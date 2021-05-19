Wednesday starts with clear skies in Dallas-Fort Worth. Don’t expect that to last.

The skies over most of North Texas were mostly clear Wednesday morning, but residents shouldn’t expect that to last.

The National Weather Service in Fort Worth has extended its flash flood warning, originally expected to expire Wednesday morning, to Thursday at 7 a.m. as showers and storms move into the area.

The chance of thunderstorms is low for Wednesday in the DFW metroplex, according to the National Weather Service, but North Texans should still prepare for heavy rain and a strong possibility of flooding as storms move in from the west and southwest tonight and Thursday.

Counties to the west of Stephenville, south of Waco and east of Palestine should expect showers throughout the day.

The chance of showers and storms extends into the weekend before tapering off, according to the National Weather Service. Most of North Texas is expected to stay dry, but scattered showers and storms shouldn’t be counted out.

Areas east of I-35 have the highest chance of rain Friday and Saturday before the National Weather Service expects this bout of wet weather to come to an end Sunday.

High temperatures this weekend are mostly expected in the low to mid 80s, with nighttime lows in the high 60s.

Staying safe during flash flooding

The National Weather Service cautions avoiding flood waters by not driving in areas that may be flooded. Water may be deeper than it appears and cars can quickly become flooded or swept away by moving water on streets. If you are in a car in water or witness someone stuck in water, call 911.

Avoid being too close to creeks, streams and rivers during these storms. Flash flooding can cause water levels to quickly rise and water speeds to increase.

While road flooding is the primary concern, home flooding is a also remote possibility throughout these storms, National Weather Service Fort Worth Meteorologist Jennifer Dunn said. With the ground saturated with rain water, if a storm stalls in any one area it can result in flash flooding that could affect homes and businesses.

Seek higher ground and call 911 if you are in a building that starts to flood and get away from any water that has submerged electronics or electrical outlets as there is a risk of electrocution. Dunn said to avoid wading through waters as much as possible. Animals could be present in the water, as well as unseen sharp objects sitting at the bottom or floating around.

Dunn recommended putting on pants and boots or shoes if possible, but the primary focus should be getting to higher ground and calling for help.

If you are driving, it is important to remember that flood waters may be higher than they appear.

MedStar said in a news release anybody who is stuck in a car in flood waters who can’t call 911 should keep doors closed, unbuckle seatbelts and try to escape by rolling down a window that all occupants can use to get out. If you can’t get seatbelts off or roll a window down, cut the belt and try to break a window.

3-Day Storm Outlook

This map shows the 3-day weather outlook for storms by the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center. Sources: National Weather Service, Esri.

