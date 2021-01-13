Wednesday morning news briefing: Vaccine sites forced to slow down

An NHS vaccine centre in Times Square, Newcastle - OWEN HUMPHREYS/PA

GPs leading vaccine rollout are forced to slow down

They are leading the charge. But doctors spearheading the Covid vaccine rollout have been forced to "pause" jabs to allow other parts of the country to catch up. Surgeries vaccinating hundreds of elderly people have had promised deliveries cancelled amid questions over the speed of the national programme. Drug companies insisted they could provide sufficient doses to be administered round the clock. Ministers insisted vaccine supply was the "limiting factor", although Whitehall sources confirmed plans for the pilot of a 24-hour vaccine centre to test demand. Are we on target to end lockdown? Use our tool to track vaccinations. As British GPs lick stamps, Israel is using digital messaging. Read our dispatch from James Rothwell in Jerusalem on the paperless system. The story behind the UK's vaccination strategy features in today's The Refresher, our newsletter going beyond the political headlines.

Meanwhile, it has emerged that thousands of hospital patients are to be discharged en masse to hotels and their own homes to free up beds for critical Covid cases. It will see patients released early on an unprecedented scale in a bid to prevent NHS services from being overwhelmed. For case numbers in your area, use our postcode checker.

Rules 'tough enough' as positive case numbers drop

Priti Patel claimed last night the lockdown rules were tough enough, as it emerged the weekly number of people testing positive for Covid-19 had fallen for the first time in two months. The Home Secretary said ministers and police were focused on improving public compliance with the regulations rather than any immediate toughening of the measures amid signs of fatigue with lockdown. Parliamentary sketchwriter Michael Deacon thinks Ms Patel has already got the Bizarre Quote of the Year award sewn up. Read how the current rules impact your daily life. And, after Boris Johnson was accused of stretching the guidance on "staying local", let Matt raise a smile with today's cartoon.

Mental Health Emergency: New Telegraph campaign

As Britain remains in lockdown, The Telegraph has launched a campaign to shine a light on the mental health emergency gripping our nation. Experts say millions are battling isolation, fear and post-traumatic stress - with many only seeking help when their plight has become acute. Bryony Gordon, a long-time mental health advocate, explains why this crisis should not be ignored - and five things that help her to keep mentally well. For an uplifting boost, try our Good News newsletter.

The fast lane | Many British motorists caught speeding in Europe will evade fines because information sharing agreements have ceased post-Brexit. The EU's Cross-Border Enforcement Directive no longer applies - so British-registered vehicles will not be sent fines for offences detected by roadside cameras. But Britons can still be punished if stopped by the police in France. Read about the speeding thresholds.

Around the world: Trump makes the wall his Alamo

Donald Trump said the new drive to impeach him was "very dangerous" for the US on a visit to the US-Mexico border wall in Alamo, Texas. As US Editor Ben Riley-Smith reports, the president denied he was responsible for the storming of the US Capitol. View a gallery of Trump supporters rioting. The US House is poised to hold an impeachment vote today after Mike Pence ruled out invoking the 25th amendment.

'Extend stamp duty holiday' | The end of the stamp duty holiday will leave thousands of home buyers poorer and bring the housing market boom to a halt, experts warn. Campaigners are calling on Chancellor Rishi Sunak to extend the tax break from its current end date of March 31 to prevent chaos in the market, derailing Britain's post-Covid recovery.

Party on | Premier League players flagrantly ignored the toughened Covid-19 curbs last night, prompting Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder to claim it was "unnatural" to stop them hugging. Fresh orders from England's top tier fell on deaf ears. Why can footballers not stop touching? View pictures of the physical contact from last night's games.

Puff pastry tart with smoked bacon, onion and potato | A simple tart by Diana Henry layered with sliced potato and onion, served with dollops of crème fraîche. View the recipe and try out our Cookbook newsletter.

'I was told to target the newly unemployed' | Tens of thousands of people have joined direct selling organisations as a side-hustle to boost their income through the pandemic. Jessica Beard investigates the growth of modern-day Tupperware parties.