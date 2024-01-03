Wednesday's gossip: Phillips, Choupo-Moting, Muller, Werner, Guirassy, Toney, Gallagher, Lingard

Kalvin Phillips and the Gossip banner

Newcastle United are determined to not be too reactive to their injury issues and stick to a long-term plan in the transfer market, meaning a move for Manchester City and England midfielder Kalvin Phillips, 28, could be in doubt. Fulham and Crystal Palace also hold an interest in the former Leeds man. (I Sport)

Manchester United have drawn up a four-strong wishlist for a new striker in January with Bayern Munich and Cameroon's Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 34, joined by team-mate and Germany forward Thomas Muller, 34. The club have also made contact with RB Leipzig over Germany's Timo Werner, 27, and will consider Stuttgart and Guinea forward Serhou Guirassy, 27, if they are able to raise funds from a sale. (Athletic - subscription required)

England striker Ivan Toney, 27, is hopeful of a move to Arsenal in January but the Gunners have no intention of paying the £100m asking price Brentford have set. (Football Transfers)

However, any move for Toney in January would be very unlikely for Arsenal because of the Premier League rules around signing players on loan. (Football London)

Manchester United and England winger Jadon Sancho, 23, is keen on a return to Borussia Dortmund, as he considers this the ideal option to regain his best form. (Fabrizio Romano)

Tottenham are unlikely to make a move for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 23, in January because they are unable to meet Chelsea's £60m demands because of financial fair play (FFP) restrictions. (Football Transfers)

Everton are considering offering former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard a deal until the end of the season. The 31-year-old is currently a free agent. (Talksport)

Aston Villa and Colombia striker Jhon Duran, 20, is a target for AC Milan but the Italian club would have to move an non-European player out of their squad first to make room. (Sky Sports)

West Ham and Czech Republic defender Vladimir Coufal, 31, is unhappy with his contract situation and wants the club to consider offers for him in the January transfer window if a better deal is not offered. (Sky Sports)

Sheffield United are pushing to sign Villareal and Chile striker Ben Brereton Diaz, 24, and Denmark goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel, 37, from Anderlecht. (Mail)

Former England Under-21 defender Trevoh Chalobah, 24, may leave Chelsea this month. (Sun)

Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Ineos are considering bringing in both Dan Ashworth and Paul Mitchell to completely revamp how Manchester United approach the transfer market. (I Sport)

Arsenal have opened talks over a new contract for 25-year-old Japan defender Takehiro Tomiyasu. (Mail)

The Hammers could reignite their interest in Wolves and England defender Max Kilman, 26, but he is unlikely to move in the winter transfer window. (Talksport)

Wolves and Austria striker Sasa Kalajdzic, 26, is a target for Eintracht Frankfurt, with the German club waiting to see if Gary O'Neill will sanction a loan move. (Mail)

Fulham's move for Fluminense and Brazil midfielder Andre, 22, is on hold because they are unwilling to meet the £25m asking price now they believe Portugal midfielder Joao Palhinha, 28, is staying at the club. (Football Transfers)

Meanwhile, Liverpool are not interested in signing Palhinha, Andre or Bayer Leverkusen and Ecuador defender Piero Hincapie, 21, during the January transfer window. (Ben Jacobs)

On-loan Everton winger Arnaut Danjuma, 26, is a target for Lyon, with the Villarreal man joining West Ham's Algeria playmaker Said Benrahma, 28, as an option. (Mail)

Genoa and Romania centre-back Radu Dragusin, 21, has agreed personal terms with Tottenham. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brentford are in talks with 18-year-old Real Betis and Spain Under-21s forward Assane Diao over a January deal. (Football Transfers)

Borussia Dortmund have held talks with Chelsea's 21-year-old Dutch defender Ian Maatsen over a January move but the Blues are holding out for £30m. (The Standard)

Liverpool will not be rushed into making a decision on Portugal Under-21s midfielder Fabio Carvalho's immediate future - despite clubs keen to take the 21-year-old on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Crystal Palace have had numerous bids for Peterborough and England youth defender Ronnie Edwards, 20, turned down. They face competition from up to five Premier League clubs with the League One club holding out for up to £10m. (Talksport)

Italian club Atalanta are closing in on Birmingham City and Wales midfielder Jordan James, 19, after making a £3.9m bid. (Tuttomercato - in Italian)