Wednesday morning UK news briefing: Today's top headlines from The Telegraph

1. Modern slavery law ‘is biggest loophole’ for migrants

Theresa May’s modern slavery law has become one of the biggest loopholes allowing illegal migrants to escape deportation, a former immigration minister has said.

Writing for The Telegraph, Chris Philp said the Modern Slavery Act – introduced in 2015 – was being exploited by human rights lawyers to keep illegal migrants and foreign murderers and rapists in the UK. Read the full story.

2. RAF recruitment chief quits amid row over ‘effective pause on hiring white men’

The head of the Royal Air Force’s recruiting team has resigned amid claims the service has effectively paused recruitment of white men to hit diversity targets.

The Group Captain, whose identity has not been revealed, has left the post but is still a serving RAF officer, the Ministry of Defence confirmed. Read the full story.

3. Reckless speeding cyclists who flout 20mph limits could be fined

Cyclists could be forced to abide by 20mph speed limits and face penalty points or fines under a shake-up of road laws.

Grant Shapps, the Transport Secretary, said he wanted to close a loophole that allowed cyclists to break speed limits and even overtake cars in low-speed zones that are spreading across Britain. Read the full story.

4. Chaos in corporate Britain as wages crash despite record job vacancies

It is meant to be a fundamental economic rule that when unemployment falls, wages rise. Companies have to offer higher pay as competition for new staff intensifies – or just to keep existing workers from jumping ship.

Today, joblessness is close to pre-pandemic lows. But pay isn't keeping up with prices, even as the threat of double-digit inflation makes everyone worried. Read the full story.

5. Ofwat boss accused of not getting tough on leak targets

The boss of Ofwat has been accused of acting as an “apologist” for water firms as it emerged the regulator barely toughened leak targets in more than a decade.

Leaks across the sector have not fallen significantly since 2002 even though water companies have mostly hit their targets, it emerged on Tuesday, despite David Black, the water regulator’s chief executive, arguing it had been rigorous in holding companies to account. Read the full story.