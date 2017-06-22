Wednesday's Sports in Brief

HOCKEY

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Edmonton's Connor McDavid won his first Hart Trophy as the NHL's most valuable player at the league's postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, the new home of the expansion Vegas Golden Knights.

McDavid also won the Ted Lindsay Award, given to the league's most outstanding performer in a vote of his fellow players. He already knew he would win the Art Ross Trophy as the NHL scoring champion. The honors capped a remarkable sophomore season for the 20-year-old center, who won his first scoring title and led the Oilers back to the Stanley Cup playoffs after an 11-year absence. The former No. 1 pick beat out fellow finalists Sergei Bobrovsky of Columbus and Pittsburgh's Sidney Crosby.

Boston center Patrice Bergeron won the Selke Trophy for the fourth time as the NHL's best defensive forward, and San Jose's Brent Burns won his first Norris Trophy as the top defenseman. Toronto center Auston Matthews easily took the Calder Trophy as the league's top rookie, and Columbus goalie Sergei Bobrovsky won his second Vezina Trophy.

Nashville's David Poile was named the NHL's top executive after the Predators' first Western Conference title, and Columbus' John Tortorella won the Jack Adams Award as the top coach.

Ottawa goalie Craig Anderson won the Bill Masterton Trophy for perseverance, sportsmanship and dedication to hockey. Anderson left the Senators during the season to support his wife, Nicholle, in her fight against throat cancer, but returned to become Ottawa's career victories leader.

Calgary's Johnny Gaudreau won the Lady Byng Trophy for sportsmanlike play.

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Vegas Golden Knights finally have some players to put on the desert ice this fall.

Stanley Cup-winning goalie Marc-Andre Fleury, defensemen Marc Methot and Alexei Emelin, 30-goal scorer Jonathan Marchessault and forwards David Perron and James Neal are among the veterans selected by the Golden Knights in the NHL expansion draft.

Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and general manager George McPhee announced their choices during the NHL's annual postseason awards show at T-Mobile Arena, where Vegas will begin play in the fall.

CHICAGO (AP) - A severe reaction to medication for a skin disorder has put Chicago Blackhawks winger Marian Hossa's career in doubt.

Hossa stunned the NHL on Wednesday by announcing he won't play next season because of severe side effect from medication to treat a progressive disorder he has been dealing with for years. At 38, the veteran may have played his last NHL game in a career that many believe will land him in the Hockey Hall of Fame.

PRO BASKETBALL

CLEVELAND (AP) - Chauncey Billups once competed against the Cleveland Cavaliers as a player. He could be joining them as an executive.

Billups met with team owner Dan Gilbert for the second straight day to discuss a front-office position with the Cavaliers, who are regrouping after losing to Golden State in the NBA Finals.

Gilbert could be close to offering a job to Billups, according to a person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because of the sensitivity of the talks. Billups is the first person to meet with Gilbert since he parted ways with general manager David Griffin this week when talks about a possible contract extension broke down.

Billups was in Cleveland, but as of 7 p.m. EDT there was no official agreement in place. The 40-year-old is likely weighing whether Cleveland is a good spot for him to begin a new career, given the team's recent upheaval and that superstar LeBron James will be eligible for free agency after next season.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Washington Wizards acquired point guard Tim Frazier from the New Orleans Pelicans for a second-round pick in the NBA draft. The deal gives the Pelicans the No. 52 overall selection Thursday night.

That was the only pick Washington had this year. Its first-rounder went to Brooklyn in the Bojan Bogdanovic deal at the trade deadline.

The 6-foot-1, 170-pound Frazier has averaged 6.2 points, 4.4 assists and 2.4 rebounds in three NBA seasons with New Orleans, Philadelphia and Portland. He has played in 127 regular-season games, making 40 starts.

Last season, he averaged 7.1 points and 5.2 assists for the Pelicans in 65 games, including 35 starts.

With Washington, Frazier could be the primary backup to All-Star point guard John Wall.

