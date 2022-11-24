Wednesday star Hunter Doohan talks Tyler's 'dark secret'

Samantha Highfill
·5 min read

Warning: This post contains spoilers from season 1 of Wednesday.

Wednesday Addams (Jenna Ortega) learned the hard way that you can't trust men. After searching high and low for Nevermore's monster during Wednesday's first season, the teen sleuth discovered that it was the young man she'd just recently kissed: Tyler (Hunter Doohan).

In the end, Tyler was the Hyde, but he wasn't the only big bad. Turned out, Thornhill (Christina Ricci) had been controlling him, and together, they'd been on a killing spree.

EW spoke with the monster himself, the (not-at-all-monstrous) Hunter Doohan, about his journey on the Netflix series.

ENTERTAINMENT WEEKLY: Did you know going into this show that you'd be the monster? How'd you find out?

HUNTER DOOHAN: I found out toward the end of the audition process, right before my final chemistry read and network test with Tim [Burton] and everyone. They told me Tyler had a dark secret, and I asked them if it was THE secret. They wouldn't reveal that but I had enough of a clue to at least try to show some colors of that in the final audition. And then after I was cast, [creators] Al [Gough] and Miles [Millar] had like an hour and a half phone call with me where they ran through everything and told me the whole story.

Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 104 of Wednesday.
Wednesday. (L to R) Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 104 of Wednesday.

Netflix Jenna Ortega and Hunter Doohan in 'Wednesday'

So how was he described initially for the audition?

There was his relationship with his father and how that was bad and also how he was kind of a reformed bully because he has this past with Xavier [Percy Hynes White] but now he's in therapy, working on that. We talked about how he becomes an unlikely ally for Wednesday. Tyler was fun to play because I feel like, even without the monster, there's a lot of conflicting sides to him.

I assume you had a chemistry read with Jenna?

Yeah, so my final chemistry read, I read with Jenna and with Percy. We never ended up shooting those scenes though, because I think, on the page even, they made Tyler look a little too suspicious.

Well I imagine that's one of the difficult things about knowing the truth. Were you overanalyzing things all season trying to make sure you didn't tip viewers off?

Yeah, I remember it's such a cool moment but I remember asking them to even take out the bathtub scene because I thought that was too suspicious. [Laughs] I was like, "I don't want anyone to know!" Because I personally hate spoilers, but it's fun to talk about it now. I've done so many interviews where I just lied my ass off and all I could say was, "I'm a barista." [Laughs]

I'm curious for your perspective on Tyler's feelings: Does he genuinely like Wednesday or was he always playing her?

I think always playing her. Maybe there's an attraction there and, he probably wouldn't admit it, but a respect for her, but he's filled with so much anger and hatred toward her and her family and all of Nevermore because of what happened to his mom. She was a Hyde and she died because Nevermore doesn't accept them and won't teach them how to control their powers, so I think Tyler's filled with a lot of rage and that's how he justifies his murdering spree.

But also, we played around with, like, the first time there's a flashback to the transformation, I think Tyler's terrified. But I read The Strange Case of Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde preparing for this and it talks about how every time he transitions, it takes over a little bit more and it happens more often and the lines between the two get blurred, so I think that's also happening. We've also never seen Tyler, now that Thornhill is dead, he doesn't have a master anymore.

Wednesday. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 101 of Wednesday.
Wednesday. Hunter Doohan as Tyler Galpin in episode 101 of Wednesday.

Vlad Cioplea/Netflix Hunter Doohan in 'Wednesday'

Right, you could also be the big bad of a second season!

[Laughs] Yeah, the secret's out. But maybe Tyler goes to Nevermore and tries to say, "I didn't mean it." [Laughs]

Speaking of Nevermore, were you jealous of your castmates every time they got to shoot at the school?

I was so jealous. I was in like the normal town and everybody else, especially like the first month we got there, they were all going to rowing practice and archery and painting and cello and fencing and singing. I was like, "Okay, have fun guys, I'll be here."

I was a little bummed there wasn't more with you and Christina Ricci.

Yeah, there's not a lot between them. There's the scene where Gwendoline Christie is pretending to be me, which, I've only seen the first two episodes, and I'm so excited to see the transition from Tyler into the monster and to see me turn into Gwendoline Christie. [Laughs]

Were you having to check yourself in that scene? Technically, you're playing Principal Weems playing Tyler.

