and, most importantly, for getting a team full of transfers on the same page heading into the season opener. One of those transfers, his son, Shedeur, threw for a school-record 510 passing yards. Another, sophomore phenom Travis Hunter, became the first FBS player in more than two decades to have 100 receiving yards and an interception in the same game. And the win was Colorado's first on the road against an opponent ranked in the top 20 since beating UCLA in 2002. How's this for a debut? Sanders and the Buffaloes are already off and running.

Michael Penix

No. 11 Washington's senior quarterback started his Heisman campaign with a bang: Penix had 450 yards and five touchdowns, four coming in the second quarter, as the Huskies overcame a sluggish start to romp past Boise State 56-19. An under-the-radar superstar in 2022, his first year after transferring from Indiana, Penix is one of the most prolific passers in the FBS and a prime contender for national hardware should Washington rise to the top of the Pac-12.

Michigan

The No. 2 Wolverines had no problem with East Carolina despite playing without coach Jim Harbaugh, who is serving a three-game suspension imposed by the university to lessen any possible punishment for violating NCAA rules. The 30-3 win included 73 yards from All-America running back Blake Corum, seemingly fresh after an injury cost him the final two games of last season, and a nearly perfect game from quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Seen entering the stadium wearing a homemade "Free Harbaugh" shirt, McCarthy completed 26 of 30 passes for 280 yards and three scores. The back-to-back Big Ten champions look built to do it again.

Hugh Freeze

The Freeze era at Auburn kicked off with a 59-14 win against Massachusetts, which was fresh off a Week 0 upset of New Mexico State. While three quarterback combined for a pedestrian 203 yards on 14 of 25 passing, most from starter Payton Thorne, six players ran for at least 30 yards as the Tiger racked up 289 rushing yards and six scores.

Losers

Ohio State's offense

After giving up at least 400 yards of offense in each of the final three games of last season, including a combined 1,063 yards in losses to Michigan and Georgia, No. 4 Ohio State's defense held Indiana to just 153 yards in a 23-3 win. That's the Buckeyes' best defensive performance since limiting the Hoosiers to 114 yards two seasons ago. But the offense didn't hit the ground running under new starting quarterback Kyle McCord, who threw for 239 yards on 7.2 yards per attempt in his first game as C.J. Stroud's replacement. The Buckeyes' 380 yards of offense are the program's third-fewest in a Big Ten game since the start of the 2019 season.

Boston College

Boston College lost 27-24 in overtime to Northern Illinois, which is awful but not the worst part of the story. The worst part: Boston College lost 27-24 in overtime to Northern Illinois and had to pay for the right to do so. How much would you pay to lose a football game? How about a dollar? Do I hear $5? The Eagles paid $1.1 million to host and lose to the Huskies, which might be the worst return on investment in Boston since the Red Sox signed Carl Crawford.

Brian Ferentz

Iowa's embattled offensive coordinator is coaching this season with a revised contract containing two performance-related incentives: For Ferentz to go back onto his previous two-year rolling contract, Iowa must win at least seven games in 2023 and, crucially, average at least 25 points per game. On the first part, Ferentz is off to a good start; the Hawkeyes topped Utah State in Saturday's opener. But Iowa scored only 24 points, setting Ferentz just a slight nudge behind the curve. The post-Week 1 new number: Iowa will need to average 25.1 points the rest of the way to get Ferentz back on his original deal.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: College football Week 1 winners and losers: TCU flops in Colorado loss