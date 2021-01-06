Wednesday morning news briefing: Pharmacies snubbed over jab

Monday's first Oxford jab

Pharmacies' offer to give jabs snubbed by ministers

By any measure, the UK's Covid vaccination programme needs to be urgently ramped up. But high street pharmacies "desperate" to roll out more than a million doses of the Oxford vaccine every week have been snubbed by the Government, senior industry leaders reveal today. Ministers have been urged to deploy an army of thousands of trained vaccinators at pharmacies including Lloyds and Boots to help deliver the jabs rather than relying on GPs, nurses and retired volunteers. Around 1.3 million people have been vaccinated against Covid-19 across the UK so far. This suggests jabs are being carried out at a far slower rate than will be needed to hit the target of 13.4 million people by mid-February. And documents seen by The Telegraph show that Public Health England has decided not to deliver vaccine supplies to hospitals on Sundays.

It came as the chief medical officer warned that Covid restrictions might still be needed next winter. As it emerged that one in 50 of the population is currently infected - around 1.1 million people - compared to one in 900 in September, Prof Chris Whitty cautioned against assuming that the coronavirus pandemic will be a thing of the past by the end of this year. Remind yourself of what the lockdown that became law at a minute past midnight early today means for your daily life. Amid the gloom, Matt finds the funny side with today's cartoon.

China denies entry to WHO's investigation team

A World Health Organisation team of experts due to arrive in China to investigate the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic has been prevented from entering the country at the last minute. Two members of the 10-strong international team of scientists had already set off before getting the news that their visas had not yet been granted. The origins of Covid-19 remain bitterly contested, lost in a fog of recriminations and conjecture from the international community - as well as obfuscation from Chinese authorities determined to keep control of its narrative.

Brexit fallout | An Irish fishing boat has been blocked from entering the 12-mile zone around Rockall by a Scottish patrol vessel, after post-Brexit restrictions on European fishermen's access to UK waters were enforced for the first time. A fishery patrol vessel operated by Marine Scotland arrived at the North Atlantic island the day after the transition period ended. Crew members boarded the boat as it prepared to cast its nets.

Around the world: Trump claims new 'voter dump'

Democrats won the first of two knife-edge runoff races in Georgia early today - moving them a step closer to controlling power in the US Senate under Joe Biden's presidency. Follow the latest updates. In a new unfounded claim of election fraud, President Donald Trump alleged officials are "setting up a big 'voter dump' against the Republican candidates". View more of today's best pictures from around the world.

Next property threat | Covid has hammered landlords as they grapple with punitive tax changes and prepare for further costly legislation. But there is a new threat on the horizon: the rise of build to rent.

Keep Kids Active campaign | The Government is facing a backlash from grass-roots sports over lockdown inconsistencies across the UK. Under-12s, angling, golf and tennis organisations expressed dismay over activities being permitted in Scotland but not in England. The Children's Commissioner for England has called for exemptions from Number 10.

Chemical weapons and movie deals | The killer depicted in a new BBC drama was linked to the murder of 12 tourists. So how did he end up in Paris in the 90s as a free man? Susannah Goldsbrough looks at the Parisian life of The Serpent killer Charles Sobhraj.