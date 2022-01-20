Wednesday rewind: Blythewood boys win in OT. Cardinal Newman, Keenan roll to wins
A look at Wednesday’s high school basketball results involving Columbia area teams:
Boys basketball
Richard Winn 50, Anderson Christian 42
RW: Drew Spires 19 Lawson Wade 17 Miller Stuck 9 Rob Wilson 5
Cardinal Newman 55, Porter-Gaud 36
CN: Evan Carter 21, Frazer 8, Gary 6, Shelby 6, White 6, Peeples 5, Camps 3. PG: Robert Moore 10, Jacquez Dash-Drayton 10, Mauldin 6, Groves 6, Axon 3, Fludd 1
Keenan 54, Chester 36
K: Semajeh Echols 12, Amarri King 11, Asa Price 11, Olyn Knox 10, Gibson 2, Robinson 2, Sumpter 6,
Northwestern 54, Spring Valley 51
SV: Khalil Cooke 16, CJ Rich 10, Nelson 8, Williams 7, Temoney 6, Bailey 4
WW King. 28, Newberry Academy 25
NA: Ryan Brown 10, Reid 8, Montgomery 5, Graves 2. WKA: Seth Gross 10, Coby Woodward 5, Cullin Woodward 5, Carson Woodward 4, Amick 4
Strom Thurmond 41, Swansea 29
ST: Roosevelt Walker 14, Quan Edmond 10, Bush 9, Hitt 4, Nims 2, Williams 2. S: Otis Crawford 17, Levi Taylor 11, Savage 1
Girls Basketball
Cardinal Newman 76, Heathwood Hall 32
HH: Gore 9, Tuller 6, Frick 6, Mullins 5. Singerling 2, Moore 2, Wood 2. CN: Lauren Jacobs 21, Ashlyn Watkins 32, Sabreya Monsanto 14, Reyes 7, Tuorto 2
Camden 81, Manning 36
C: Joyce Edwards 37, Morgan Champion 13, Tateyoina Harris 11, Mungo 9, Jeffcoat 6, Carter 5. M: Latavius Wilson 19, Diamond Dundy 12, Lundy 3, Anderson 2
Newberry Academy 50, WW King 18
NA: Daja Taylor 22, Kailey Cheeks 10, Senn 8, Joyner 5, Rivers 5. WKA Caylee Holsonback 14, McCormick 2, Sauls 2
Rock Hill 72, Blythewood 14
Northwestern 53, Spring Valley 51 (OT)
Schedule changes
A look at schedule changes because of Friday’s impending weather:
Saluda at Eau Claire (Moved to Thursday)
Hammond at Augusta Christian (Moved to Thursday)
Strom Thurmond at Gilbert (Moved to Thursday)
Pelion at Edisto (Moved to Thursday, girls only)
Lexington at Dutch Fork (Moved to Thursday)
AC Flora at Dreher (Moved to Thursday)
River Bluff at Chapin (Moved to Thursday)
Columbia at Gray Collegiate (Moved to Thursday)
North Augusta at Airport (Moved to Thursday)
Richland Northeast Westwood (Moved to Tuesday)
Spring Valley at Blythewood (Moved to Monday)
Lugoff-Elgin at Irmo (Moved to Feb. 9)
Rock Hill at Ridge View (Moved to Monday)
Fox Creek at Brookland Cayce (Moved to Thursday)
Mid-Carolina at Lower Richland (Moved to Wednesday)