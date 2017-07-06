Wednesday's Sports in Brief

BASEBALL

NEW YORK (AP) -- Aaron Judge tied Joe DiMaggio's New York Yankees record for home runs by a rookie - before the All-Star break.

Judge hit a two-run drive into the Yankees' bullpen in right-center in the fourth inning of a 7-6 loss to Toronto, his major league-leading 29th home run of the season.

DiMaggio set the Yankees rookie mark in 1936. Judge reached it in New York's 83rd game of the season.

''Any time you're in the sentence as someone like DiMaggio is pretty incredible,'' Judge said. ''It's quite an honor.''

CLEVELAND (AP) - Indians manager Terry Francona will miss at least a few more games as doctors try to pinpoint his medical issues.

Francona remains at the Cleveland Clinic undergoing tests to determine what has made him light-headed and increased his heart rate over the past month.

The 58-year-old Francona was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday and missed Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres.

At this point, it's unclear when he'll be discharged or if he'll be able to manage the American League All-Star team next week.

TENNIS

LONDON (AP) - They were buggin' out at Wimbledon.

Hundreds of flying ants swarmed around various courts at the All England Club, distracting players during their matches, as the temperature warmed up considerably, from the low 70s (20s Celsius) to nearly 85 degrees (nearly 30 Celsius).

It left the racket-wielders swatting the bugs instead of tennis balls, at times.

Steve Johnson, an American seeded 26th, was startled when one of the critters buzzed its way into his right ear at the precise moment that he came up with a forehand winner during what would become a 6-3, 6-3, 4-6, 6-3 victory over Radu Albot of Moldova. Johnson did a little dance while he extracted the invader.

''They were everywhere,'' he said. ''It was a mess out there. I've never seen that here before.''

LONDON (AP) - Daniil Medvedev threw a handful coins in the direction of chair umpire Mariana Alves after his second-round loss at Wimbledon.

The 49th-ranked Russian repeatedly apologized during his post-match news conference, saying that he was not trying to imply that Alves was biased.

''I was just disappointed and (did) a stupid thing,'' said Medvedev, who earned headlines for a decidedly different reason Monday, beating three-time major champion Stan Wawrinka in the first round.

When his 6-4, 6-2, 3-6, 2-6, 6-3 loss to Ruben Bemelmans ended, Medvedev shook hands with his opponent and Alves. But then he grabbed his wallet from his bag and tossed the coins toward the bottom of the official's chair. He was unhappy with one of the calls early in the fifth set.

HOCKEY

EDMONTON, Alberta (AP) - The Edmonton Oilers paid a huge price to lock up superstar captain Connor McDavid.

But it could have been even higher.

The Oilers said the team and McDavid have agreed to an eight-year, $100 million extension.

That makes the 20-year-old league MVP the highest-paid player in the NHL on an annual basis ($12.5 million per season), but it's about $750,000 a year less than what reports last week figured he would be getting.

''It easily could have been a lot higher in value and shorter in term,'' Oilers general manager Peter Chiarelli said.

OLYMPICS

GENEVA (AP) - Los Angeles and Paris have been praised by an International Olympic Committee panel for having ''outstanding'' plans to host the 2024 Summer Games.

Storytelling skills and cutting-edge technologies from LA, plus ''stunning backdrops'' in Paris where the modern Olympics was reborn, were anticipated eagerly by an IOC evaluation commission which assessed the bidders in a 180-page dossier and 15-minute video published.

''Their candidatures have put the Olympic Movement in a win-win situation, with very little to separate the two projects,'' said Patrick Baumann, the panel chairman and an IOC member.

Both cities should get hosting rights for the 2024 or 2028 Olympics on Sept. 13, at the IOC's annual meeting being held in Lima, Peru. Paris is viewed as favorite for 2024.

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) - Almost a year after the Rio de Janeiro Olympics, Brazilian organizers are asking for help from the International Olympic Committee to satisfy creditors who are still owed about 130 million reals ($40 million).

Mario Andrada, a spokesman for the Rio organizing committee, said Brazilian Olympic Committee President Carlos Nuzman would meet officials next week at IOC offices in Switzerland.

