Wednesday morning news briefing: Lockdown battle begins

PM concedes 'circuit breaker' may be necessary
The pressure is rising. Boris Johnson will consider a "circuit breaker" lockdown if his tier system fails to work after Sir Keir Starmer upped the ante by calling for new national restrictions. Government sources said the Prime Minister could order a two-week closure of pubs, restaurants and some other businesses if measures brought in today in Covid hotspots do not reverse the spread of the virus. One senior source told Political Editor Gordon Rayner the chances of a half-term circuit breaker were "at least 80pc". A decision will be taken toward the end of next week. Read the inside story of how Mr Johnson has, so far, sided with Chancellor Rishi Sunak by resisting calls for even harsher rules than those imposed under the three-tier system. Camilla Tominey asks: Is Mr Johnson finally ready to challenge Covid "group think"? And sketchwriter Michael Deacon thinks Sir Keir laid a cunning trap.
Scores of young people crowded into Liverpool last night ahead of today's "very high" tier restrictions, with revellers failing to socially-distance as they danced in the streets. Where next? Ministers are due to meet today to discuss if Greater Manchester and Lancashire should also be under the strictest rules. Our essential Q&A explains the new three-tiered system. Use our postcode tool to search for your area's restrictions. And Matt raises a crucial question about pubs in today's cartoon.
How the rest of Europe is dealing with second wave
European governments are bringing in new, tougher measures to try to contain the second wave of coronavirus. The World Health Organisation said more than 700,000 new cases were reported in the continent last week, a 34 per cent increase on the previous seven days. Deaths were up 16 per cent. From Spain to the Czech Republic, our correspondents explain how the rest of Europe is dealing with the alarming rise in cases.
Your pub needs you... to order chips with your pint
As a new layer of fog descends on the hospitality industry, the owners of pubs - who used to only sell crisps, pork scratchings and pickled eggs - are fighting to stay open. The new local Covid tiers specify that pubs and bars in "very high" alert level regions can "only remain open where they operate as if they were a restaurant - which means serving substantial meals". This new gloriously grey area is now the subject of widespread hilarity. Could a serving of crisps and peanuts count as ironic "bowl" food? William Sitwell looks at the long history of British "pub grub".
iPhone 12 launch | Apple provoked anger after it announced that customers will have to pay extra for a charging adapter and headphones when buying the new iPhone 12, with prices starting at £699. The firm has placed a major bet on 5G with four new iPhones featuring the technology, including a cheaper model and a £99 home speaker as it sought to appeal to budget-conscious consumers hit by the pandemic. This is how the top-end model compares to the Samsung Galaxy S20.
Around the world: A picture of misery
A man carries belongings from his damaged home in Ganja after it was hit by artillery shells. Azerbaijan has accused Armenia of attacking cities in violation of a ceasefire brokered by Russia. For more striking images from around the world, view our daily picture gallery.
Jobs crisis | Andrew Bailey has said many workers could be condemned to long-term unemployment after figures showed Covid restrictions have triggered a surge in job losses. The Bank of England Governor warned that Britain's economy is going through a profound change as short-term fixes to stop coronavirus threaten to become permanent.
Breakaway bombshell | Football Association chairman Greg Clarke has accused Liverpool and Manchester United of plotting a breakaway from the Premier League as top-flight clubs prepared to declare war on their "Project Big Picture" agenda at a crucial meeting today. Sam Wallace reports on what to expect from a stormy meeting of the 20 clubs.
A single-handed war | Max Schrems seems like an unlikely nemesis for one of the world's richest and most powerful men. But few individuals have had such an impact on Facebook as the 33-year-old Austrian privacy campaigner. Margi Murphy speaks to Mark Zuckerberg's public enemy number one.