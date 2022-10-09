Wednesday Unveils Full Trailer Featuring Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester

Keisha Hatchett
·1 min read

The full trailer for Wednesday is finally here, and it features Fred Armisen as… Uncle Fester!

The sneak peek, which was released Saturday during the show’s panel at New York Comic Con, also offers up a first look at Addams Family franchise vet Christina Ricci as Marilyn Thornhill, an original character created for the series.

Press PLAY on the above video for a glimpse at both Uncle Fester and Ms. Thornhill.

Arriving Wednesday, Nov. 23 on Netflix, the eight-episode first season follows the titular character (played by Jenna Ortega), who is enrolled at the peculiar Nevermore Academy. The story centers on Wednesday’s attempts to “master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships of the strange and diverse student body,” per the official synopsis.

Jenn Ortega in Wednesday
Jenn Ortega in Wednesday

Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán play Wednesday’s parents Morticia and Gomez, respectively. Additional cast includes Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley, Victor Dorobantu as Thing, George Burcea as Lurch, Jamie McShane as Sheriff Galpin, Lucius Hoyos as a young Gomez and Game of Thrones’ Gwendoline Christie as Larissa Weems, the principal of Nevermore Academy who still has an axe to grind with former classmate Morticia.

Smallville creators Al Gough and Miles Millar serve as showrunners, writers and executive producers on the project. Meanwhile, Tim Burton will direct and executive-produce alongside Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Andrew Mittman, Kevin Miserocchi, Jonathan Glickman and Gail Berman.

Thoughts on Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester in Netflix’s Wednesday? Drop a comment below.

