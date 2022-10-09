‘Wednesday’: Netflix Releases Full Trailer Where Christina Ricci’s Character Is Revealed & Fred Armisen’s Uncle Fester Appears

Armando Tinoco
·2 min read

The full and official trailer for Wednesday has dropped and it reveals what character Christina Ricci plays and features Fred Armisen as Uncle Fester. Netflix released the preview of the Tim Burton series during the show’s New York Comic Con panel, which you can see in the video above.

Wednesday comes from the imagination of Tim Burton and it follows Wednesday Addams during her years as a student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

Jenna Ortega plays the titular character in the series that is set to premiere on November 23. The cast includes Gwendoline Christie (Principal Larissa Weems), Jamie McShane (Sheriff Galpin), Percy Hynes White (Xavier Thorpe), Hunter Doohan (Tyler Galpin), Emma Myers (Enid Sinclair), Joy Sunday (Bianca Barclay), Naomi J Ogawa (Yoko Tanaka), Moosa Mostafa (Eugene Ottinger), Georgie Farmer (Ajax Petropolus), Riki Lindhome (Dr. Valerie Kinbott).

The Addams Family is portrayed by Catherine Zeta-Jones (Morticia Addams) and Luis Guzmán (Gomez Addams), Fred Armisen (Uncle Fester), Isaac Ordonez (Pugsley Addams), Iman Marson (Lucas Walker), Lucius Hoyos (Young Gomez). Other cast members include Victor Teodor Dorobantu (Thing), Calum Ross (Rowan Laslow), Luyanda Unati Lewis-Nyawo (Deputy Rita Santiago).

Ricci played Wednesday in Barry Sonnenfeld’s The Addams Family film in 1991 and reprised her role in the 1993 sequel Addams Family Values. Her character in the Netflix series had been kept under wraps but the trailer finally reveals that she will play Marilyn Thornhill, an original character made for the series.

