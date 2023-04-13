Wednesday Ratings: True Lies Draws Best-Since-Premiere Audience

In the latest TV show ratings, with NBC’s #OneChicago in rerun mode for a while: CBS’ Survivor dominated this Wednesday in bth the demo and in total viewers.

CBS | Survivor hit a season high in viewers (5.3 million) and was steady in the demo (with a 0.7); read recap and exit interview. True Lies rose to its best audience since its premiere (2.7 mil) and was also steady in the demo (0.2).

THE CW | Leading out of a Flash rerun, Riverdale (222K/0.0) dipped in both measures.

FOX | The Masked Singer (3.8 mil/0.5) and Farmer Wants a Wife (2 mil/0.2) both dipped in the demo.

ABC | Leading out of a Conners rerun, The Goldbergs (2.2 mil/0.3) dipped, but Abbott Elementary (2.7 mil/0.5), Not Dead Yet (2.1 mil/0.3) and A Million Little Things (1.9 mil/0.2) were all steady.

