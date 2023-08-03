Weed by weed, woke capitalism must be rooted out

Alison Rose resigned, Peter Flavel followed, but NatWest chairman Sir Howard Davies is clinging on by his fingernails.

Though his tenure ends next July, many rightly believe he must go now. The fish, as they say, rots from the head down.

As well as stating in May 2022 that “Brexit is a significant mistake”, Davies, as chairman of the Financial Services Authority (FSA), created a new regulatory architecture for businesses.

Its 11 principles formed the foundational structure of FSA regulation – and were inherited by the Financial Conduct Authority and Prudential Regulation Authority, the two agencies which took on the FSA’s responsibilities after it was abolished.

It would appear that NatWest may have breached Rules 1, 2 and 6 as a result of Alison Rose’s briefing to the BBC regarding confidential information on Nigel Farage’s Coutts bank account.

Rule 1 states a firm must conduct business with integrity; Rule 2 that a firm must conduct its business with due skill, care and diligence; Rule 6 that a firm must pay due regard to the interests of its customers and treat them fairly.

This might make for uncomfortable reading for members of NatWest’s senior management. It was extraordinary that Davies and his NatWest board “unanimously” supported Alison Rose’s position after she admitted to a “serious error of judgment”, prompting the Chancellor to reportedly express his “serious reservations”.

Arguably these breaches are serious enough to trigger a full investigation by regulators. I have known them to do so for far less during my career in the City.

The rapid imposition of flawed regulations by Tony Blair and Gordon Brown across many walks of British life inadvertently created top-down weaknesses that have enabled the advocates of controversial views to successfully present their ideology as the middle ground.

This started when proliferating quangos such as the FSA in 2001 wrote vast, complex, rule books that interpret acts of Parliament. And these rules have been continually amended by lawyers at both the national and EU level.

Parliament has failed to keep up with legislation which has often never even been debated within its chambers. The result has been catastrophic: the productive economy is being rapidly hollowed out, harming the interests of the silent majority.

It was regulatory failure which created the conditions for the financial services collapse in 2008/9.

Whether it was Northern Rock (borrowing short and lending long), HBOS (mismanagement) or the mortgage-backed crisis – no prescient intervention by regulators was evident. And, despite many internal whistleblowers, few people were held to account for these regulatory missteps.

The result, ironically, was more regulation mainly driven by a lazy political narrative blaming “greedy” bankers. This resulted in the formation of the FCA and the PRA in 2013 under the oversight of the Bank of England.

The question is always “who regulates the regulator?” but, regardless of the answer, the outcome was still failure – like London Capital Finance or the British Steel Pension Advice scandal.

The FCA/PRA is funded via large industry tariffs. These agencies are staffed and advised by lawyers (not market practitioners) who may fail to recognise the systemic risk and enforce complex, often illogical, rules and regulations. London Stock Market listings have suffered and there is now urgent discussion about simplifying the listing process to rectify the position.

The Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey, who was formerly the FCA’s chief executive, is now complaining that the City is not taking enough risk after spending time sweeping investments into collective, often passive, investment vehicles.

There is even questionable discussion about directing pension savings into high risk, early-stage investment for young companies.

Perhaps worst of all, the “Politically Exposed Person” regime, which regulated for enhanced scrutiny of those opening accounts at banks and financial institutions, could impact anyone engaged in politics.

It may have been well-intentioned, but it does not exclusively affect global miscreants who are abusing their positions for private gain and using the financial system to launder the proceeds of this abuse.

It is not up to banks to make judgments about their clients’ political views. Their job is to provide efficient banking services to lubricate the economy and deliver success for their shareholders.

Their position is already largely monopolistic and historically the taxpayer has been called upon to bail most of them out under the justification of “systemic risk”. It is instructive that Victorian Britain was at its peak when banks were allowed to go bust. The best regulator was those with deposits.

The problem with our current regulatory framework, advanced by Left-leaning officials, is that it is not being structured or imposed with the interests of corporate UK in mind.

Consider what some have described as a “takeover” of the FCA by LGBTQ+ organisation Stonewall. Or the Competition and Markets Authority handing out taxpayers’ money to participate in the charity’s “diversity champions” programme. Sheldon Mills, an executive director at the FCA, was formerly Stonewall’s chair of trustees.

So deep does the rot appear to go into our financial and regulatory systems that we may have no choice but to introduce political vetting of all government departments, quangos and regulatory bodies. This could ensure neutrality through balance of opinions, and avoid further damage to the global competitiveness of the UK economy and financial markets.

Corporate Britain has been infected by wokeism. Fair-minded and reasonable people must resist this creeping sinister takeover.

Nigel Farage has done the nation a great service in bringing his own experiences to light, and making clear that we have barely scratched the surface. Fully weeding this out will be a decade-long job. We must get started today.

