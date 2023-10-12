Wednesday’s numbers for Powerball’s second-highest jackpot — $1.765 billion is on the line

An eye-watching, life-changing amount of money is on the line — $1.765 billion — in the second-highest jackpot in Powerball history, the numbers for which were drawn Wednesday night.

The winning numbers, drawn Wednesday, Oct. 11, were 22, 24, 40, 52, 64; the Powerball was 10. The Power Play, a bonus multiplier for most tickets sold across the nation, was 2X.

No one ticket has matched all six numbers in the multistate lottery for nearly three months, and the jackpot has grown after 35 consecutive drawings without a grand prize winner. According to California Lottery officials, Wednesday’s drawing was the 15th time players have had a chance to win a billion-dollar top prize in the past year.

The last Powerball jackpot, where all six numbers were matched, came July 19 when a ticket was sold in Los Angeles worth $1.08 billion. In a drawing last week, two tickets in California matched five numbers without the Powerball good for $1.2 million. They were sold in Elk Grove and Vacaville.

The odds of hitting the grand prize jackpot are one in 292.2 million. The odds for the lowest prize, $4 for matching the red Powerball, are one in 38.32.

The jackpot Wednesday night is estimated to be worth $756.6 million in cash if taken in a lump sum, according to California Lottery officials.

That lump sum would be less after taxes — lottery officials withhold 25% with the winner responsible for the rest to the IRS. Most states also tax state winnings, though 15 states including California, Florida and Texas do not.

If someone’s ticket matches the lucky numbers, Saturday’s drawing will reset to $20 million. If no one wins, the jackpot will continue to climb and could surpass the game’s all-time jackpot of $2.2 billion — that ticket was purchased in November 2022 from a gas station in Pasadena.

Wednesday night’s drawing surpassed the previous second-highest jackpot, a January 2016 drawing worth $1.586 billion split among three winners.

And it’s a boon for state lottery proceeds. According to California Lottery officials, over $116 million has been raised for state education — from K-12 schools to state-run higher education — from ticket sales since the jackpot reset back in July.

Powerball is played in 45 states, as well as Washington, D.C.; Puerto Rico; and the U.S. Virgin Islands.