Yeah, because I was trying to approach it as, "What is Principal Weems' idea of how Tyler would react in this scene?" And we wanted to have a little bit of giveaway when I say "plenty" which is obviously not a response Tyler would ever give.

Were you a fan of the Addams Family before this show?

I was a fan of the '90s movies, yeah.

Addams Family Values is incredible!

Christina Ricci, Anjelica Huston, and Joan Cusack in that movie are so good! Obviously, I will never compare myself to [Joan Cusack], but to be the villain in an Addams Family project brings me a lot of joy. "Don't I deserve love ... and jewelry?!" [Laughs]

This interview has been edited and condensed for length and clarity.

Wednesday is available on Netflix now.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content:

Latest Stories

  • Auger-Aliassime and Shapovalov likely to get singles nods for Canada at Davis Cup

    Felix Auger-Aliassime and Denis Shapovalov reached the final when they played in the Davis Cup together three years ago. They have reunited this week in Malaga, Spain, with a goal of leading Canada to its first title at the season-closing team event. "Teams are afraid of us," Canadian captain Frank Dancevic said Tuesday. "We have two top guys coming in, they've played a lot of matches and they're confident. I feel like we have a mental edge coming in for sure. "But people are going to come after

  • Irving rejoins Nets, seeks to keep focus on basketball

    NEW YORK (AP) — Kyrie Irving apologized Sunday morning to anyone who felt threatened or hurt when he posted a link to a documentary with antisemitic material, clearing the way to finally play again for the Brooklyn Nets. Once he did, Irving tried to keep the focus on basketball. Deeper conversations, such as about the demonstrators outside the arena or a possible appeal of his suspension without pay, would be left for another day. “I’m just here to focus on the game,” Irving said after scoring 1

  • Josh Jacobs key to opening up short-handed Raiders offense

    HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders had their best stretch this season when running back Josh Jacobs put much of the offensive load on his shoulders. He did it again Sunday at Denver, and there is little coincidence the Raiders ended their three-game losing streak by beating the Broncos 22-16 in overtime. Because Jacobs was so effective in rushing for 109 yards and catching three passes for 51 more, that helped open up a Raiders passing game that was limited with tight end Darren Waller

  • How many Maple Leafs will score 30 goals this season?

    John Tavares and William Nylander have already reached double digits and if Auston Matthews and Mitch Marner can repeat their scoring exploits from last season, the Maple Leafs could finish the campaign with four players over the 30-goal mark.&nbsp;

  • Mahomes, Kelce connect for 3 TDs, Chiefs beat Chargers 30-27

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Patrick Mahomes connected with Travis Kelce for their third touchdown of the game with 31 seconds remaining, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied past the Los Angeles Chargers 30-27 on Sunday night to stay atop the AFC. Mahomes hit Kelce on a short crossing route that Kelce took to the end zone for a 17-yard touchdown, concluding a six-play, 75-yard drive that took just 1:15. The Chargers had pulled ahead 27-23 on Justin Herbert’s 6-yard touchdown pass to Joshua Palmer wit

  • Is 1000-game Evgeni Malkin underrated?

    Evgeni Malkin scored in his 1000th NHL game as the Penguins topped the Chicago Blackhawks but is the Russian underrated in the pantheon of hockey greats?

  • Kraken assign top prospect Shane Wright to the AHL

    The Seattle Kraken have finally decided to send Shane Wright down to the minors after the 2022 fourth overall pick's poor start to the season.

  • Coleman, Flames send slumping Flyers to 7th straight loss

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Blake Coleman had a goal and two assists to lead the Calgary Flames to a 5-2 victory over the slumping Philadelphia Flyers on Monday night. Jonathan Huberdeau, Dillon Dubé, Rasmus Andersson and Trevor Lewis also scored for the Flames, who were playing the third contest of a six-game trip. “It was nice to get that one for sure,” Huberdeau said. “We battled. Another good win for us.” Tanner Laczynski and Joel Farabee scored for the Flyers, who have lost seven in a row. “We were

  • Colts, Saturday can't find secret to closing out tight games

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianpolis Colts’ inability to close out tight games has cost them two wins in four weeks. Interim coach Jeff Saturday is looking for a simple solution. With six games left, a bye week and two weeks of additional prep time thanks to Monday night contests, Saturday believes a fix could change the season. Indy is only 2 1/2 games back of five playoff hopefuls in the AFC. “We have to find a way to translate what we do on the practice field to the game field, and we didn’t d

