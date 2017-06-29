Wednesday's Sports In Brief

BASEBALL

PITTSBURGH (AP) -- John Tumpane can't explain why he approached the woman as she hopped over the railing of the Roberto Clemente Bridge.

The woman told Tumpane she just wanted to get a better view of the Allegheny River below. The look on her face and the tone of her voice suggested otherwise to Tumpane, a major league baseball umpire in town to work the series between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Tampa Bay Rays.

So the 34-year-old Tumpane reached for the woman even as she urged him to let her go.

Tumpane secured one of her arms. A bystander walked up and grabbed the other while another - Mike Weinman, an employee for the Rays - clutched her legs and pinned them to the railing while Tumpane mouthed to someone in the crowd to call 911.

Tumpane, Weinman and the third volunteer clung to the unidentified woman until emergency responders arrived.

WASHINGTON (AP) - The Chicago Cubs cut ties with Miguel Montero after the veteran catcher blamed pitcher Jake Arrieta for allowing seven stolen bases in the previous night's loss to the Washington Nationals.

Montero, who turns 34 on July 9, was designated for assignment, and the World Series champions recalled catcher Victor Caratini from Triple-A Iowa. Montero is batting .286 with four homers and eight RBIs in 44 games.

President of baseball operations Theo Epstein, general manager Jed Hoyer and manager Joe Maddon spoke Tuesday after hearing of Montero's comments.

SEATTLE (AP) - Drew Smyly was the centerpiece to one of Seattle's many offseason moves by general manager Jerry Dipoto. He was a priority acquisition as a proven lefty for the rotation the Mariners believed would thrive pitching at Safeco Field.

Smyly will end his first season in Seattle never having thrown a pitch during the regular season. The Mariners announced Smyly will need Tommy John surgery after being diagnosed with a torn ulnar collateral ligament.

Smyly had been on the disabled list since opening day with a flexor strain in his left arm, an diagnosed in spring training one outing after he pitched for the United States during the World Baseball Classic. Smyly had been rehabbing in the hopes of returning after the All-Star break but Servais said Smyly came out of his last 25-pitch simulated game last weekend not feeling great and additional exams revealed the need for surgery.

The operation is scheduled for July 6 and will be performed by Dr. James Andrews. Recovery time is typically 12 to 15 months.

NBA

NEW YORK (AP) - Phil Jackson wanted to trade Carmelo Anthony and wouldn't rule out dealing Kristaps Porzingis. Turns out, Jackson is the one leaving.

Jackson is out as New York Knicks president after he oversaw one of the worst eras in team history, with the team saying in a statement that they had ''mutually agreed to part company.''

Days after Jackson reiterated his desire to move Anthony and said he would listen to deals for Porzingis, Madison Square Garden chairman James Dolan reversed course and cut ties with Jackson with two years remaining on his contract.

The winner of an NBA-record 11 championships as coach, Jackson couldn't engineer one playoff berth while running the Knicks. The team was 80-166 in his three full seasons, including a franchise-worst 17-65 in 2014-15.

HOUSTON (AP) - Chris Paul is heading to Houston to join James Harden, giving the Rockets two All-Stars in the backcourt to lead their chase for a championship.

In the NBA's second blockbuster trade in less than a week, the Rockets acquired Paul from the Los Angeles Clippers in exchange for Patrick Beverley, Lou Williams, Sam Dekker, Montrezl Harrell, Darrun Hilliard, DeAndre Liggins, Kyle Wiltjer, a protected first-round pick next year and cash considerations. The Rockets acquired Hilliard from Detroit and Liggins from Dallas for cash considerations before adding them to the deal.

Both the Clippers and Houston will look far different next season than they did in again falling short in the playoffs. The roster overhauls came five days after Minnesota sent three players to Chicago for All-Star Jimmy Butler to kick things off with NBA free agency opening Saturday.

SWIMMING

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Lilly King toned down the trash talk for one night.

She's still got three more weeks to come up with some new lines to throw at her Russian rival.

Read More