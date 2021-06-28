WeedMD Expands its Color Cannabis Brand into the Province of New Brunswick

WeedMD Rx Inc.
·3 min read

Award-winning adult-use brand Color now available coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets

TORONTO, June 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeedMD Inc. (TSX-V:WMD) (OTCQX:WDDMF) (FSE:4WE) (“WeedMD” or the “Company”), a federally licensed producer and distributor of medical-grade cannabis, is pleased to announce the expansion of its Color Cannabis brand into the Province of New Brunswick, following receipt of its first purchase order from Cannabis NB, the province’s legal recreational cannabis retailer. With the initial order for multi-pack, dried flower pre-roll products in Ghost Train Haze and Pedro’s Sweet Sativa cultivars, adult-use brand Color expands its national distribution coast-to-coast in 90% of Canada’s retail markets commencing July 2021 and could see additional formats released in the province later in the year.

“This has been a break-out year for our award-winning Color Cannabis brand, with its distribution channels now further expanded across Canada alongside 100% fill-rates. We are thrilled to welcome consumers from the Atlantic provinces as we introduce our pre-roll products, currently the industry’s fastest growing cannabis format,” said George Scorsis, Interim CEO and Executive Chair, WeedMD. “With the introduction to New Brunswick’s retail market, both Color and Saturday Cannabis product placements have increased approximately 400% in national retail stores over the last year. We continue to deliver on our promise of providing quality-produced brands and products coast-to-coast, and now with this expanded coverage, we are present in over 90% of Canada’s cannabis markets.”

In addition to New Brunswick, WeedMD’s adult-use cannabis products are available in Ontario, Alberta, British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, and Quebec.

Updated investor presentation and corporate deck can be found here. Access WeedMD’s 2021 Shareholder Newsletter here and information about upcoming corporate events here.

About WeedMD Inc.

WeedMD Inc. is the publicly traded parent company of WeedMD RX Inc., a licence holder producing and distributing cannabis products for both the medical and adult-use markets. The Company owns and operates a 158-acre state-of-the-art greenhouse, outdoor and processing facility located in Strathroy, ON as well as a fully licensed 26,000 sq. ft. Aylmer, ON processing facility, specializing in cannabis extraction. With the addition of Starseed Medicinal, a medical-centric operator, WeedMD has expanded its multi-channeled distribution strategy. Starseed’s industry-first, exclusive partnership with LiUNA, the largest construction union in Canada, along with employers and union groups complements WeedMD’s direct sales to medical patients. The Company maintains strategic relationships in the seniors’ market and supply agreements with Shoppers Drug Mart as well as eight provincial distribution agencies where adult-use brands Color Cannabis and Saturday are sold. WeedMD is also the exclusive Canadian producer and distributor of award-winning U.S.-based wellness brand Mary’s Medicinals sold in both medical and adult-use channels.

Follow WeedMD and its brands on LinkedIn

Twitter: WeedMD, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

Instagram: WeedMD, Color Cannabis, Saturday Cannabis & Starseed

For further information, please contact:

For Investor Enquiries:
Valter Pinto or Scott Eckstein
KCSA Strategic Communications
1-212-896-1254
weedmd@kcsa.com

For Media Enquiries:
Marianella delaBarrera
VP, Communications & Corporate Affairs
416-897-6644
marianella@weedmd.com

To learn more, visit us at www.weedmd.com

Forward Looking Information: This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation which are based upon WeedMD's current internal expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs and views of future events. Forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "expect", "likely", "may", "will", "should", "intend", "anticipate", "potential", "proposed", "estimate" and other similar words, including negative and grammatical variations thereof, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "would" or "will" happen, or by discussions of strategy

The forward-looking information in this news release is based upon the expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and views of future events which management believes to be reasonable in the circumstances. Forward-looking information includes estimates, plans, expectations, opinions, forecasts, projections, targets, guidance or other statements that are not statements of fact. Forward-looking information in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to internal expectations, expectations with respect to actual production volumes, expectations for future growing capacity and the completion of any capital project or expansions. Forward-looking information necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; loss of markets; future legislative and regulatory developments; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; the cannabis industry in Canada generally; the ability of WeedMD to implement its business strategies; the COVID-19 pandemic; competition; crop failure; and other risks.

Any forward-looking information speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and, except as required by law, WeedMD does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for WeedMD to predict all such factors. When considering this forward-looking information, readers should keep in mind the risk factors and other cautionary statements in WeedMD's disclosure documents filed with the applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The risk factors and other factors noted in the disclosure documents could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those described in any forward-looking information.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Watch: Spain goalie gifts Croatia a goal with epic whiff on a back pass

    Unai Simon couldn't handle a straightforward back pass and it gave Croatia a 1-0 lead.

  • Bruins star David Pastrnak announces death of newborn son

    Pastrnak's girlfriend, Rebecca Rohlsson, gave birth to Viggo Rohl Pastrnak on June 17 and the child passed away six days later.

  • Wiggins, Barrett, Dort headline Canadian roster for Olympic qualifiers

    Canada has released its final men's basketball roster for this week's Olympic push.

