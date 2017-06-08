Wednesday's Sports in Brief

PRO BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) -- Kevin Durant drained a big 3-pointer with 45.3 seconds left and scored 31 points as the Golden State Warriors moved within one win of postseason perfection and payback by rallying to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers 118-113 on Wednesday night to take a 3-0 lead in the NBA Finals.

The Warriors trailed by six with three minutes left before Durant, who signed with Golden State last summer to win a championship, brought them back, scoring 14 in the fourth.

With their 15th straight win, the Warriors have the longest postseason streak for any team in the four major professional sports. And with a win in Game 4 on Friday night, Golden State can exorcise those haunting demons from last year when the Warriors blew a 3-1 lead in the Finals to the Cavaliers. Not team has ever overcome a 3-0 deficit.

Klay Thompson added 30 points and Stephen Curry 26 for this California Dream Team now one win from its second title in three years.

LeBron James shook off a knee-buckling blow to the chin and every Golden State shot while scoring 39 and Kyrie Irving added 38 for the Cavs, who took a 113-107 lead with 3:09 left on J.R. Smith's 3-pointer.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) - Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops abruptly announced his retirement, a stunning offseason move by the 56-year-old future Hall of Famer who led the Sooners to 10 conference championships and a national title in 18 seasons.

Stoops was the longest-tenured active coach in major college football, taking the job at Oklahoma a day before Kirk Ferentz started at Iowa. Stoops was 190-48 (.798) at Oklahoma - his only college head-coaching job - giving him more victories than Sooners coaching greats Barry Switzer (157) and Bud Wilkinson (145).

''I understand there has been some speculation about my health,'' Stoops said in a statement issued two hours before a campus news conference. ''My health was not the deciding factor in this decision and I've had no incidents that would prevent me from coaching. I feel the timing is perfect to hand over the reins.''

Offensive coordinator Lincoln Riley, 33, is being promoted to head coach, making him the youngest head coach in FBS. Just last month, Oklahoma gave Riley a three-year contract extension worth $1.3 million per year, making him one of the highest-paid coordinators in the country.

HORSE RACING

NEW YORK (AP) - Irish War Cry is returning to the Triple Crown trail as the 7-2 favorite for the Belmont Stakes.

The colt claimed that status after expected favorite Classic Empire was forced out earlier in the day because of an abscess in his right front hoof.

Irish War Cry finished 10th in the Kentucky Derby and skipped the Preakness. No one was more surprised at the turn of events than Graham Motion, who trains Irish War Cry. He left his base in Fair Hill, Maryland, early in the day and by the time he arrived in New York, his colt was the favorite in the 12-horse field for Saturday's race.

Irish War Cry drew the No. 7 post under jockey Rajiv Maragh.

NEW YORK (AP) - Celebrity chef Bobby Flay hopes he's cooked up another winner in the Belmont Stakes.

Flay purchased 25 percent interest in J Boys Echo before the draw that assigned post positions for Saturday's $1.5 million race. The other 75 percent belongs to Albaugh Family Stable.

Last year, Flay bought an interest in Creator just before the colt won the Belmont by a nose.

J Boys Echo finished 15th in the Kentucky Derby under jockey Luis Saez. The chestnut colt found trouble leaving the starting gate and got bounced around in the pack of 20 horses. He skipped the Preakness.

BASEBALL

SEATTLE (AP) - Jean Segura and the Mariners agreed to a $70 million, five-year contract covering 2018-22, a deal that brings stability to a shortstop position in flux for more than a decade in Seattle.

Segura is making $6.2 million this year and would have been eligible for free agency following the 2018 season. The contract calls for a $3 million signing bonus, a $9 million salary next season and $14.25 million in each of the following four years. Seattle has a $17 million option for 2023 with a $1 million buyout. Segura gets a full-no trade provision.

NEW YORK (AP) - Boston Red Sox announcer Jerry Remy apologized for his on-air remarks a night earlier that pitchers such as Yankees star Masahiro Tanaka shouldn't be allowed to have translators on the mound.

