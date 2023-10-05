These are Wednesday’s winning Powerball numbers as lottery jackpot reaches $1.2 billion

It’s time again to check those Powerball tickets yet again because Wednesday’s estimated jackpot has reached a whopping $1.2 billion, according to California Lottery officials.

The winning numbers, drawn Wednesday, Oct. 4, are 9, 35, 54, 63, 64; the Powerball is 1. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for most tickets sold across the nation, was 2x.

The last Powerball jackpot, where all six numbers were matched, came July 19 when a ticket was sold in Los Angeles that was worth $1.08 billion. The grand prize has been building steam since July 22 — the Powerball has been drawn 32 times without a jackpot winner.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

The estimated $1.2 billion jackpot Wednesday would be worth $551.7 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to California Lottery officials.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — 25% is withheld by lottery officials with the winner responsible for the rest. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

If someone draws the lucky numbers, Saturday’s drawing will reset to $20 million. If no one wins, the jackpot will continue to climb past $1.2 billion.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.