  • Stanley Cup Final predictions: Winner, Conn Smythe and more

    Will the Canadiens complete their Cinderella run or will the Lightning repeat as champs? Here are some predictions as to how the series will play out.

  • Wimbledon 2021: American Frances Tiafoe shockingly upsets No. 3 seed Stefanos Tsitsipas

    Tsitsipas came close to beating Novak Djokovic in the French Open final two weeks ago, but fell in the first round at Wimbledon.

  • NBA playoff notebook: Who is the most important player on the Suns?

    Deandre Ayton has answered every question for the Suns, while the NBA rulebook has come under scrutiny in the conference finals.

  • Mariners' Hector Santiago becomes first pitcher ejected for failing sticky substances check

    The punishment for failing a foreign substance check is a 10-day suspension.

  • Cleveland's Josh Naylor hospitalized after gruesome ankle injury

    Naylor suffered the injury after an outfield collision with teammate Ernie Clement while attempting to field a ball.

  • The Latest: Ukraine respects threat from Sweden’s set pieces

    The Latest on soccer’s European Championship: ___ Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko says he’s concerned about Sweden’s threat at set pieces in their match in the round of 16 at the European Championship. Ukraine’s two losses at Euro 2020 came with a header from the Netherlands after a cross and from Austria scoring on a corner kick. Shevchenko says “definitely we have to be really careful at set pieces. Sweden is a team that uses set pieces really well.” Sweden has not yet scored from a free kick

  • Scottie Pippen says Phil Jackson is a 'racist' who tried to 'expose' Kobe Bryant

    Pippen is no longer keeping his opinions to himself.

  • Last chance for Tokyo: Final 4 Olympic hoop qualifiers begin

    Toronto coach Nick Nurse is an American. Born in Iowa. Owns a home in Florida. A lifetime fan of the Chicago Cubs. He also carries Canada’s Olympic basketball hopes. Nurse — the coach of the Canadian men's national team — hasn’t coached a game in that country since February 2020 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic forced Nurse and his NBA Raptors to play all 96 of their games out of the country since the virus struck in the U.S. But he’s now back in Canada, and that nation will hos

  • Canadiens forward Joel Armia heading to Tampa as he awaits word on status

    TAMPA, Fla. — Montreal Canadiens forward Joel Armia is winging his way to Florida to await a game-time decision on whether he'll take part in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup final. Assistant coach Luke Richardson says Armia, bumped from the lineup over the weekend due to COVID-19 protocols, is flying to Tampa via private jet. If he doesn't play, Jake Evans — levelled by Mark Scheifele in Game 1 of Montreal's second-round series with the Winnipeg Jets — is expected back in the lineup. The Habs' unlikel

  • De Bruyne and Hazard 50-50 to face Italy at Euro 2020

    SEVILLE, Spain (AP) — Medical tests for Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard ruled out any serious injuries on Monday, and Belgium coach Roberto Martinez said there is a “50-50” chance they will play in Friday’s European Championship quarterfinal match against Italy. There had been concern about the extent of the injuries after both players had to be replaced in the second half of Belgium’s 1-0 victory over Portugal on Sunday in the round of 16. “I can communicate that the initial information that we

  • MLB betting: Bettor turns $25 into $16K via wild 12-team parlay

    The parlay involved five total bets, three moneyline bets and four bets on the run line.

  • Eight NBA players on Canada's team for its last-chance Tokyo Olympic qualifier

    VICTORIA — Eight NBA players have been named to arguably the most talented Canadian men's basketball team in history for this week's last-chance Olympic qualifying tournament. The Canadians, who tip off Tuesday against Greece, must win the six-country tournament to clinch their first Olympic berth since the 2000 Games in Sydney. Nickeil Alexander-Walker (New Orleans), RJ Barrett (New York), Luguentz Dort (Oklahoma City), Cory Joseph (Detroit), Trey Lyles (San Antonio), Mychal Mulder and Andrew W

  • EU's head office worried about Euro 2020 matches in London

    BRUSSELS (AP) — The EU's head office warned European Championship organizers on Monday to be extra vigilant when staging the semifinals and final in London amid the rise of the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus. The Euro 2020 tournament is being held around the continent, but the final three matches will all be at Wembley Stadium. “I would like to share my doubt with you about the possibility of organizing the final or the semifinal in Wembley in a stadium — full stadium,” EU Co

  • Bet on Clippers-Suns and get $100 in free bets (10 free $10 bets)*

    BetMGM is offering a special promotion for new customers.

  • NHL Betting Odds: Who will win Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final?

    It's the Montreal Canadiens visiting the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final. Who will win?

  • WNBA keeps leading the way announcing 99% of players fully vaccinated

    The league's players have made public health a core part of their social justice initiatives this season.

  • Pessina's goal celebration becomes a sensation back in Italy

    LONDON (AP) — Matteo Pessina’s goal-scoring celebration — diving face-first on the turf with his arms nearly flat by his side — has become quite a sensation back home in Italy. Rightfully so. The 24-year-old midfielder, who only joined his national team for the European Championship after another player was injured, scored what turned out to be the winning goal in extra time against Austria in the round of 16. “It was the most spontaneous thing in the world. It didn’t seem real to me that it had