Wednesday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) -- After days of angry exchanges over money between Major League Baseball and the players' association, Commissioner Rob Manfred started to doubt whether there would be a 2020 season and said as much on national television.

He then called union head Tony Clark and offered to fly from New York to Arizona to meet for the first time in three months. They spoke one-on-one for several hours Tuesday in a room at The Westin Kierland Resort & Spa in Scottsdale and emerged with what MLB considered a framework for each leader to sell to his side.

MLB thought it had terms to play the pandemic-delayed season in empty ballparks, not just a proposal.

The union said nothing publicly and staff conferred with the eight-man executive subcommittee and other players. Some on the players' side considered the framework merely another plan subject to more bargaining.

The framework includes full prorated pay, even if games are played in empty ballparks. Each team would play 60 games over 10 weeks starting July 20, though a Sunday opener on July 19 could be added. The framework would result in players receiving about 37% of their salaries and would come to roughly $1.48 billion from salaries originally totaling $4 billion.

NFL

WASHINGTON (AP) - The recent national debate over racism has renewed calls for the NFL's Washington Redskins to change their name, with Native American advocates believing the climate is right for action despite no evidence owner Dan Snyder is considering it.

It could take pressure from the other 31 owners and the league office itself to force Snyder's hand. A Redskins spokesman said the team had no comment, while the NFL did not immediately respond to questions about the future of the name.

Washington, D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser last week called the name ''an obstacle'' to the team building a new stadium and headquarters in the District, which would likely be on land leased by the federal government. The site of the team's former home, RFK Stadium, is one option, along with locations in Maryland and Virginia when the current lease at FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland, expires in 2027.

Snyder has owned the team since 1999 and shown no indication he'd make a change like Washington's NBA franchise did in 1995, going from the Bullets to Wizards. When a 2016 Washington Post poll found nine in 10 Native Americans aren't offended by the name, Snyder said the team, fans and community believe it ''represents honor, respect and pride.''

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) - Colin Kaepernick is on the Los Angeles Chargers' workout list, but that doesn't mean he will be coming in anytime soon or at all.

Anthony Lynn said Kaepernick fits the style of quarterback Los Angeles is looking for, but the third-year head coach hasn't spoken to him. Lynn was also quick to point out that he first wants to see how the three quarterbacks he has on the roster perform - something he hasn't been able to do during the offseason due to the coronavirus pandemic.

LA will have a new quarterback for its scheduled Sept. 13 opener at Cincinnati after not re-signing Philip Rivers. The 17-year veteran signed with Indianapolis after making 235 consecutive regular season and playoff starts in powder blue.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said Monday that he is encouraging teams to sign Kaepernick, who has been out of the league the past three seasons. The 32-year old quarterback last played in 2016, when he was with the San Francisco 49ers and began to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality.

NBA

MIAMI (AP) - A Florida appeals court has granted Pelicans rookie Zion Williamson's motion to block his former marketing agent's effort to have the ex-Duke star answer questions about whether he received improper benefits before playing for the Blue Devils.

The order Shifts the focus to a separate but related case between the same litigants in federal court in North Carolina.

The Florida lawsuit, filed last summer by Prime Sports Marketing and company president Gina Ford, accused Williamson and the agency now representing him of breach of contract and seeks $100 million in damages.

That came after Williamson had filed his own lawsuit a week earlier in North Carolina to terminate a five-year contract with Prime Sports after his decision to move to Creative Artists Agency.

TENNIS

NEW YORK (AP) - Serena Williams is planning to play in the 2020 U.S. Open.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion said in a video shown during the U.S. Tennis Association's tournament presentation that she ''cannot wait to return'' to New York for the major championship she has won six times.

The 38-year-old American was the runner-up in Flushing Meadows each of the past two years.

The U.S. Open normally is the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of each season. It will be held without spectators from Aug. 31 to Sept. 13, making it be the second major of 2020, following the Australian Open, which concluded in early February.

The French Open was postponed from May because of the coronavirus pandemic and currently is scheduled to start a week after the U.S. Open ends. Wimbledon was canceled altogether for the first time since World War II in 1945.

WASHINGTON (AP) - World TeamTennis is changing two key policies related to players who test positive for COVID-19, including giving full salaries - instead of its original plan to only offer a prorated portion - to those who get sick during the three-week season.

WTT CEO Carlos Silva told The Associated Press in a telephone interview that he also planned to tell participants he was adjusting a rule that would have pulled someone out of the league with no pay for testing positive upon arrival at the West Virginia resort hosting all matches from July 12 to Aug. 2.

Now, players will need to be tested and declared virus-free before heading to The Greenbrier. They still would not be paid if they test positive, but at least would avoid going to the site before being told they're not allowed to participate.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL'

NEW YORK (AP) - The NCAA Division I Council approved a plan to allow college basketball players to start working with their coaches for the first time since the pandemic wiped out March Madness.

The summer access period for men's and women's players will begin July 20. The NCAA basketball tournaments were cancelled days before the fields were scheduled to be selected because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The NCAA also announced the expected approval by the council of an extended preseason model for football teams that was finalized by that sport's oversight committee last week.

And the council introduced a legislative proposal to create a path for schools to transition straight from Division III to Division I, paving the way for D-III football powerhouse St. Thomas (Minn.) to make that jump as soon as next year.

SOCCER

MANCHESTER, England (AP) - Players kneeled in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and victims of the coronavirus were remembered as the Premier League made a somber return from a 100-day shutdown that deprived England of its national sport.

Back on the sideline at Manchester City was Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta, whose positive COVID-19 test in March led to the longest suspension of the top-flight competition since World War II. Fans are still prohibited from attending stadiums.

Britain is still trying to contain one of the world's worst outbreaks of the coronavirus while also convulsed by a reckoning over racial injustice that roused the campaigning passion and anger of Premier League players following the death of George Floyd.