  • Devils have 3 goals disallowed, fans litter ice as Maple Leafs snap win streak

    New Jersey Devils fans were not impressed with the referees after they had three goals called back against the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

  • Argonauts dethrone Blue Bombers to win 1st Grey Cup title since 2017

    A.J. Ouellette and Boris Bede gave the Toronto Argonauts a one-point advantage, then Robbie Smith made it stand up. Ouellette's five-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter rallied Toronto to a stirring 24-23 Grey Cup upset of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers on Sunday night in Regina. Ouellette's second TD of the game came at 11:36 with Bede's convert giving the upstart Argos their slender advantage. Toronto linebacker Henoc Muamba — the game's most valuable player and Canadian — then intercepted Zac

  • Taylor Heinicke's winning touch puts Commanders in playoff contention

    While defensive coaches are figuring out other midlevel NFL quarterbacks, Taylor Heinicke is 4-1 since taking the starting job in Washington, putting the Commanders in sight of the playoff picture.

  • Bears QB Fields practicing despite left shoulder separation

    LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — The Chicago Bears will spend the week watching and waiting as quarterback Justin Fields hopes his left shoulder heals up enough so he can start Sunday against the New York Jets. Fields said his injury is a shoulder separation with ligament damage within the AC joint, and added he wouldn’t have been able to play Wednesday if the game had been held then. “Today, probably not, but good thing we don’t play today; we play in what, four days,” Fields said. “So we’ll see how it

  • Sidney Crosby encouraged Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki to learn French

    Sidney Crosby gave Nick Suzuki some captain-to-captain advice in Las Vegas.

  • 76ers star G Maxey out weeks with broken left foot

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey will miss at least two weeks after breaking his left foot Friday night. Maxey had 24 points, five assists and four rebounds before he was injured just before halftime of the 76ers' win over Milwaukee. Maxey stepped on the foot of Bucks guard Jevon Carter late in the second quarter and he left the building in a walking boot. Maxey walked into the locker room Saturday before Philadelphia's game against Minnesota wearing a walking boot on hi

  • World Cup 2022: Canada confident ahead of opener vs. Belgium

    Confidence is as high as it can be for Canada as they prepare to take on Belgium in their World Cup opener on Wednesday.

  • Towns scores 25, Wolves hold on against Heat for 105-101 win

    MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Karl-Anthony Towns had 25 points and Anthony Edwards scored 10 of his 22 in the third quarter as the Minnesota Timberwolves outlasted the shorthanded Miami Heat for a 105-101 victory Monday night. Down to eight players due to injuries and rest on the second night of a back-to-back, Miami led by 15 in the first half before Edwards sparked a third-quarter run and Minnesota finally started to knock down 3-pointers to erase the deficit. Jaden McDaniels added 18 points for the Timb

  • NHL notebook: Early season 'Fire Lindy' chants didn't 'sit well' with surging Devils

    Miles Wood was in his car and not in a good mood. New Jersey Devils fans were in the same boat for different reasons. A team with heightened expectations after a mostly miserable decade had just dropped its second straight game to open a season that was supposed to be different. And the locals were already extremely restless. Chants of "Fire Lindy" directed at veteran head coach Lindy Ruff rained down from the stands inside Prudential Center that night. "We've definitely been in the soup for a c

  • Falcons cling to hope Pitts, Graham can return this season

    FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are not ruling out tight end Kyle Pitts and defensive end Ta’Quon Graham for the season, even though coach Arthur Smith said Wednesday each starter will have surgery. The Falcons placed Pitts, their 2021 first-round pick, and Graham on injured reserve on Monday with knee injuries. Each will miss at least four games. The Falcons (5-6) have only six regular-season games remaining, including Sunday’s game at Washington. Atlanta is only a half game behi

  • Bucks pull away in second half to beat Trail Blazers

    MILWAUKEE (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 37 points and the Milwaukee Bucks pulled away in the second half to beat the Portland Trail Blazers 119-111 on Monday night. Antetokounmpo made 16 of his 24 field goal attempts to go along with seven rebounds and six assists in 35 minutes. Milwaukee improved to 12-4 and 9-1 at home. Bucks guard Jrue Holiday scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter, and Grayson Allen added 17 points and eight rebounds. Holiday opened the quarter with a 3-point