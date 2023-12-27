Wednesday's gossip: Echeverri, Inacio, Gyokeres, Vermeeren, Lingard, Taremi

Claudio Echeverri

Manchester City are close to signing Argentine midfielder Claudio Echeverri from River Plate in a deal that is likely to result in them loaning the 17-year-old back to his current club until the end of the Premier League season. (ESPN)

Arsenal are best positioned to sign 22-year-old Sporting Lisbon defender Goncalo Inacio in January, with the Portugal international, who has a 60m euro release clause, also interesting Liverpool. (A Bola - in Portuguese)

Sporting Lisbon striker Viktor Gyokeres has been linked with Arsenal and Chelsea in January but the 25-year-old Sweden international says he wants to stay with the Portuguese club for the rest of the season. (Record, via 90 Min)

Tottenham are ready to pay £25m to prise 18-year-old Belgium midfielder Arthur Vermeeren from Royal Antwerp - with the deal including a large up-front fee and an agreement to loan the player back to the Pro League champions for the remainder of the season. (Sun)

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard, 31, has been offered as a free agent to Ligue 1 side Lille. However, Brexit could ruin his chances of a move as French clubs are limited to signing four players from non-EU states or countries. (Mirror)

Manchester United are considering a move for £26m-rated Netherlands striker Joshua Zirkzee, 22, who has scored seven goals in 17 games this season for Serie A side Bologna. (Sport1 via Metro)

Inter Milan are keen to bring in Iran international Mehdi Taremi, 31, from Porto in January but could look at Manchester United's French forward Anthony Martial, 28, and Chelsea's Albania international Armando Broja, 22, as alternatives. (Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Atletico Madrid have knocked back an approach by Juventus for Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, 29. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Paris St-Germain have agreed a deal worth 20m euros (£17.34m) with Corinthians for 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Moscardo. (Fabrizio Romano)

Story continues

Former France defender Raphael Varane, 30, is open to leaving Manchester United to return to Lens, where he started his career. (L'Equipe - in French)

Brazil and former Athletico Paranaense forward Vitor Roque, 18, has flown to Spain to begin his contract at Barcelona - the 18-year-old signed a seven-year deal with the La Liga champions in July. (Fabrizio Romano)