Wednesday’s lottery jackpot worth £12.7m after Saturday rollover

Wednesday’s lottery jackpot is now worth £12.7 million after no-one grabbed Saturday’s top Lotto prize.

The winning numbers from draw machine Merlin were 25, 28, 37, 38, 42, 50 and the bonus number was 6.

Two ticketholders managed to win £1 million as they matched five of six numbers plus the bonus number.

More than 103,000 Lotto players who matched three or six numbers, saw their prize money increase from the usual £30 to £60.

None of the Lotto HotPicks players won the £350,000 prize by matching all five numbers.

However, four ticketholders did win £13,000 by matching four out of five numbers in that draw.

Once again, no-one was able to grab the £500,000 Thunderball top prize but three winners did scoop £5,000 after matching five numbers.

The winning Thunderball numbers were 2, 12, 16, 17, 32 and the Thunderball number was 04.

Andy Carter, senior winners’ adviser at The National Lottery, said: “It promises to be an exciting Wednesday for Lotto players with an incredible £12.7 million Lotto ‘Must Be Won’ jackpot up for grabs. Get your tickets early to be in with a chance of scooping this life-changing prize.”