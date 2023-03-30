‘Wednesday’ Fans Refuse to Stop Commenting About Jenna Ortega’s Sheer Outfit

Michael TRAN / AFP - Getty Images

We doubt that horror veteran Jenna Ortega's favorite movie is Miss Congeniality (although the Scream actress is set to appear in rom-com movie Winter Spring Summer Or Fall with Percy Hynes White — so, we digress) but she definitely understands that spring days are the best because it's "not too hot, not too cold, all you need is a light jacket."

Jenna celebrated the official first day of spring in a simple satin Tory Burch coat styled by Enrique Melendez, her go-to stylist. The Wednesday actress kept with her recent all-black streak and wore a dark ruched mini skirt underneath, as well as donning a sheer, olive green shirt and a dark bra top. Jenna finished off her uber-chic look with a pair of large hoop earrings, and towering Mary Jane platform heels for an extra height boost. She kept her short hair simple in a blown-out style, with face-framing bangs.

"I’m pretty picky but that coat is dope," weighed in one of Tory Burch's followers. "Such a Perfect look and the COAT!! Make it in my size ! 🥰🙏🏽🤣," commented Melendez.

Jenna recently explained to InStyle that playing Wednesday Addams changed her style. “I do think that Wednesday changed my taste a lot. I have a hard time getting her off of me, at least clothing-wise,” she explained.

And when it comes to adopting the moody teenager's gothic look in more glam scenarios like red carpets and premieres, the question is all about balance. "OK, how do we make this gothic, but not doing too much or trying too hard?" said Jenna, explaining how she plans out her looks with Melendez.

We think Jenna struck the *perfect* balance of dark and spring-y with this outfit. If you want to shop similar items to recreate her elegant look, we put together some of our top picks below. Happy shopping!

