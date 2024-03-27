Wednesday's gossip: Haaland, Toney, Gomes, Diomande, Gyokeres, Southgate, O'Neil, De Zerbi

Erling Haaland

Manchester City's Norway striker Erling Haaland is a transfer target for Barcelona in the summer of 2025. The 23-year-old's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, met with Barcelona sports director Deco last month. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Brentford and England striker Ivan Toney, 28, could become an option for Manchester United this summer. (Fabrizio Romano via Caught Offside)

Manchester United have identified Wolves' 23-year-old Brazil midfielder Joao Gomes as a replacement for 32-year-old Casemiro. (Sport - in Spanish)

Arsenal are considering a summer move for Sporting Lisbon and Ivory Coast defender Ousmane Diomande, 20, after he stood out during a scouting trip to watch 25-year-old Sweden forward Viktor Gyokeres. (Sun)

Sporting Lisbon's Gyokeres has moved ahead of England and Brentford striker Ivan Toney on Arsenal's list of potential new strikers, while West Ham are also interested. (TalkSport)

Manchester United would bring in England's full coaching staff if they appoint Gareth Southgate as manager in the summer. (Sun)

Manchester United want to speak to Wolves manager Gary O'Neil about a role in a new coaching set-up at Old Trafford. (ESPN)

Jose Mourinho says he is ready to return to coaching this summer following his departure from Roma. (Fabrizio Romano)

Bayern Munich are willing to offer Barcelona a world record fee for 25-year-old Uruguay defender Ronald Araujo. (Marca - in Spanish)

Liverpool and Bayern Munich are keen on Brighton coach Roberto de Zerbi as an alternative to Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso. (Bild - in German)

Luis Diaz's father says "hope has not yet been lost" about Liverpool's Colombia winger, 27, playing in Spain. (Cadena SER - in Spanish)

Wolves are leading the race to sign Southampton and Scotland striker Che Adams, 27, when he becomes a free agent in the summer. (Telegraph - subscription)

Ajax are exploring a deal for Aston Villa's 20-year-old English midfielder Tim Iroegbunam. (Football Insider)

Sturm Graz want to sign Arsenal's 21-year-old Danish striker Mika Biereth on a permanent deal following a successful loan. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are open to selling Portuguese defender Nuno Tavares, 24, this summer, with Lazio interested. (Football London)

Chelsea will listen to offers for England midfielder Conor Gallagher, 24, English defender Trevor Chalobah, 24, and 22-year-old Albania striker Armando Broja this summer as they attempt to avoid breaching the Premier League's financial regulations. (Football Insider)

Brighton are tracking 24-year-old Nigerian winger Philip Otele, who plays for Romanian club Cluj. (Evening Standard)

Real Madrid sent scouts to watch River Plate's 16-year-old Argentine midfielder Franco Mastantuono. (90min)